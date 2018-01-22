2018 Dakar Rally Motorcycle Results – Video

The 2018 Dakar Rally began with 167 motorcycles, but due to the grueling conditions of the 40th edition of the rally that brought riders nearly 5600 miles (2600 of those timed), only 85 finished.

Leading the way was last year’s runner-up finisher, Red Bull KTM 450 Rally pilot Matthias Walkner, who rode a nearly flawless 2018 Dakar Rally. He had only won one of 14 stages, but his consistency lead to victory.

This also helped KTM keep their winning streak going. The “Ready to Race” brand now has 17-straight wins at Dakar Rally, including last year’s winner Sam Sunderland who unfortunately had to retire this year while leading.

Joining the Austrian on the overall podium were Monster Energy Honda’s Kevin Benavides (Argentina) and another Red Bull KTM Factory Team pilot, Toby Price (Australia). Benavides finished 16 minutes 53 seconds behind, and Price 23 minutes behind.

Walkner claimed the win even after suffering a crash in local traffic on the opening day. But from there he remained focus, and didn’t have any huge errors in crashes or navigation.

After two weeks of racing and over 43 hours of timed specials, Matthias crossed the line as the 2018 Dakar Champion.

“It has been an amazing Dakar for me. I still can’t believe that I managed to do it in the end. The rally has gone really well, even when I didn’t quite get the results I was hoping for, I kept my head down and concentrated on the finish, not just each individual stage,” Matthias Walkner said.

“Good navigation and staying focused won the rally for me – that and the backing of my team who have been there the whole way with me. It’s nice to be able to reward them with this win. After my injury of 2016, to be able to stand here as a Dakar Champion is a dream come true.”

Pit Beirer (KTM Motorsport Director) also commented after the win: “It goes without saying that winning the Rally Dakar for the 17th consecutive time is an incredible achievement for KTM. I’d like to congratulate Matthias on his first victory at the event in what was an exceptionally tough race.

“This result is a testament to the hard work of everyone involved, from our R&D department in Mattighofen, to the team on the ground in South America, and I’m proud that it has paid off yet again, especially with the new KTM 450 RALLY machine. Our warriors have certainly delivered, and now we can celebrate and enjoy the stories of this year’s race.”

As for the Americans, Monster Energy Honda’s Ricky Brabec was unable to finish. While in sixth overall, he had an electrical problem in the penultimate stage, forcing him to retire.

The others finished as follows:

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Andrew Short finished 17th, over four hours behind.

MEC Team’s Marc Samuels finished 22nd, over six hours behind

DUUST Rally Team’s Shane Esposito finished 25th, over seven hours behind

Check out the video above for KTM recap.

2018 Dakar Rally Motorcycle Results: Overall Finishers