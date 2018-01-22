2018 Dakar Rally Motorcycle Results – Video

The 2018 Dakar Rally began with 167 motorcycles, but due to the grueling conditions of the 40th edition of the rally that brought riders nearly 5600 miles (2600 of those timed), only 85 finished.

Leading the way was last year’s runner-up finisher, Red Bull KTM 450 Rally pilot Matthias Walkner, who rode a nearly flawless 2018 Dakar Rally. He had only won one of 14 stages, but his consistency lead to victory.

KTM 450 Rally pilot Matthias Walkner at 2018 Dakar Rally
This also helped KTM keep their winning streak going. The “Ready to Race” brand now has 17-straight wins at Dakar Rally, including last year’s winner Sam Sunderland who unfortunately had to retire this year while leading.

Joining the Austrian on the overall podium were Monster Energy Honda’s Kevin Benavides (Argentina) and another Red Bull KTM Factory Team pilot, Toby Price (Australia). Benavides finished 16 minutes 53 seconds behind, and Price 23 minutes behind.

Walkner claimed the win even after suffering a crash in local traffic on the opening day. But from there he remained focus, and didn’t have any huge errors in crashes or navigation.

After two weeks of racing and over 43 hours of timed specials, Matthias crossed the line as the 2018 Dakar Champion.

“It has been an amazing Dakar for me. I still can’t believe that I managed to do it in the end. The rally has gone really well, even when I didn’t quite get the results I was hoping for, I kept my head down and concentrated on the finish, not just each individual stage,” Matthias Walkner said.

“Good navigation and staying focused won the rally for me – that and the backing of my team who have been there the whole way with me. It’s nice to be able to reward them with this win. After my injury of 2016, to be able to stand here as a Dakar Champion is a dream come true.”

Pit Beirer (KTM Motorsport Director) also commented after the win: “It goes without saying that winning the Rally Dakar for the 17th consecutive time is an incredible achievement for KTM. I’d like to congratulate Matthias on his first victory at the event in what was an exceptionally tough race.

“This result is a testament to the hard work of everyone involved, from our R&D department in Mattighofen, to the team on the ground in South America, and I’m proud that it has paid off yet again, especially with the new KTM 450 RALLY machine. Our warriors have certainly delivered, and now we can celebrate and enjoy the stories of this year’s race.”

As for the Americans, Monster Energy Honda’s Ricky Brabec was unable to finish. While in sixth overall, he had an electrical problem in the penultimate stage, forcing him to retire.

The others finished as follows:

  • Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Andrew Short finished 17th, over four hours behind.
  • MEC Team’s Marc Samuels finished 22nd, over six hours behind
  • DUUST Rally Team’s Shane Esposito finished 25th, over seven hours behind

Check out the video above for KTM recap.

