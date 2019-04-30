2020 Husqvarna TC 250 and TC 125 Preview & Specs

For 2020, Husqvarna has slightly revised its popular two-stroke models – the TC 250 and TC 125.

Following are the highlights of the 2020 Husqvarna TC 250 and TC 125 motocross lineup. Specs and availability were not reported as of this writing.

1. The bodywork was updated on the 2020 TC 250 and TC 125, not just aesthetically but to also improve ergonomics. Husqvarna says the bodywork was tweaked for increased rider comfort across various riding positions. Also, the contact points to the bike were slimmed, and the seat profile redesigned for further comfort.

2. The 2020 Husqvarna TC 250 and TC 125 use chromoly steel frames that are engineered for precise flex, and a composite carbo-fiber subframe that weighs just over 2.2 pounds.

3. WP XACT suspension is used across the two-stroke TC motocross lineup. Up front is a 48mm split-air fork with a single air-pressure valve for pre-load adjustment on the left, and 30 clicks of damping adjustment on the right. Additionally, the air pump needed to adjust the air pressure in the fork is provided as standard. The forks are paired with 22mm off-set CNC-machined triple clams to reduce vibration. Out back, the Husqvarna TC lineup uses a WP XACT rear shock that is pressured balanced for consistent damping.

4. The 2020 TC 250 and TC 125 are further highlighted by:

Magura hydraulic clutch system offering perfect action in every condition

Brembo brake calipers & high-performance discs combining superior stopping power with great control & confidence

Traction & launch control with advanced settings

Electric starter for easy starting when time is critical

Lightweight Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery

ProTaper handlebar

Progressive throttle mechanism & ODI grips → adjustable throttle progression & easy grip mounting

Laser engraved D.I.D. wheels

Gearboxes produced by PANKL

2020 Husqvarna TC 250 (TC 125) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 249cc (124.8cc)

Bore x stroke: 66.4 x 72 mm (54 x 54.5 mm)

Compression ratio: 14.4:9 (13.5:1)

Fuel System: Mikuni TMX 38 Carburetor

Starting: Kickstarter

Transmission: 5-speed (6-speed)

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Magura hydraulics

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle, 25CrMo4 chromoly steel w/ carbon-fiber subframe

Subframe: Carbon Fiber

Handlebar: ProTaper handlebar

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP XACT inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear Suspension: Linkage-assisted WP XACT shock; 11.8 inches

Tires: Dunlop AT81 Front tire: 80/100 x 21 Rear tire: 100/90 x 19

Front brake: 260mm disc

Rear brake: 220mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 inches

Ground clearance: 14.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.1 gallons

Curb weight: 212 pounds (193 pounds)

2020 Husqvarna TC 250 and TC 125 Photo Gallery