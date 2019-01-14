2019 Dakar Rally Stage 6 Results, Motorcycles: Quintanilla Back on Top (Video)

2019 Dakar Rally Stage 6 Results, Motorcycles

Following Saturday’s only rest day, the second half of the 2019 Dakar Rally – the shortest on record at only 10 stages – begin Sunday with stage six.

The stage took riders a total of 521 miles from Arequipa to San Juan de Marcona with 197 of those timed.

After a stage-long battle with his teammate Kevin Benavides, Rockstar Energy Husqvarana FR 450 Rally pilot Pablo Quintanilla claimed his first stage victory of the 41st Dakar Rally.

Quintanilla finished 1:52 minutes ahead of Benavides, with Red Bull KTM Factory Team’s Matthais Walkner – the 2018 Dakar Rally winner – finishing 4:21 minutes back.

With his victory, Quintanilla has retaken the overall lead with four stages remaining.

“Everything went according to plan today and I’m happy with the stage win,” Pablo Quintanilla says. “The day wasn’t easy, the pace was quite fast, and navigation was difficult. We also had to race through strong headwinds. We had a good battle with Kevin Benavides and at one point I managed to pass him and retain the lead.

“It’s good to be back on top in the overall. The race is still long and I want to stick to my plan. Tomorrow I will be the first rider to start the stage and this is surely a disadvantage. But my plan is to fight back for a good result on day eighth and then take advantage of the mass start on day nine. Lots of things can happen these next few days but I will do my best to keep my eyes focused on my goals.”

America’s Ricky Brabec finished stage six in sixth, the Monster Energy Honda Team CRF450 Rally pilot posting on Instagram that someone had the guts to “mess with my suspension clicks over night in the marathon, thanks for the compression mate…”

Regardless, Brabec is still second overall, 4:38 minutes behind Quintanilla as he looks to become the first American to ever win a Dakar Rally.

As for former Supercross rider Andrew Short, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna pilot is 10th overall.

2019 Dakar Rally Stage 6 Results, Motorcycle

Pos. Rider Num Nation Team Time/Gap 1 QUINTANILLA Pablo 6 CHI Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 03:50’47 2 BENAVIDES Kevin 47 ARG Monster Energy Honda Team +01’52 3 WALKNER Matthias 1 AUT Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team +04’21 4 PRICE Toby 3 AUS Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team +04’48 5 VAN BEVEREN Adrien 4 FRA Yamalube Yamaha Official Rally Team +05’48 6 BRABEC Ricky 15 USA Monster Energy Honda Team +07’30 7 SVITKO Stefan 11 SLO Slovnaft Team +08’20 8 SHORT Andrew 29 USA Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing +13’54 9 BENAVIDES Luciano 77 ARG Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team +15’13 10 CORNEJO José Ignacio 10 CHI Monster Energy Honda Team +21’47

2019 Dakar Rally Results, Overall after Stage 6