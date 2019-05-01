Bonhams World Record Spring Sale

Three classic motorcycles each achieved world record auction prices during The Spring Stafford Sale April 27-28 in Stafford, UK.

Leading the excitement among competitive bidders was a 1962 Triumph TR6SS ridden by Bud Ekins – the stunt double of Steve McQueen in The Great Escape. The bike achieved a Bonhams world record price of £97,750 ($125,704) – over three times its top estimate.

This 649cc Triumph – bought by an American – was used by Ekins when he won a gold medal in the 1962 International Six Days Trial.

The next record breaker was a 1925 Coventry Eagle Flying-8, a rare example of a vintage overhead valve 981cc V-Twin. A lady bidder won the auction, paying £218,500 ($285,457).

The third record-breaker a 1935 Vincent-HRD Series-A Comet, which sold for £97,750 ($127,704) to a bidder in the room. This rare 498cc Series-A, one of only a few “intermediate sump” types, was totally restored in 2015 by famed Vincent-HRD restorer Glyn Johnson and has been on display ever since.

The performance of this top-selling trio, as well an impressive total sale rate of 92 percent and a total of £3,892,397 ($5,087,891), resulted in an all-time record sale for Bonhams Collectors’ Motorcycle Department.

James Stensel, Head of Bonhams Collectors’ Motorcycles, said: “What an incredible weekend! We are thrilled with the results of this sale, not only breaking our own auction record but also achieving three world auction records for individual marques and models.

“This sale, our largest to date, with over 400 collectors’ motorcycles offered, proves that machines with fantastic history, originality and pedigree will always achieve record prices.”

Other highlights of this weekend’s sale include:

A strong performance from a quartet of pre-war Brough Superiors, led by the “ultimate” vintage machine, a 1926 Brough Superior 986CC SS100 Alpine Grand Sports which sold for £207,000 ($270,433)

The weekend’s most surprising result achieved by an unrestored 1949 Parkin-Vincent 998CC Black Shadow which competed in the 1985 Manx Grand Prix and today realized £62,100 ($81,129)

The Bonhams two-day sale has represented the A-Z of motorcycling, offering more than 100 individual marques and 200 lots of motorcycle spares and associated memorabilia, reflecting the strength of the classic motorcycle market.

For additional information, visit Bonhams.

Bud Ekins 1962 Triumph TR6SS | Photo Gallery