Nmoto Nostalgia Heads on Tour Alongside Original BMW R7

Nmoto Studio Nostalgia: BMW R7 Tribute

We profiled the gorgeous Nmoto Nostalgia in December, saying the BMW R7 tribute is a “beguiling combination of Art Deco sensibilities and contemporary technology.”

The Nostalgia, built on a modern nine T platform, has since garnered much more traction from both admirers and future buyers of the limited-production retromod motorcycle.

This summer, the bike will go on tour and be featured at a few shows either produced or sponsored by BMW Motorrad. The Nostalgia will be shown next to the original 1934 BMW R7, which collected dust in the BMW Motorrad basement until it was restored and finally shown to the public in 2012 (Pebble Beach).

The Nmoto Nostalgia will be presented at:

Villa Erba Concorso di Motocicletta, May 25-26, Lake Como, Italy

Wheels & Waves, June 13-16, Biarritz, France

BMW Motorrad Days, July 5, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

“This is the ultimate honor for us,” says Nmoto founder Alexander Niznik. “To display our modern interpretation of BMW’s legendary design alongside the original, and at such important venues, is a privilege beyond words.”

About the Nmoto Nostalgia

The Nmoto Nostalgia is a one-of-a-kind endeavor to capture the ambition of the legendary BMW R7. With the comfortable suspension and unique steering mechanisms encased in a canonical design inspired by the BMW R7 pre-war prototype, the Nostalgia motorcycle gives enthusiasts a slice of the past without sacrificing performance or rider experience.

The core of the Nostalgia is a modern BMW R Nine T, outfitted with 96 handcrafted pieces. This includes over 11 premium parts from reputable aftermarket companies. Constructed primarily of aircraft-grade aluminum, the Nostalgia motorcycles are lighter than a stock R Nine T and the original 1934 prototype. Modern technology also provides more power and maneuverability so riders get the best of both worlds – Art Deco design and looks with contemporary performance and reliability.

Available in a limited production series, orders have already been placed by famed musician Billy Joel, renowned BMW historian Peter Nettesheim, and members of the Forbes 500, among others. The finished base price is $49,500 with an expected wait time of 3-6 months for each motorcycle. For more details and information, visit nmoto.com.