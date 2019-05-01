2019 Triumph Rocket 3 Preview (Triumph Factory Custom)

Over the past few years, speculation continued to strenghten around the demise of the Triumph Rocket 3 – the British manufacturer’s power cruiser with its signature longitudinally mounted triple. But the rumors were silenced quickly in January when Triumph teased its latest Rocket 3, the Triumph Rocket 3 TFC, TFC standing for “Triumph Factory Custom.”

Details were scarce, and the anticipation began for the latest version of the Rocket, a model that began in 2004. Triumph has now unveiled all the details of the limited-edition 2019 Triumph Rocket 3 TFC.

Following are the fast facts about this beautiful power-hungry cruiser.

1. Only 750 will be produced worldwide, with only 225 Triumph Rocket 3 TFCs arriving in Noth America.

2. Each Rocket 3 TFC will arrive with a numbered edition plaque on the instrument mount, and unique badging that features gold detailing. Each TFC will also arrive with:

Tailor-made TFC handover pack

Letter signed by Triumph’s CEO Nick Bloor

Personalized custom build book

Leather TFC-branded rucksack

Rocket 3 TFC indoor bike cover

3. The 2019 Triumph Rocket 3 TFC will be powered by an all-new 2500cc triple that produces more than 163 ft/lbs of torque, which the Hinckley-based brand says is 70 percent more torque than its nearest competitors. The engine produces 168 horsepower, more than 13 percent higher than the previous generation. This makes the TFC the most powerful Triumph to date.

4. Triumph didn’t go crazy into details, but says that the Rocket 3 TFC engine features “state-of-the-art” components such as lightweight titanium inlet valves, which allow for even higher revving than the previous Rocket, and tailor-made features including the unique Arrow silencers with beautiful carbon fiber end-caps.

5. The 2019 Triumph Rocket 3 TFC is 15-percent lighter than its predecessor for a weight savings of 88 pounds (dry weight of the Rocket Roadster is 734 pounds). The following contribute to the weight savings:

All-new aluminum frame which uses the engine as a stressed member for mass optimization

All-new aluminum single-sided swinging arm

Engine component refinements

Carbon fiber bodywork

Lightweight braking components

6. In regards to suspension and brakes, the Triumph Rocket TSA uses Brembo Stylema calipers, an adjustable 47mm Showa fork and a fully adjustable Showa monoshock with a piggy-back reservoir. The premium specification continues with a Brembo radial master cylinder and MCS span, ratio-adjustable brake lever, and matching clutch lever.

7. The 2019 Triumph Rocket TFC arrives with the following electronic and rider aides:

Cornering ABS

Traction Control

Four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-Configurable)

Triumph Shift Assist for clutch-less up and down shifts

Hill Hold Control to prevent the bike from rolling backwards when stopped on an incline

8. The Rocket 3 TFCs rolls on twenty-spoke cast aluminum wheels with a 240mm rear tire.

9. The Rocket 3 TFC was designed for bold appeal, and features a premium twin carbon black and matte carbon black paint scheme with brushed foil decals, gold accents, electroformed 3D Triumph badge and hidden pillion footrests contributing to a clean, minimal rear end.

10. Besides the signature twin LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights (DRL), other aesthetic highlights include the following carbon-fiber parts: front mud-guard, silencer end caps, exhaust heat shields, fly screen, drive shaft cover, heel guards and tank strap all add to an unmatched level of finish, compact LED indicators, taillight and number plate light.

11. The Triumph Rocket 3 TFC features full-color, second-generation TFT instruments that are more sophisticated than the previous generation. The minimal stylish design of the TFT system offers two information layout themes and a feature that allows the rider to personalize their start-up screen.

12. Cruise control is standard, as is keyless ignition, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and a USB charging socket.

13. In addition to its standard specification, an accessory Bluetooth connectivity module enables the Rocket 3 Triumph Factory Custom’s advanced TFT instruments with full connectivity to the world’s first motorcycle-integrated “GoPro” control system, Triumph’s “turn-by-turn” navigation system powered by Google, as well as music and phone operation.

14. Triumph is taking orders now for the 2019 Rocket 3 TFC. The bike will be available in December for a price of $29,000 (MSRP).

2019 Triumph Rocket 3 TFC Specs

NEW TRIUMPH ROCKET 3 TFC Engine Type Inline 3-cylinder, water-cooled, DOHC Capacity 2,458cc Bore/Stroke 110.2 mm x 85.9 mm Maximum Power More than 168 HP Maximum Torque More than 163 LB-FT Fuel system Ride-by-Wire, fuel injected Exhaust Stainless 3-into-1 headers with 3-exit Arrow-branded silencer / CAT box Final drive Shaft, bevel box Clutch Hydraulic, slip-assist Gearbox 6-speed Frame Full aluminum frame Instruments TFT multi-functional instrument pack with digital speedometer, trip computer, digital tachometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, service indicator, ambient temperature, clock and rider modes (Rain/Road/Sport/Rider-configurable) – Triumph TFT Connectivity System can be added

with accessory fitted Bluetooth module Swingarm Single-sided, cast aluminum Front Wheel 17 x 3.6 in cast aluminum Rear Wheel 16 x 7.5 in cast aluminum Front Tyre 150/80 R17 V Rear Tyre 240/50 R16 V Front Suspension Showa 47mm upside-down 1+1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound adjustable, 4.7 inches of travel Rear Suspension Fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 4.2 inches of travel Front Brake Dual 320 mm discs, Brembo M4.30 Stylema 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, Cornering ABS Rear Brake Single 300 mm disc, Brembo M4.32 4-piston monobloc caliper, Cornering ABS Seat Height 30.4 in Rake 27.9º Trail 5.31 in Dry Weight TBC Fuel Tank Capacity 5.02 gal Fuel Consumption TBC CO2 Emissions TBC

2019 Triumph Rocket 3 TFC Photo Gallery