2018 Dakar Rally Motorcycle Results – Video
The 2018 Dakar Rally began with 167 motorcycles, but due to the grueling conditions of the 40th edition of the rally that brought riders nearly 5600 miles (2600 of those timed), only 85 finished.
Leading the way was last year’s runner-up finisher, Red Bull KTM 450 Rally pilot Matthias Walkner, who rode a nearly flawless 2018 Dakar Rally. He had only won one of 14 stages, but his consistency lead to victory.
This also helped KTM keep their winning streak going. The “Ready to Race” brand now has 17-straight wins at Dakar Rally, including last year’s winner Sam Sunderland who unfortunately had to retire this year while leading.
Joining the Austrian on the overall podium were Monster Energy Honda’s Kevin Benavides (Argentina) and another Red Bull KTM Factory Team pilot, Toby Price (Australia). Benavides finished 16 minutes 53 seconds behind, and Price 23 minutes behind.
Walkner claimed the win even after suffering a crash in local traffic on the opening day. But from there he remained focus, and didn’t have any huge errors in crashes or navigation.
After two weeks of racing and over 43 hours of timed specials, Matthias crossed the line as the 2018 Dakar Champion.
“It has been an amazing Dakar for me. I still can’t believe that I managed to do it in the end. The rally has gone really well, even when I didn’t quite get the results I was hoping for, I kept my head down and concentrated on the finish, not just each individual stage,” Matthias Walkner said.
“Good navigation and staying focused won the rally for me – that and the backing of my team who have been there the whole way with me. It’s nice to be able to reward them with this win. After my injury of 2016, to be able to stand here as a Dakar Champion is a dream come true.”
Pit Beirer (KTM Motorsport Director) also commented after the win: “It goes without saying that winning the Rally Dakar for the 17th consecutive time is an incredible achievement for KTM. I’d like to congratulate Matthias on his first victory at the event in what was an exceptionally tough race.
“This result is a testament to the hard work of everyone involved, from our R&D department in Mattighofen, to the team on the ground in South America, and I’m proud that it has paid off yet again, especially with the new KTM 450 RALLY machine. Our warriors have certainly delivered, and now we can celebrate and enjoy the stories of this year’s race.”
As for the Americans, Monster Energy Honda’s Ricky Brabec was unable to finish. While in sixth overall, he had an electrical problem in the penultimate stage, forcing him to retire.
The others finished as follows:
- Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Andrew Short finished 17th, over four hours behind.
- MEC Team’s Marc Samuels finished 22nd, over six hours behind
- DUUST Rally Team’s Shane Esposito finished 25th, over seven hours behind
2018 Dakar Rally Motorcycle Results: Overall Finishers
|Pos.
|N°
|Drive-Team
|Mark-Model
|Time
|1
|2
|
MATTHIAS WALKNER
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM
|43h 06′ 01”
|2
|47
|
KEVIN BENAVIDES
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|43h 22′ 54”
|3
|8
|
TOBY PRICE
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM
|43h 29′ 02”
|4
|19
|
ANTOINE MEO
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM
|43h 53′ 29”
|5
|3
|
GERARD FARRES GUELL
|HIMOINSA RACING TEAM.
|44h 07′ 05”
|6
|40
|
JOHNNY AUBERT
|GAS GAS MOTORSPORT
|44h 59′ 54”
|7
|61
|
ORIOL MENA
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|45h 28′ 53”
|8
|10
|
PABLO QUINTANILLA
|ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING
|45h 30′ 06”
|9
|29
|
DANIEL OLIVERAS CARRERAS
|HIMOINSA RACING TEAM.
