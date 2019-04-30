2020 KTM Two-Stroke Motocross Lineup First Look

We’re glad to see the return of the 250 SX, 150 SX, and 125 SX, as we still love to ride (and smell) two-stroke motocrossers. Updates are primarily to the suspension for 2020 KTM 250 SX, 150 SX, and 125 SX, though the 125 SX gets a minor update of its own. Let’s take a look at how KTM has upgraded the SX line for 2020.

The trio of KTM two-strokes gets a fork update. The WP XACT fork is still an air-spring design. However, there’s a new fork system that KTM says will improve performance. Also, the base fork setting has been changed for “improved damping,” according to KTM. The WP XACT shock on the 2020 KTM 250 SX, 150 SX, and 125 SX has been improved. KTM has given the shock a new compression damping adjuster, as well as new stock settings.

The 2020 KTM 125 SX has a new way to keep the front sprocket on the motorcycle. A screw and diaphragm spring combination have replaced last year’s circlip. New graphics adorn the 2020 KTM 250 SX, 150 SX, and 125 SX. According to KTM, these graphics give the three two-stroke motocrossers a “Ready To Race” look.

Availability and prices for the three KTM two-stroke motocrossers have not been announced.

2020 KTM 250 SX, 150 SX and 125 SX Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke

Displacement: 249cc (150: 144cc; 125: 125cc)

Bore x stroke: 66.4 x 72mm (150: 58 x 54.5mm; 125: 54 x 54.5mm)

Fueling: Mikuni 38mm TMX carburetor

Ignition: Kokusan

Starter: Kick

Lubrication: Premix @ 60:1 (150: 40:1)

Transmission: 5-speed (150 and 125: 6-speed)

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DS clutch w/ Brembo Hydraulics

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle 25CrMo4 chromoly steel w/ aluminum subframe

Handlebar: Neken, aluminum w/ 28-22mm diameter

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP XACT inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted WP XACT shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: Excel Front wheel: 1.60 x 21” Rear wheel: 2.15 x 19”

Tires: Dunlop MX3S Front tire: 80/100 x 21 Rear tire: 110/90 x 19 (150 and 125: 100 /90 x 19)

Front brake: 260mm disc

Rear brake: 220mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22 mm

Seat height: 37.4 inches

Ground clearance: 14.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.0 gallons

Curb weight: 223 pounds (150 and 125: 205 pounds)

2020 KTM Two-Stroke Motocross Lineup Photo Gallery