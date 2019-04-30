2020 KTM XC-F Lineup First Look:

Suspension Changes Lead the Way

KTM did not do a significant makeover of the 2020 XC-F line. However, the 2020 KTM 450 XC-F, 350 XC-F and 250 XC-F all get suspension changes, front and back, this year. Additionally, the flagship 2020 KTM 450 XC-F gets a motor mod. We’ll go over what’s new in the 2020 KTM XC-F three-motorcycle line-up.

All the 2020 KTM XC-F models get a fork upgrade. The WP XACT fork continues to use an air-spring. However, the settings for the fork are new for 2020, and there’s a new fork piston to improve damping action.

The shock on the 2020 KTM 450 XC-F, 350 XC-F, and 250 XC-F also gets attention. In addition to new settings for the WP XACT shock, there’s also a new compression damping adjuster.

KTM gives the 2020 450 XC-F a new piston. The piston’s shape is changed, though KTM is yet to reveal any details. However, KTM claims that the new piston “improves performance and reliability.”

New graphics make the three 2020 KTM XC-Fs look great. Sure, you won’t go faster, but you will look faster just sitting next to the bike with it on a stand.

KTM has not announced prices for the 2020 KTM 450 XC-F, 350 XC-F, and 250 XC-F, or availability dates.

2020 KTM 450 XC-F, 350 XC-F and 250 XC-F Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 450cc (350: 350cc; 250: 250cc)

Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4 mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm; 250: 78.0 x 52.3mm)

Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350: 14.2:1; 250: 14.4:1)

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves

Fuel System: Keihin EFI w/ 44 mm throttle body

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Starting: Electric

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle, 25CrMo4 chromoly steel w/ aluminum subframe

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum w/ 28-22mm diameter

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP XACT inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear Suspension: Linkage-assisted WP XACT shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: Giant Front wheel: 1.60 x 21” Rear wheel: 2.15 x 18”

Tires: Dunlop AT81 Front tire: 90/90 x 21 Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

Front brake: 260mm disc

Rear brake: 220mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 inches

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons

Curb weight: 237 pounds (350: 236 pounds; 250: 235 pounds)

2020 KTM XC-F Lineup Photo Gallery