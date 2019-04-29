Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart II Tires:

Sport-Touring Option Returns, Updated

If the Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart III tires are a bit too rich for your blood, Dunlop has brought back the Roadsmart II. The good news is that the new Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart II tires are updated from the old version. Let’s take a look at this more-affordable sport-touring rubber.