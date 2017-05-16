KTM Announces 2018 EXC-F Dual Sport Motorcycles | 8 Fast Facts

KTM Announces 2018 EXC-F Dual Sport Motorcycles |

Updates, Specs, and Prices

KTM’s line of three EXC-F dual sport motorcycles is back—a 500, 350, and 250—with a few updates to make these coveted on-/off-road motorcycles even more appealing. We take a look at the new 2018 KTM EXC-F dual sport bikes and give you the essential facts.

The WP fork gets updated on all three 2018 KTM EXC-Fs. The WP Xplor 48 inverted split front fork gets new outer tubes. This is designed to allow it to react more quickly, reduce stiction, and lower weight. Also, KTM has stiffened the settings to appeal to more aggressive riders. KTM also firmed up the linkage-free WP shock. This year, the WP Xplor PDS shock gets more aggressive settings to reduce bottoming, while still offering a progressive feel without using maintenance-intensive linkage. Mud riders will like the new radiator guards. They’re designed to improve airflow in the slop. The EXC-F motors are closely related to the SX-F models, but there are important differences. The 350 and 250 have the same bore and stroke as the motocrossers, while the 500 gets an additional 60cc over the 450 thanks to a longer stroke. Also, the EXC-F’s 42mm throttle body is two millimeters smaller than the motocross counterpart. A six-speed transmission makes sure the 2018 KTM EXC-F dual sport bikes are always on the cam. In addition to a six-speed tranny and DDS clutch, the EXC-Fs also have an X-ring change. All of these features enhance the EXC-Fs off-road prowess. All three 2018 KTM EXC-F dual sport bikes get the same tires. From 250 to 500, they all get Continental TKC-80 rubber—a 90/90-21 front, and 120/90-18 rear. These are adventure-friendly tires, and hard-core off-road riders can switch to rubber that is more dirt-oriented. When KTM removed itself from the market for California Green Sticker legal bikes, it was a good thing. It meant we got more dual sport bikes, and they’re far more versatile than their off-road only Green Sticker counterparts. You can still get a KTM dual sport bike for under $10k. The 2018 KTM 250 EXC-F runs $9599, with another grand getting you the 350 EXC-F. Add another $400 on top of that to get the flagship 500 EXC-F.

2018 KTM 500 EXC-F Specs (plus 350 EXC-F and 250 EXC-F)

MOTOR

Engine: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Bore x stroke: 95 x 72mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm; 250: 78 x 52.3mm)

Displacement: 510cc (350: 350cc; 250: 250cc)

Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350: 14.0:1; 250: 14.4:1)

Valve train: 4-valve DOHC w/ finger followers

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 42mm throttle body

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Cooling: Liquid

Lubrication: Pressure w/ two oil pumps

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS-Clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8- x 1/4-inch X-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly double-cradle

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable 48mm WP Xplor fork; 11.8 inches

Rear suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xplor PDS shock; 12.2 inches

Front wheel: 1.6 x 21” Giant

Rear wheel: 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front tire: 90/90-21; Continental TKC-80

Rear tire: 120/90-18; Continental TKC-80

Front brake: 260mm disc

Rear brake: 220mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.3 inches

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.8 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 2.25 gallons

Wet weight (approximate, with no fuel): 240 pounds (350: 237 pounds; 236 pounds)

2018 KTM 500 EXC-F, 350 EXC-F and 250 EXC-F Prices: 500: $10,999; 350: $10,599; 250: $9599 MSRP

2018 KTM EXC-F Dual Sport Motorcycle Photo Gallery