BMW GS Trophy 2020 — Qualifier USA For GS Trophy Oceania 2020

Just over a month before the event, BMW has opened registration for the GS Trophy 2020 — Qualifier USA event. The qualifying competition for the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy Oceania 2020 in New Zealand runs from May 31 to June 2, 2019.

RawHyde Adventures is hosting the event at its new California City facility. To enter, you must call 800-961-4269 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 pm, PT. The entry fee is $349.

To participate in the GS Trophy 2020 — Qualifier USA, you must be a registered owner of a BMW GS (any model) or HP2 Enduro and ride the motorcycle in the event. Those who qualify to compete in New Zealand will be notified by September 15.

There will not be any timed races in the 2020 GS Trophy — Qualifier USA event. However, there may be timed rally-style sections. However, they will not reward speed.

The previous BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy was held in Mongolia last year. Eighteen teams from 21 nations competed in the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy Central Asia 2018 on BMW R 1200 GS motorcycles. The team from South Africa dominated the proceedings, with the USA team in the runner-up position, and France filling out the podium.

BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy Oceania 2020 will be held in New Zealand, from February 9 through 16. Rather than a loop, as is typical of the event, it will be a point-to-point competition that includes both main islands of New Zealand. Competitors will use the BMW F 850 GS—the R 1200 GS was used in the previous three GS Trophy events.

For those unable to compete in the event, there will be BMW Motorrad tours following the same course through New Zealand, using the same BMW F 850 GS motorcycle.