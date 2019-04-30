2020 KTM 85 SX, 65 SX, and 50 SX First Look:
New Wheels For the 85
Although the basic motorcycles haven’t changed much for 2020, the big news in the KTM mini motocrosser lineup is the addition of the 2020 KTM 85 SX 19”/16”, which has larger wheels.
The 2020 KTM 85 SX 17”/14” returns, with a new, longer name to reflect its smaller wheel combination. The 2020 KTM 65 SX and the 50 SX do have changes, also, so let’s take a look at these four motorcrossers for youth racers.
- The 2020 KTM 85 SX now comes in two flavors. The 2020 KTM 85 SX 19”/16” is the new model, with a 19-inch front wheel and a 16-inch rear wheel. The 2020 KTM 85 SX 17”/14” sports the traditional wheel combination for the 85 class. Both 85s use Excel rims with Maxxis tires.
- Both 2020 KTM 85 SXes have an updated muffler with new wool packing. This reduces the weight of the muffler by 1.4 ounces (40 grams for the metric-centric).
- The 2020 KTM 65 SX benefits from a new ignition curve. KTM says this results in “improved performance.”
- KTM includes a new alternative needle for the 2020 KTM 65 SX’s carburetor. This gives mechanics a chance to better fine-tune fueling for the two-stroke powerplant.
- The 2020 KTM 50 SX gets a new cast aluminum swingarm. According to KTM, the new swingarm has “better flex characteristics for improved stability.” As a bonus, the chain is easier to adjust.
- New graphics adorn all four 2020 mini motocrossers. We all love a fresh look.
- KTM has not yet told us when its 2020 minis will be available. The prices have also yet to be announced.
2020 KTM 85 SX 19”/16” and 17”/14” Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
- Displacement: 85cc
- Bore x stroke: 47 x 48.95mm
- Fueling: 28mm Keihin PWK carburetor
- Ignition: MEDJ digital
- Starting: Kick
- Lubrication: Premix @ 40:1
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS Clutch w/ Formula hydraulics
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central tube chromoly w/ aluminum subframe
- Subframe: Aluminum
- Handlebar: Tapered 28-22mm aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP XACT inverted 43mm fork; 11 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP XACT PDS shock; 12 inches
- Wheels: Excel
- Front wheel: TBA (17”/14”: 1.40 x 17”)
- Rear wheel: TBA (17”/14”: 1.60 x 14”)
- Tires: Maxxis
- Front tire: TBA (17”/14”: 70/100 x 17)
- Rear tire: TBA (17”/14”: 90/100 x 14)
- Front brake: 240mm disc
- Rear brake: 210mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 50.8 inches
- Rake: 24 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 14 mm
- Seat height: 34 inches
- Ground clearance: 13.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.4 gallons
- Curb weight: 159 pounds (17”/14”: 157 pounds)
2020 KTM 65 SX Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
- Displacement: 65cc
- Bore x stroke: 45.0 x 40.8mm
- Fueling: 24mm Mikuni VM carburetor
- Ignition: AET digital
- Starting: Kick
- Lubrication: Premix @ 60:1
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc clutch w/ Formula hydraulics
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central tube chromoly w/ aluminum subframe
- Subframe: Aluminum
- Handlebar: 22mm aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP XACT inverted 35mm fork; 8.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP XACT PDS shock; 10.6 inches
- Front wheel: 1.60 x 14”
- Rear wheel: 1.60 x 12”
- Tires: Maxxis
- Front tire: 60/100 x 14
- Rear tire: 80/100 x 12
- Front brake: 198mm disc
- Rear brake: 160mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 44.8 inches
- Rake: 25.5 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22 mm
- Seat height: 29.5 inches
- Ground clearance: 11 inches
- Fuel capacity: 0.92 gallons
- Curb weight: 123 pounds
2020 KTM 50 SX Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
- Displacement: 49cc
- Bore x stroke: 39.5 x 40.0mm
- Fueling: 19mm Dell’Orto PHBC BS carburetor
- Ignition: Selettra 2p D36
- Starting: Kick
- Lubrication: Premix @ 60:1
- Clutch: Adjustable centrifugal
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central tube chromoly w/ steel subframe
- Subframe: Aluminum
- Handlebar: 22mm aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP XACT inverted 35mm fork; 3.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP XACT shock; 5.6 inches
- Front and rear wheels: 1.60 x 10”
- Tires: Maxxis
- Front tire: 2.50 x 10”
- Rear tire: 2.75 x 10”
- Front brake: 160mm disc
- Rear brake: 160mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 36 inches
- Rake: 23.6 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22 mm
- Seat height: 22 inches
- Ground clearance: 7.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 0.55 gallons
- Curb weight: 92 pounds