2020 KTM XC-F Lineup First Look:
Suspension Changes Lead the Way

KTM did not do a significant makeover of the 2020 XC-F line. However, the 2020 KTM 450 XC-F, 350 XC-F and 250 XC-F all get suspension changes, front and back, this year. Additionally, the flagship 2020 KTM 450 XC-F gets a motor mod. We’ll go over what’s new in the 2020 KTM XC-F three-motorcycle line-up.

  1. All the 2020 KTM XC-F models get a fork upgrade. The WP XACT fork continues to use an air-spring. However, the settings for the fork are new for 2020, and there’s a new fork piston to improve damping action.

    2020 KTM 450 XC-F
  1. The shock on the 2020 KTM 450 XC-F, 350 XC-F, and 250 XC-F also gets attention. In addition to new settings for the WP XACT shock, there’s also a new compression damping adjuster.
  1. KTM gives the 2020 450 XC-F a new piston. The piston’s shape is changed, though KTM is yet to reveal any details. However, KTM claims that the new piston “improves performance and reliability.”

    2020 KTM 250 XC-F
  1. New graphics make the three 2020 KTM XC-Fs look great. Sure, you won’t go faster, but you will look faster just sitting next to the bike with it on a stand.
  1. KTM has not announced prices for the 2020 KTM 450 XC-F, 350 XC-F, and 250 XC-F, or availability dates.

2020 KTM 450 XC-F, 350 XC-F and 250 XC-F Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
  • Displacement: 450cc (350: 350cc; 250: 250cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4 mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm; 250: 78.0 x 52.3mm)
  • Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350: 14.2:1; 250: 14.4:1)
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves
  • Fuel System: Keihin EFI w/ 44 mm throttle body
  • Ignition: Keihin EMS
  • Starting: Electric
  • Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle, 25CrMo4 chromoly steel w/ aluminum subframe
  • Subframe: Aluminum
  • Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum w/ 28-22mm diameter
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP XACT inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
  • Rear Suspension: Linkage-assisted WP XACT shock; 11.8 inches
  • Wheels: Giant
    • Front wheel: 1.60 x 21”
    • Rear wheel: 2.15 x 18”
  • Tires: Dunlop AT81
    • Front tire: 90/90 x 21
    • Rear tire: 110/100 x 18
  • Front brake: 260mm disc
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
  • Rake: 26.1 degrees
  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm
  • Seat height: 37.4 inches
  • Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons
  • Curb weight:  237 pounds (350: 236 pounds; 250: 235 pounds)

2020 KTM XC-F Lineup Photo Gallery

 