2018 Dakar Rally Motorcycle Results: Overall Finishers

Pos. Exp. Drive-Team Mark-Model Time Variation Penality
1 2
MATTHIAS WALKNER
 RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM 43h 06′ 01” 00h 01′ 00”
2 47
KEVIN BENAVIDES
 MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 43h 22′ 54” + 00h 16′ 53”
3 8
TOBY PRICE
 RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM 43h 29′ 02” + 00h 23′ 01”
4 19
ANTOINE MEO
 RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM 43h 53′ 29” + 00h 47′ 28” 00h 01′ 00”
5 3
GERARD FARRES GUELL
 HIMOINSA RACING TEAM. 44h 07′ 05” + 01h 01′ 04”
6 40
JOHNNY AUBERT
 GAS GAS MOTORSPORT 44h 59′ 54” + 01h 53′ 53” 00h 20′ 00”
7 61
ORIOL MENA
 HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY 45h 28′ 53” + 02h 22′ 52”
8 10
PABLO QUINTANILLA
 ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING 45h 30′ 06” + 02h 24′ 05”
9 29
DANIEL OLIVERAS CARRERAS
 HIMOINSA RACING TEAM. 45h 43′ 21” + 02h 37′ 20”
10 68
JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO
 MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 45h 48′ 37” + 02h 42′ 36”
11 12
JUAN PEDRERO GARCIA
 SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY 45h 51′ 59” + 02h 45′ 58” 00h 16′ 00”
12 15
LAIA SANZ
 KTM FACTORY RACING TEAM 46h 02′ 03” + 02h 56′ 02” 00h 02′ 00”
13 33
DANIEL NOSIGLIA JAGER
 HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 46h 04′ 30” + 02h 58′ 29” 00h 01′ 00”
14 17
ARMAND MONLEON
 DAMING RACING TEAM 46h 12′ 42” + 03h 06′ 41”
15 60
JONATHAN BARRAGAN NEVADO
 GAS GAS MOTORSPORT 46h 19′ 03” + 03h 13′ 02” 00h 20′ 00”
16 44
RODNEY FAGGOTTER
 YAMALUBE YAMAHA OFFICIAL RALLY TEAM 47h 04′ 17” + 03h 58′ 16”
17 54
ANDREW SHORT
 ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING 47h 19′ 43” + 04h 13′ 42”
18 27
DIEGO MARTIN DUPLESSIS
 MEC TEAM 47h 38′ 40” + 04h 32′ 39” 00h 10′ 00”
19 34
MARC SOLA TERRADELLAS
 HIMOINSA RACING TEAM. 48h 44′ 00” + 05h 37′ 59”
20 52
JACOPO CERUTTI
 MOTO RACING GROUP (MRG) 48h 44′ 45” + 05h 38′ 44” 00h 05′ 00”
21 64
MARK SAMUELS
 MEC TEAM 49h 17′ 07” + 06h 11′ 06” 01h 00′ 00”
22 42
MAURIZIO GERINI
 SOLARYS RACING TEAM 49h 43′ 04” + 06h 37′ 03” 00h 12′ 30”
23 28
EMANUEL GYENES
 AUTONET MOTORCYCLE TEAM 50h 02′ 42” + 06h 56′ 41”
24 58
MACIEJ GIEMZA
 ORLEN TEAM 50h 07′ 11” + 07h 01′ 10” 00h 05′ 00”
25 103
SHANE ESPOSITO
 DUUST RALLY TEAM 50h 43′ 45” + 07h 37′ 44” 02h 05′ 00”
26 128
MAIKEL SMITS
 BAS DAKAR TEAM 51h 19′ 54” + 08h 13′ 53” 00h 15′ 00”
27 35
LOIC MINAUDIER
 NOMADE RACING ASSISTANCE 52h 27′ 05” + 09h 21′ 04”
28 16
OLIVIER PAIN
 TEAM TOP 52h 34′ 45” + 09h 28′ 44” 00h 15′ 00”
29 25
IVAN CERVANTES MONTERO
 HIMOINSA RACING TEAM. 52h 48′ 55” + 09h 42′ 54” 00h 14′ 00”
30 31
CRISTIAN ESPANA MUNOZ
 GAS GAS MOTORSPORT 53h 28′ 06” + 10h 22′ 05” 03h 15′ 00”
31 41
ALESSANDRO RUOSO
 PROMOTORACING 53h 30′ 58” + 10h 24′ 57” 00h 03′ 00”
32 76
MOHAMMED BALOOSHI
 RIDE TO ABU DHABI 54h 07′ 25” + 11h 01′ 24” 00h 15′ 00”
33 100
LYNDON POSKITT
 RACES TO PLACES 54h 18′ 11” + 11h 12′ 10”
34 49
SANTOSH CHUNCHUNGUPPE SHIVASHANKAR
 HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY 54h 35′ 32” + 11h 29′ 31” 00h 01′ 00”
35 51
HANS-JOS LIEFHEBBER
 LIEFHEBBER 55h 06′ 25” + 12h 00′ 24” 00h 02′ 00”
36 45
DAVID THOMAS
 HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 55h 06′ 59” + 12h 00′ 58” 00h 06′ 00”
37 79
MAX HUNT
 HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 55h 25′ 36” + 12h 19′ 35”
38 36
PATRICIO CABRERA
 KAWASAKI CHILE CIDEF 55h 36′ 49” + 12h 30′ 48” 00h 15′ 00”
39 91
JAN BRABEC
 BIG SHOCK RACING 55h 48′ 01” + 12h 42′ 00” 03h 03′ 00”
40 71
ALBERTO SANTIAGO ONTIVEROS
