2020 Triumph Rocket TFC First Look:

Triumph Factory Custom

There has been much speculation about the possible demise of the iconic Triumph Rocket III. It is back for 2019 as the Rocket III Roadster, yet Triumph has even bigger plans for the gigantic longitudinally mounted triple.

Although only a concept at this point, Triumph has announced the 2020 Triumph Rocket TFC (TFC = Triumph Factory Custom). Details won’t be available until May Day, though looking at the photographs, it is clear that this will be a stunning motorcycle.

Looking like a missile aimed at the Ducati XDiavel muscle cruiser, the 2020 Triumph Rocket TFC has decidedly modern styling. Immediately, our eyes are drawn to the single-sided swingarm and the shorty Arrow exhaust.

A closer look reveals what appears to be an all-new powerplant, possibly with a shorter stroke, while continuing the unique longitudinal triple format. The radiator also looks considerably more substantial, so we’d expect even more power from the big inline-3.

In its current iteration, the Rocket III puts out a staggering 163 ft/lbs of torque at just 2750 rpm. With 148 horsepower on tap at 5750 rpm—a bit short of the Diavel 1260 motor—there is some headroom available, especially when you’re working with a DOHC powerplant displacing a cavernous 2294cc. The meaty Avon Cobra Chrome tires are going to have a lot of gripping to do.

The 2020 Triumph Rocket TFC has lots of carbon fiber, Brembo brakes, and a hugger rear fender. The paint looks stunning, as do the triple-clamps on the massive inverted forks.

According to Triumph, the seat can be configured as solo or two-up. Of course, the passenger is going to have to hold on extremely tight—always a bonus.

There’s no price yet, or planned on-sale date, for what Triumph calls an “ultra-rare, ultra-premium” motorcycle. In the meantime, Triumph promises that “the new Rocket TFC will be nothing short of the ultimate motorcycle, with world-beating performance, cutting-edge technology, muscular presence, and unique engineering innovations.”