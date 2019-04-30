2020 KTM Four-Stroke Motocrossers First Look
2020 is not a major update year for KTM’s four-stroke motocross line. However, the 2020 KTM 450 SX-F gets a few updates that the 2020 KTM 350 SX-F and 250 SX-F don’t receive. Let’s take a look at what’s new in the KTM SX-F line.
- The 2020 KTM four-stroke MXers get new settings for the WP XACT fork. The WP fork has a new fork piston for improved damping performance, and the fork continues to be an air-spring design.
- The WP XACT shock has a new compression adjuster. This improves tunability, according to KTM, and there are new shock settings.
- The 2020 KTM 450 SX-F gets a new piston. The shape has been changed “for improved performance and reliability.” There is no change to the piston on the 350 SX-F or 250 SX-F.
- The 2020 KTM 450 SX-F will have a 49-tooth rear sprocket. That’s up one tooth, so the gearing is about two percent lower than last year. The 350 SX-F and 250 SX-F will have the same rear sprocket as the previous year.
- There are bold new graphics on the 2020 KTM 450 SX-F, 350 SX-F, and 250 SX-F. You always want someone to know you’ve got the latest and greatest!
- No word yet on prices or availability.
2020 KTM 450 SX-F, 350 SX-F, and 250 SX-F Specs
ENGINE
Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
Displacement: 450cc (350: 350cc; 250: 250cc)
Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4 mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm; 250: 78.0 x 52.3mm)
Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350: 14.2:1; 250: 14.5:1)
Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves
Fuel System: Keihin EFI w/ 44 mm throttle body
Ignition: Keihin EMS
Starting: Electric
Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps
Transmission: 5-speed
Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS clutch w/Brembo hydraulics
CHASSIS
Frame: Central double-cradle, 25CrMo4 chromoly steel w/ aluminum subframe
Subframe: Aluminum
Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum w/ 28-22mm diameter
Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP XACT inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
Rear Suspension: Linkage-assisted WP XACT shock; 11.8 inches
Wheels: Excel
Front wheel: 1.60 x 21”
Rear wheel: 2.15 x 19”
Tires: Dunlop MX3S
Front tire: 80/100 x 21
Rear tire: 120/80 x 19
Front brake: 260mm disc
Rear brake: 220mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
Rake: 26.1 degrees
Triple clamp offset: 22mm
Seat height: 37.4 inches
Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons
Curb weight: 232 pounds (350: 231 pounds; 250: 230 pounds)