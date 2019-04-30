2020 KTM 85 SX, 65 SX, and 50 SX First Look:

New Wheels For the 85

Although the basic motorcycles haven’t changed much for 2020, the big news in the KTM mini motocrosser lineup is the addition of the 2020 KTM 85 SX 19”/16”, which has larger wheels.

The 2020 KTM 85 SX 17”/14” returns, with a new, longer name to reflect its smaller wheel combination. The 2020 KTM 65 SX and the 50 SX do have changes, also, so let’s take a look at these four motorcrossers for youth racers.

The 2020 KTM 85 SX now comes in two flavors. The 2020 KTM 85 SX 19”/16” is the new model, with a 19-inch front wheel and a 16-inch rear wheel. The 2020 KTM 85 SX 17”/14” sports the traditional wheel combination for the 85 class. Both 85s use Excel rims with Maxxis tires.

Both 2020 KTM 85 SXes have an updated muffler with new wool packing. This reduces the weight of the muffler by 1.4 ounces (40 grams for the metric-centric).

The 2020 KTM 65 SX benefits from a new ignition curve. KTM says this results in “improved performance.”

KTM includes a new alternative needle for the 2020 KTM 65 SX’s carburetor. This gives mechanics a chance to better fine-tune fueling for the two-stroke powerplant.

The 2020 KTM 50 SX gets a new cast aluminum swingarm. According to KTM, the new swingarm has “better flex characteristics for improved stability.” As a bonus, the chain is easier to adjust.

New graphics adorn all four 2020 mini motocrossers. We all love a fresh look.

KTM has not yet told us when its 2020 minis will be available. The prices have also yet to be announced.

2020 KTM 85 SX 19”/16” and 17”/14” Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

Displacement: 85cc

Bore x stroke: 47 x 48.95mm

Fueling: 28mm Keihin PWK carburetor

Ignition: MEDJ digital

Starting: Kick

Lubrication: Premix @ 40:1

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS Clutch w/ Formula hydraulics

CHASSIS

Frame: Central tube chromoly w/ aluminum subframe

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Tapered 28-22mm aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP XACT inverted 43mm fork; 11 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP XACT PDS shock; 12 inches

Wheels: Excel Front wheel: TBA (17”/14”: 1.40 x 17”) Rear wheel: TBA (17”/14”: 1.60 x 14”)

Tires: Maxxis Front tire: TBA (17”/14”: 70/100 x 17) Rear tire: TBA (17”/14”: 90/100 x 14)

Front brake: 240mm disc

Rear brake: 210mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 50.8 inches

Rake: 24 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 14 mm

Seat height: 34 inches

Ground clearance: 13.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.4 gallons

Curb weight: 159 pounds (17”/14”: 157 pounds)

2020 KTM 65 SX Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

Displacement: 65cc

Bore x stroke: 45.0 x 40.8mm

Fueling: 24mm Mikuni VM carburetor

Ignition: AET digital

Starting: Kick

Lubrication: Premix @ 60:1

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc clutch w/ Formula hydraulics

CHASSIS

Frame: Central tube chromoly w/ aluminum subframe

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: 22mm aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP XACT inverted 35mm fork; 8.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP XACT PDS shock; 10.6 inches Front wheel: 1.60 x 14” Rear wheel: 1.60 x 12”

Tires: Maxxis Front tire: 60/100 x 14 Rear tire: 80/100 x 12

Front brake: 198mm disc

Rear brake: 160mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 44.8 inches

Rake: 25.5 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22 mm

Seat height: 29.5 inches

Ground clearance: 11 inches

Fuel capacity: 0.92 gallons

Curb weight: 123 pounds

2020 KTM 50 SX Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

Displacement: 49cc

Bore x stroke: 39.5 x 40.0mm

Fueling: 19mm Dell’Orto PHBC BS carburetor

Ignition: Selettra 2p D36

Starting: Kick

Lubrication: Premix @ 60:1

Clutch: Adjustable centrifugal

CHASSIS

Frame: Central tube chromoly w/ steel subframe

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: 22mm aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP XACT inverted 35mm fork; 3.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP XACT shock; 5.6 inches

Front and rear wheels: 1.60 x 10”

Tires: Maxxis Front tire: 2.50 x 10” Rear tire: 2.75 x 10”

Front brake: 160mm disc

Rear brake: 160mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 36 inches

Rake: 23.6 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22 mm

Seat height: 22 inches

Ground clearance: 7.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 0.55 gallons

Curb weight: 92 pounds