 SAN JUAN 55h 58′ 21” + 12h 52′ 20”
41 48
JURGEN VAN DEN GOORBERGH
 HEISTERKAMP KTM 56h 28′ 16” + 13h 22′ 15” 00h 01′ 00”
42 43
DAVID PABISKA
 BARTH RACING TEAM 56h 31′ 27” + 13h 25′ 26”
43 56
FAUSTO MOTA
 TESLA-TAMEGA RALLY TEAM 56h 48′ 18” + 13h 42′ 17” 00h 06′ 00”
44 81
SHINNOSUKE KAZAMA
 SPIRIT OF KAZAMA 57h 47′ 15” + 14h 41′ 14”
45 72
ARNOLD BRUCY
 AL DESERT 58h 38′ 21” + 15h 32′ 20”
46 63
ADRIEN MARE
 TEAM CASTEU AVENTURE 59h 04′ 01” + 15h 58′ 00” 01h 01′ 00”
47 82
PETR VLCEK
 KLYMCIW RACING 60h 25′ 22” + 17h 19′ 21”
48 135
OSCAR ROMERO MONTOYA
 TESLA-TAMEGA RALLY TEAM 60h 31′ 23” + 17h 25′ 22” 02h 15′ 00”
49 121
EDWIN STRAVER
 EDWIN STRAVER 61h 48′ 13” + 18h 42′ 12” 00h 10′ 00”
50 80
LAURENT LAZARD
 TEAM LAURENT LAZARD 62h 16′ 29” + 19h 10′ 28”
51 95
JUAN AGUSTIN ROJO
 CHILECITO RALLY TEAM 62h 45′ 17” + 19h 39′ 16” 00h 20′ 00”
52 108
FAUSTO VIGNOLA
 SOLARYS RACING TEAM 62h 47′ 46” + 19h 41′ 45” 02h 17′ 00”
53 107
FERRAN JUBANY
 DUUST RALLY TEAM 63h 36′ 09” + 20h 30′ 08” 00h 01′ 00”
54 125
DONOVAN VAN DE LANGENBERG
 MYDARINGADVENTURE 63h 53′ 17” + 20h 47′ 16” 00h 10′ 00”
55 78
PAWEL STASIACZEK
 DUUST RALLY TEAM 64h 17′ 33” + 21h 11′ 32” 01h 01′ 00”
56 127
FERNANDO HERNANDEZ
 HT 64h 28′ 04” + 21h 22′ 03” 00h 06′ 00”
57 93
MACIEJ BERDYSZ
 MACIEJ BERDYSZ 64h 35′ 16” + 21h 29′ 15”
58 59
WILLEM DU TOIT
 BAS DAKAR TEAM 64h 43′ 52” + 21h 37′ 51”
59 96
NICOLAS BRABECK-LETMATHE
 TEAM CASTEU 65h 22′ 14” + 22h 16′ 13” 02h 20′ 00”
60 138
ROMAIN LELOUP
 TEAM REPAR&#8217;STORES 65h 31′ 47” + 22h 25′ 46” 01h 40′ 00”
61 97
SCOTT BRITNELL
 GRIT ADVENTURES 66h 07′ 50” + 23h 01′ 49” 00h 05′ 00”
62 46
MAURICIO JAVIER GOMEZ
 PACO GOMEZ 66h 29′ 40” + 23h 23′ 39” 02h 12′ 00”
63 84
PATRICE CARILLON
 67h 03′ 40” + 23h 57′ 39” 00h 52′ 00”
64 57
PHILIPPE CAVELIUS
 68h 04′ 47” + 24h 58′ 46” 03h 00′ 00”
65 123
SEBASTIAN CAVALLERO
 AREQUIPEÑOS AL DAKAR 69h 42′ 08” + 26h 36′ 07” 02h 15′ 00”
66 105
BILL CONGER
 KLYMCIW RACING 69h 46′ 13” + 26h 40′ 12” 00h 05′ 00”
67 111
SANTIAGO BERNAL
 KTM COLOMBIA 72h 24′ 04” + 29h 18′ 03” 02h 38′ 00”
68 88
JAN VESELY
 MOTO RACING GROUP (MRG) 72h 54′ 16” + 29h 48′ 15” 00h 10′ 00”
69 106
SIMON MARCIC
 MARCIC 73h 03′ 44” + 29h 57′ 43” 00h 53′ 00”
70 146
BRUNO RAYMOND
 RAYMOND BRUNO 76h 01′ 17” + 32h 55′ 16” 10h 10′ 00”
71 141
LIVIO METELLI
 76h 05′ 34” + 32h 59′ 33” 10h 02′ 00”
72 67
MARKUS BERTHOLD
 HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 79h 13′ 56” + 36h 07′ 55” 08h 11′ 00”
73 113
SEBASTIAN ALBERTO URQUIA
 X RAIDS PJM GENERAL DEHEZA 80h 15′ 39” + 37h 09′ 38” 08h 09′ 00”
74 116
ZHAO HONGYI
 DAMING RACING TEAM 80h 52′ 33” + 37h 46′ 32” 09h 00′ 00”
75 50
MIRJAM POL
 HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 81h 45′ 39” + 38h 39′ 38” 10h 00′ 00”
76 101
FRANCISCO JOSE GOMEZ PALLAS
 TEAM DAKAR GALICIA 82h 13′ 05” + 39h 07′ 04” 11h 11′ 00”
77 115
JACK LUNDIN
 HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 83h 32′ 22” + 40h 26′ 21” 11h 16′ 00”
78 114
LEANDRO BERTONA ALTIERI
 LEANDRO BERTONA 89h 03′ 14” + 45h 57′ 13” 13h 55′ 00”
79 89
GABOR SAGHMEISTER
 SAGHMEISTER TEAM 94h 36′ 12” + 51h 30′ 11” 15h 00′ 00”
80 85
NICOLAS BILLAUD
 VILLAGE MOTOS TEAM OBJECTIF AVENTURE 95h 10′ 35” + 52h 04′ 34” 14h 13′ 00”
81 98
BALYS BARDAUSKAS
 PERKUNAS 99h 29′ 43” + 56h 23′ 42” 19h 48′ 00”
82 143
ALVARO COPPOLA
 TEAM LAURENT LAZARD 103h 33′ 43” + 60h 27′ 42” 20h 01′ 00”
83 118
LUC VAN DE HUIJGEVOORT
 BAS DAKAR TEAM 107h 01′ 26” + 63h 55′ 25” 25h 40′ 00”
84 119
OSWALDO BURGA
 LALO BURGA 109h 10′ 21” + 66h 04′ 20” 24h 56′ 00”
85 129
GERRY VAN DER BYL
 BAS DAKAR TEAM 123h 01′ 52” + 79h 55′ 51” 26h 18′ 00”

