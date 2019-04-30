2020 KTM 300 XC TPI and 250 XC TPI: Two New Models

We think fuel-injected two-strokes are fantastic, and we are thrilled to see the 2020 KTM 300 XC TPI and 250 XC TPI. They are doubling KTM’s off-road two-strokes that forego carburetion. In addition to the EFI (KTM calls it TPI—Transfer Port Injection) being added to the 300 XC and 250 XC, let’s examine other changes for 2020 to the two motorcycles.

Fuel injection comes to the XC line with the arrival of the 2020 KTM 300 XC TPI and 2020 KTM 250 XC TPI. We’ve seen the fuel-injected EXC models, and now it comes to the two-stroke XC line. It’s the same Transfer Port Injection that we know and love from the EXC line, but now in XC garb. The XC TPIs’ fuel injection systems get an ambient air pressure sensor. This will improve the EFI’s ability to adjust to changes in altitude.

To go along with the EFI system, the 2020 KTM XC TPI and 2020 KTM 250 XC TPI will have a new exhaust system. According to KTM, the new system is lighter and more durable. KTM credits an “innovative corrugated surface” for the improvement.

The air-spring WP XACT fork returns with upgrades. In addition to new settings, the fork on the KTM 300 XC TPI and 250 XC TPI models also gets a new damping piston.

There’s a new compression damping adjuster on the WP XACT shock used on the 2020 KTM XC TPIs. Also, the WP XACT shock has new settings.

KTM has not released a date for availability of the 2020 KTM 300 XC TPI and 2020 KTM 250 XC TPI. The prices are also not set.2020 KTM 300 XC TPI

2020 KTM 350 XC TPI and 2020 KTM 250 XC TPI SPECS



ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke

Displacement: 293cc

Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm (250: 66.4 x 72mm)

Fueling: TPI EFI w/ 39mm Dell’Orto throttle body

Ignition: Continental EMS

Starter: Electric

Lubrication: Oil injection

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle 25CrMo4 chromoly steel w/ aluminum subframe

Handlebar: Neken, aluminum w/ 28-22mm diameter

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP XACT inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted WP XACT shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: Giant Front wheel: 1.60 x 21” Rear wheel: 2.15 x 18”

Tires: Dunlop AT81 Front tire: 90/90 x 21 Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

Front brake: 260mm disc

Rear brake: 220mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22 mm

Seat height: 37.4 inches

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons

Curb weight: 237 pounds

2020 KTM 300 XC TPI and 250 XC TPI Photo Gallery