|45h 43′ 21”
|10
|68
|
JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|45h 48′ 37”
|11
|12
|
JUAN PEDRERO GARCIA
|SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY
|45h 51′ 59”
|12
|15
|
LAIA SANZ
|KTM FACTORY RACING TEAM
|46h 02′ 03”
|13
|33
|
DANIEL NOSIGLIA JAGER
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|46h 04′ 30”
|14
|17
|
ARMAND MONLEON
|DAMING RACING TEAM
|46h 12′ 42”
|15
|60
|
JONATHAN BARRAGAN NEVADO
|GAS GAS MOTORSPORT
|46h 19′ 03”
|16
|44
|
RODNEY FAGGOTTER
|YAMALUBE YAMAHA OFFICIAL RALLY TEAM
|47h 04′ 17”
|17
|54
|
ANDREW SHORT
|ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING
|47h 19′ 43”
|18
|27
|
DIEGO MARTIN DUPLESSIS
|MEC TEAM
|47h 38′ 40”
|19
|34
|
MARC SOLA TERRADELLAS
|HIMOINSA RACING TEAM.
|48h 44′ 00”
|20
|52
|
JACOPO CERUTTI
|MOTO RACING GROUP (MRG)
|48h 44′ 45”
|21
|64
|
MARK SAMUELS
|MEC TEAM
|49h 17′ 07”
|22
|42
|
MAURIZIO GERINI
|SOLARYS RACING TEAM
|49h 43′ 04”
|23
|28
|
EMANUEL GYENES
|AUTONET MOTORCYCLE TEAM
|50h 02′ 42”
|24
|58
|
MACIEJ GIEMZA
|ORLEN TEAM
|50h 07′ 11”
|25
|103
|
SHANE ESPOSITO
|DUUST RALLY TEAM
|50h 43′ 45”
|26
|128
|
MAIKEL SMITS
|BAS DAKAR TEAM
|51h 19′ 54”
|27
|35
|
LOIC MINAUDIER
|NOMADE RACING ASSISTANCE
|52h 27′ 05”
|28
|16
|
OLIVIER PAIN
|TEAM TOP
|52h 34′ 45”
|29
|25
|
IVAN CERVANTES MONTERO
|HIMOINSA RACING TEAM.
|52h 48′ 55”
|30
|31
|
CRISTIAN ESPANA MUNOZ
|GAS GAS MOTORSPORT
|53h 28′ 06”
|31
|41
|
ALESSANDRO RUOSO
|PROMOTORACING
|53h 30′ 58”
|32
|76
|
MOHAMMED BALOOSHI
|RIDE TO ABU DHABI
|54h 07′ 25”
|33
|100
|
LYNDON POSKITT
|RACES TO PLACES
|54h 18′ 11”
|34
|49
|
SANTOSH CHUNCHUNGUPPE SHIVASHANKAR
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|54h 35′ 32”
|35
|51
|
HANS-JOS LIEFHEBBER
|LIEFHEBBER
|55h 06′ 25”
|36
|45
|
DAVID THOMAS
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|55h 06′ 59”
|37
|79
|
MAX HUNT
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|55h 25′ 36”
|38
|36
|
PATRICIO CABRERA
|KAWASAKI CHILE CIDEF
|55h 36′ 49”
|39
|91
|
JAN BRABEC
|BIG SHOCK RACING
|55h 48′ 01”
|40
|71
|
ALBERTO SANTIAGO ONTIVEROS
|SAN JUAN
|55h 58′ 21”
|41
|48
|
JURGEN VAN DEN GOORBERGH
|HEISTERKAMP KTM
|56h 28′ 16”
|42
|43
|
DAVID PABISKA
|BARTH RACING TEAM
|56h 31′ 27”
|43
|56
|
FAUSTO MOTA
|TESLA-TAMEGA RALLY TEAM
|56h 48′ 18”
|44
|81
|
SHINNOSUKE KAZAMA
|SPIRIT OF KAZAMA
|57h 47′ 15”
|45
|72
|
ARNOLD BRUCY
|AL DESERT
|58h 38′ 21”
|46
|63
|
