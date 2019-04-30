2020 KTM XC-F Lineup First Look:
Suspension Changes Lead the Way
KTM did not do a significant makeover of the 2020 XC-F line. However, the 2020 KTM 450 XC-F, 350 XC-F and 250 XC-F all get suspension changes, front and back, this year. Additionally, the flagship 2020 KTM 450 XC-F gets a motor mod. We’ll go over what’s new in the 2020 KTM XC-F three-motorcycle line-up.
- All the 2020 KTM XC-F models get a fork upgrade. The WP XACT fork continues to use an air-spring. However, the settings for the fork are new for 2020, and there’s a new fork piston to improve damping action.
- The shock on the 2020 KTM 450 XC-F, 350 XC-F, and 250 XC-F also gets attention. In addition to new settings for the WP XACT shock, there’s also a new compression damping adjuster.
- KTM gives the 2020 450 XC-F a new piston. The piston’s shape is changed, though KTM is yet to reveal any details. However, KTM claims that the new piston “improves performance and reliability.”
- New graphics make the three 2020 KTM XC-Fs look great. Sure, you won’t go faster, but you will look faster just sitting next to the bike with it on a stand.
- KTM has not announced prices for the 2020 KTM 450 XC-F, 350 XC-F, and 250 XC-F, or availability dates.
2020 KTM 450 XC-F, 350 XC-F and 250 XC-F Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 450cc (350: 350cc; 250: 250cc)
- Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4 mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm; 250: 78.0 x 52.3mm)
- Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350: 14.2:1; 250: 14.4:1)
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves
- Fuel System: Keihin EFI w/ 44 mm throttle body
- Ignition: Keihin EMS
- Starting: Electric
- Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle, 25CrMo4 chromoly steel w/ aluminum subframe
- Subframe: Aluminum
- Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum w/ 28-22mm diameter
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP XACT inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear Suspension: Linkage-assisted WP XACT shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: Giant
- Front wheel: 1.60 x 21”
- Rear wheel: 2.15 x 18”
- Tires: Dunlop AT81
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/100 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm disc
- Rear brake: 220mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.4 inches
- Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons
- Curb weight: 237 pounds (350: 236 pounds; 250: 235 pounds)
2020 KTM XC-F Lineup Photo Gallery