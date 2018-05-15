2019 KTM 450, 350, and 250 XC-F Off-Road Motorcycles | First Look

The KTM XC-F lineup gets a good reworking for 2019. Changes to the frame, suspension, and motor are supplemented by detail changes to improve the 2019 KTM XC-F line of off-road motorcycles.

1. There are three 2019 KTM XC-F models—250, 350, and 450. All of the off-road XC-F four-strokes get significant updates for 2019.

2. The frame has been redone. The new XC-Fs have stiffer frames to improve handling and enhance straight-line stability. Also, the subframe is 1.5 inches longer to keep the rear fender more stable.

3. The suspension on the XC-Fs is updated. The WP shock has a new main piston. The WP fork and shock get firmer settings.

4. There’s a new triple clamp. The new triple clamps are stiffer to work with the new frame and updated suspension settings.

5. The airbox has been redone. The new intake snorkels are designed to keep dirt away from the air filter, while also increasing airflow.

6. There are significant updates to the 2019 KTM 450 XC-F motor. You’ll notice a new, lighter cylinder head for the SOHC top end. The new cam has shorter valve timing and new surfacing. The cam chain guide is lower-friction thanks to a DLC coating. There’s also a reworked throttle body with new cable routing, plus updated traction control and launch control settings.

7. The 2019 KTM 350 XC-F gets motor updates of its own. There’s a new, lighter cylinder head; a more compact DS clutch; and a Pankl-built transmission. The 350 XC-F also gets the updated throttle body setup, and settings for traction control and launch control.

8. The 2019 KTM 250 XC-F gets engine updates. There’s a new exhaust camshaft with new timing for the 250 XC-F. Like the 350 XC-F, the 250 gets the new clutch, transmission, throttle body, and traction control and launch control settings.

9. The exhaust system is new from end-to-end. The header pipe has an FDH resonator system for more power, while the new muffler balances power with low sound output.

10. The 2019 KTM XC-Fs get new radiators. Air circulation is increased larger tubing to move coolant between the cylinder head and the radiators. The new WP Performance Systems radiators are mounted a half-inch lower than before to lower the center of gravity. The radiators get new narrower shrouds that are designed to make it easier for the rider to get forward on the bike for turning. New guards are designed to protect the radiator better in the event of a fall.

11. have been revised. The goal is improved traction and more effective starts. These settings are controlled by a handlebar switch that also selects between two power delivery choices.

12. There’s a new wiring harness, along with a new battery. KTM has moved the voltage regulator and condenser to a spot below the seat, so they are both easily accessible. A new 2 Ah lithium-ion battery will improve cold weather starting, as well as reduce weight.

13. New fuel tanks have a capacity of 2.4 gallons. The cap is a quarter-turn bayonet design, and there low-fuel light sensor system is improved.

14. New bodywork is found on the 2019 XC-F models. The goal is to improve ergonomics, and make it easier to move around on the motorcycle.

15. The seat is new. The seat is grippier thanks to new silicone strips, plus it has a shape intended to increase comfort.

16. There’s a new handlebar pad. KTM designed the new pad to stay on better.