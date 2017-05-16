KTM Announces 2018 SX-F Motocross Bikes | 7 Fast Facts

KTM Announces 2018 SX-F Motocross Bikes | Updates, Specs, and Prices

Coming on the heels of Ryan Dungey’s third consecutive Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, KTM has announced its 2018 450 SX-F, along with the 350 SX-F and 250 SX-F—three very similar motocross racing motorcycles. Here are the seven essential facts you need to know, along with full specs.

The 250, 350, and 450 SX-F models share many of the same updates. When KTM improves the breed, it’s not limited to one model—generally all the models get improvement.

KTM is sticking with an air fork for the 2018 SX-F bikes. Continuing to use the controversial lightweight design that replaces a spring with air pressure, the WP AER 48 fork gets a damping setting update. To match the revised fork valving, the WP 5018 shock is also updated. The fork and shock, of course, are fully adjustable.



The five-speed transmission has been improved. The transmission on all three bikes gets a new C4 bearing on the transmission shaft. This means more overlap and KTM claims it improves reliability when things get hot. One 450 SX-F only improvement is a new Metal Inject Molded shift star to handle the 450’s additional power output.

Along with the tranny, the clutch gets update. All three SX-Fs get new nitrated steel clutch plates. This is designed to reduce steel clutch basket wear.

If you ride in the mud, you’ll like the new radiator guards. They’ve been designed to improve airflow on muddy tracks.

The three e-start motocrossers get a new battery. A stronger lithium-ion battery will make sure there’s enough juice to get the bikes started—the 250 SX-F runs a 14.4:1 compression ratio), and they’re ultra-lightweight.

All three race bikes remain less than $10k. The 2018 KTM 450 SX-F hits the floor with a MSRP of $9599, while the 350 SX-F is $9399 and the sticker says $8699 or the 250 SX-F.

2018 KTM 450 SX-F Specs (plus 350 SX-F and 450 SX-F)

MOTOR

Engine: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm; 250: 78 x 52.3mm)

Displacement: 450cc (350: 350cc; 250: 250cc)

Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350: 14.0:1; 250: 14.4:1)

Valve train: 4-valve DOHC w/ finger followers

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Cooling: Liquid

Lubrication: Pressure w/ two oil pumps

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS-Clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8- x 1/4-inch chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly double-cradle

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable 48mm WP AER air fork; 12.2 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Fully adjustable linkage-assisted WP 5018 BAVP DCC shock; 11.8 inches of travel

Front wheel: 1.6 x 21” Excel

Rear wheel: 2.15 x 19” Excel

Front tire: 80/100-21; Dunlop MX3S

Rear tire: 120/90-19; Dunlop MX3S (350: 110/90-19; 250: 100/90-19)

Front brake: 310mm disc

Rear brake: 260mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.8 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 1.85 gallons

Wet weight (approximate, with no fuel): 222 pounds (350: 220 pounds; 217 pounds)

2018 KTM 450 SX-F, 350 SX-F and 250 SX-F Prices: 450: $9599; 350: $9399; 250: $8699 MSRP

2018 KTM 450 SX-F, 350 SX-F and 250 SX-F Photo Gallery