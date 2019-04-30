2020 KTM Two-Stroke Motocross Lineup First Look
We’re glad to see the return of the 250 SX, 150 SX, and 125 SX, as we still love to ride (and smell) two-stroke motocrossers. Updates are primarily to the suspension for 2020 KTM 250 SX, 150 SX, and 125 SX, though the 125 SX gets a minor update of its own. Let’s take a look at how KTM has upgraded the SX line for 2020.
- The trio of KTM two-strokes gets a fork update. The WP XACT fork is still an air-spring design. However, there’s a new fork system that KTM says will improve performance. Also, the base fork setting has been changed for “improved damping,” according to KTM.
- The WP XACT shock on the 2020 KTM 250 SX, 150 SX, and 125 SX has been improved. KTM has given the shock a new compression damping adjuster, as well as new stock settings.
- The 2020 KTM 125 SX has a new way to keep the front sprocket on the motorcycle. A screw and diaphragm spring combination have replaced last year’s circlip.
- New graphics adorn the 2020 KTM 250 SX, 150 SX, and 125 SX. According to KTM, these graphics give the three two-stroke motocrossers a “Ready To Race” look.
- Availability and prices for the three KTM two-stroke motocrossers have not been announced.
2020 KTM 250 SX, 150 SX and 125 SX Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke
- Displacement: 249cc (150: 144cc; 125: 125cc)
- Bore x stroke: 66.4 x 72mm (150: 58 x 54.5mm; 125: 54 x 54.5mm)
- Fueling: Mikuni 38mm TMX carburetor
- Ignition: Kokusan
- Starter: Kick
- Lubrication: Premix @ 60:1 (150: 40:1)
- Transmission: 5-speed (150 and 125: 6-speed)
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DS clutch w/ Brembo Hydraulics
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle 25CrMo4 chromoly steel w/ aluminum subframe
- Handlebar: Neken, aluminum w/ 28-22mm diameter
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP XACT inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted WP XACT shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: Excel
- Front wheel: 1.60 x 21”
- Rear wheel: 2.15 x 19”
- Tires: Dunlop MX3S
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/90 x 19 (150 and 125: 100 /90 x 19)
- Front brake: 260mm disc
- Rear brake: 220mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22 mm
- Seat height: 37.4 inches
- Ground clearance: 14.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 223 pounds (150 and 125: 205 pounds)