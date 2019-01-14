Sant Hilari Vintage MX & Enduro Collection to Bonhams Stafford Sale

Sant Hilari Motorcycle Collection

For fans of vintage motocross and enduro motorcycles, the Bonhams Stafford Sale April 27-28 is the place to be.

The International MotorCycle Show will feature the Sant Hilari Collection, which includes more than 100 racing motorcycles from:

Gilera

Moto Guzzi

Kramer

Husqvarna

Maico

CZ

Jawa

Suzuki

Yamaha

Honda

KTM

Bultaco

Motobi

Ossa

MAV

SWM

Moto Villa

Beta

Anvian

DKW

Cagiva

Greeves

Tri-BSA

Sachs

Fantic

Cannondale

VOR

Aprilia

Husaberg

Kawasaki

Montesa

Macal

Ducson

Ducati

The vendor amassed this incredible collection of machines over a lifetime spent as both a competitive rider and a works mechanic for several top-flight teams.

The collection charts the development of many manufacturers including several prototype examples. Highlights of the collection include:

1976 Husqvarna 250 CR GP (£2,500-3,500)

1983 Maico 250 Motocross (£2,800 – 3,500)

1980 Barigo Yamaha TT500G Motocross (£3,000-4,000)

1979 Bultaco 370 Frontera Mk II Enduro (£2,000-3,000)

2004 Yamaha WR450F 2-TRAC Enduro (£4,000-6,000)

1954/1957 Tri-BSA 498cc Motocross (£6,000-9,000)

“We at Bonhams pride ourselves on catering to every aspect of the motorcycling world, and competition machines play an integral role within it,” says James Stensel, Head of Bonhams Motorcycle Department.

“So many of today’s best riders cut their teeth on competition motorcycles, and it is a corner of the market that is sadly often overlooked despite its passionate international fan base. We look forward to welcoming likeminded enthusiasts and collectors to our Spring Stafford Sale for another two-day motorcycle bonanza.”

In addition to the Sant Hilari Collection, the sale includes an impressive range of Veteran, Vintage, and Classic machines such as the:

Ex-Tom Arter Snr, Brands Hatch Grass Track lap record holder, c.1938 AJS 500cc Model 38-7 Grass Track Racing Special (£16,000 – 18,000)

Ex-George and Mildred, Dads Army, 1933 Brough Superior 1,096cc 11-50hp and Cruiser Sidecar (£60,000 – 80,000)

1925 Coventry Eagle 980cc Flying-8 OHV (£100,000 – 120,000)

1924 Brough Superior 980cc SS80, (£90,000 – 130,000)

1952 Vincent 998cc Rapide Series-C (£28,000 – 32,000)

For additional information, visit Bonhams Spring Show.

Sant Hilari Collection Photo Gallery