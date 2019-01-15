Tommy Hayden: Estenson Racing's Director of Racing Operations

Tommy Hayden News

The oldest brother of the Hayden family of racers that included the late Nicky Hayden and now-retired Roger Lee Hayden, Tommy Hayden will begin a new adventure in 2019 with the Estenson Racing Team in the American Flat Track (AFT).

Tommy has joined the team as Director of Racing Operations, and will oversee the five-rider team, handling everything from marketing, sponsorship development to the smaller parts of the team.

The Estenson Racing Team has doubled in size for 2019, and includes riders JD Beach, Jake Johnson and Kolby Carlile in AFT Twins, and Ryan Wells and Dallas Daniels in AFT Singles

In 2019, Estenson Racing will partner with Attack Performance and also make its debut into the MotoAmerica Superbike class with rider JD Beach.

“I have become more and more excited about this project everyday that has passed since making the decision to join Estenson Racing,” Tommy Hayden said.

“To think back over the years on everything I have been involved with in the motorcycle racing industry and now for it to come full circle back to flat track where it all started, it puts a smile on my face.

“With a five-rider team, it is going to be a big project to get the infrastructure built and everything put together in the short amount of time before the first race in Daytona, but I am confident that we will show up there ready to compete at a high level.”

The eldest brother of the well-known Hayden family, Tommy has been involved in racing his whole life. In addition to two AMA Supersport Championships (2004-2005), Hayden claimed 34 wins in the U.S. National road racing championship (now MotoAmerica), eight of which were in Superbike.

More recently, Hayden was the Global Road Racing Manager for Monster Energy.

“I’m so excited to have Tommy on board,” Team Owner Tim Esentenson said. “After working together for a couple of weeks, I’ve already elevated his role to Director of Race Operations.

“It all came together for me from the understanding of his history as a successful racer and his background with marketing and sales, it made sense to make him the manager of the whole program.”

For additional information about Estenson Racing, visit www.estensonracing.com.