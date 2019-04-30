2020 Husqvarna FX 450, FX 350 and TX 300i Preview & Specs
Just like the FC lineup of motocross racers, the 2020 cross-country range of Husqvarna motorcycles – the FX 450, FX 350 and TX300i – get some updates. Husqvarna has yet to release prices or availability as of this writing.
Following is what’s new in the 2020 Husqvarna cross-country lineup.
1. The biggest change in the 2020 Husqvarna cross-country lineup is the switch from carburetor to fuel-injection on the TX 300i. The TX 300i two-stroke motorcycle features a redesigned 39mm Dell`Orto throttle body. The four-stroke FX 450 and FX 350 models already had fuel injection.
2. The 2020 Husqvarna FX 450, FX 350 and TX 300i use chromoly steel frames that are engineered for precise flex, and a composite carbon-fiber subframe that weighs just over 2.2 pounds.
3. The cross-country lineup uses WP XACT suspension. Up front is a 48mm split-air fork with a single air-pressure valve for pre-load adjustment on the left, and 30 clicks of damping adjustment on the right. Additionally, the air pump needed to adjust the air pressure in the fork is provided as standard. The forks are paired with 22mm off-set CNC-machined triple clams to reduce vibration. Out back, the Husqvarna cross-country lineup uses a WP XACT rear shock that is pressured balanced for consistent damping.
4. The bodywork was updated for the 2020 models, not just aesthetically but to improve ergonomics. Husqvarna says the bodywork was tweaked for increased rider comfort across various riding positions. Also, the contact points to the bike were slimmed, and the seat profile redesigned for further comfort.
5. The 2020 FX and TX lineup is further highlighted by:
- Magura hydraulic clutch system offering perfect action in every condition
- Brembo brake calipers & high-performance discs combining superior stopping power with great control & confidence
- Traction & launch control with advanced settings
- Electric starter for easy starting when time is critical
- Lightweight Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery
- ProTaper handlebar
- Progressive throttle mechanism & ODI grips → adjustable throttle progression & easy grip mounting
- Laser engraved D.I.D. wheels
- Gearboxes produced by PANKL
2020 Husqvarna FX 450 (FX 350, TX 300i) Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 449.9cc (350: 349.7cc; 300: 293.2cc)
- Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4 mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm; 300: 72 x 72mm)
- Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350: 14.2:1; 300: 13.5:1)
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves
- Fuel System: Keihin EFI w/ 44 mm throttle body (TPI, Delloroto w/ 39mm throttle body
- Ignition: Keihin EMS
- Starting: Electric
- Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps
- Transmission: 5-speed (350: 6-speed; 300: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Magura hydraulics
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle, 25CrMo4 chromoly steel w/ carbon-fiber subframe
- Subframe: Carbon Fiber
- Handlebar: ProTaper handlebar
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP XACT inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear Suspension: Linkage-assisted WP XACT shock; 11.8 inches
- Tires: Dunlop AT81
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/100 x 19
- Front brake: 260mm disc
- Rear brake: 220mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.4 inches
- Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons
- Curb weight: 223 pounds (350: 221 pounds; 300: 224 pounds)