ADRIEN MARE
|TEAM CASTEU AVENTURE
|59h 04′ 01”
|47
|82
|
PETR VLCEK
|KLYMCIW RACING
|60h 25′ 22”
|48
|135
|
OSCAR ROMERO MONTOYA
|TESLA-TAMEGA RALLY TEAM
|60h 31′ 23”
|49
|121
|
EDWIN STRAVER
|EDWIN STRAVER
|61h 48′ 13”
|50
|80
|
LAURENT LAZARD
|TEAM LAURENT LAZARD
|62h 16′ 29”
|51
|95
|
JUAN AGUSTIN ROJO
|CHILECITO RALLY TEAM
|62h 45′ 17”
|52
|108
|
FAUSTO VIGNOLA
|SOLARYS RACING TEAM
|62h 47′ 46”
|53
|107
|
FERRAN JUBANY
|DUUST RALLY TEAM
|63h 36′ 09”
|54
|125
|
DONOVAN VAN DE LANGENBERG
|MYDARINGADVENTURE
|63h 53′ 17”
|55
|78
|
PAWEL STASIACZEK
|DUUST RALLY TEAM
|64h 17′ 33”
|56
|127
|
FERNANDO HERNANDEZ
|HT
|64h 28′ 04”
|57
|93
|
MACIEJ BERDYSZ
|MACIEJ BERDYSZ
|64h 35′ 16”
|58
|59
|
WILLEM DU TOIT
|BAS DAKAR TEAM
|64h 43′ 52”
|59
|96
|
NICOLAS BRABECK-LETMATHE
|TEAM CASTEU
|65h 22′ 14”
|60
|138
|
ROMAIN LELOUP
|TEAM REPAR’STORES
|65h 31′ 47”
|61
|97
|
SCOTT BRITNELL
|GRIT ADVENTURES
|66h 07′ 50”
|62
|46
|
MAURICIO JAVIER GOMEZ
|PACO GOMEZ
|66h 29′ 40”
|63
|84
|
PATRICE CARILLON
|–
|67h 03′ 40”
|64
|57
|
PHILIPPE CAVELIUS
|–
|68h 04′ 47”
|65
|123
|
SEBASTIAN CAVALLERO
|AREQUIPEÑOS AL DAKAR
|69h 42′ 08”
|66
|105
|
BILL CONGER
|KLYMCIW RACING
|69h 46′ 13”
|67
|111
|
SANTIAGO BERNAL
|KTM COLOMBIA
|72h 24′ 04”
|68
|88
|
JAN VESELY
|MOTO RACING GROUP (MRG)
|72h 54′ 16”
|69
|106
|
SIMON MARCIC
|MARCIC
|73h 03′ 44”
|70
|146
|
BRUNO RAYMOND
|RAYMOND BRUNO
|76h 01′ 17”
|71
|141
|
LIVIO METELLI
|–
|76h 05′ 34”
|72
|67
|
MARKUS BERTHOLD
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|79h 13′ 56”
|73
|113
|
SEBASTIAN ALBERTO URQUIA
|X RAIDS PJM GENERAL DEHEZA
|80h 15′ 39”
|74
|116
|
ZHAO HONGYI
|DAMING RACING TEAM
|80h 52′ 33”
|75
|50
|
MIRJAM POL
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|81h 45′ 39”
|76
|101
|
FRANCISCO JOSE GOMEZ PALLAS
|TEAM DAKAR GALICIA
|82h 13′ 05”
|77
|115
|
JACK LUNDIN
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|83h 32′ 22”
|78
|114
|
LEANDRO BERTONA ALTIERI
|LEANDRO BERTONA
|89h 03′ 14”
|79
|89
|
GABOR SAGHMEISTER
|SAGHMEISTER TEAM
|94h 36′ 12”
|80
|85
|
NICOLAS BILLAUD
|VILLAGE MOTOS TEAM OBJECTIF AVENTURE
|95h 10′ 35”
|81
|98
|
BALYS BARDAUSKAS
|PERKUNAS
|99h 29′ 43”
|82
|143
|
ALVARO COPPOLA
|TEAM LAURENT LAZARD
|103h 33′ 43”
|83
|118
|
LUC VAN DE HUIJGEVOORT
|BAS DAKAR TEAM
|107h 01′ 26”
|84
|119
|
OSWALDO BURGA
|LALO BURGA
|109h 10′ 21”
|85
|129
|
GERRY VAN DER BYL
|BAS DAKAR TEAM
|123h 01′ 52”