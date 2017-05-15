Vintage Trials to AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days: Registration Info

Trials competition during AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days requires riders to control their bikes through obstacles like hills, rocks and logs, without putting their feet down for leverage. Rather than being based on speed, this observed competition is judged on rider ability, and offers classes and line options for all levels of skill.

“It’s mesmerizing to watch the top trials riders nimbly move their motorcycles across difficult and rugged terrain, while novice and beginning riders can test and improve their skills on less-intimidating lines,” said AMA Director of Racing Kevin Crowther. “We invite all riders to bring their vintage bikes to AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days and test their balance and control in the trials competition.”

The trials course for AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will be designed by Trials Inc., an AMA-chartered club that hosts events in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

“We focus first on fun, then on competition, so that we can create a course that is both challenging and enjoyable,” said Travis Daniels, trials master for Trials Inc. “The course is placed in the woods of Mid-Ohio, creating a motorcycle off-road experience second to none. Everyone who takes part in the vintage trials competition at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days has a great time — the observers in sections of the course, the competitors and spectators, alike.”

Register to be a part of the competition before July 4 at www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com/vintage-trials-2017.

Other racing events taking place during the 2017 AMA Vintage Motorcycle days include motocross, hare scrambles, road racing, dirt track and exhibition racing. For more information visit www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com.

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days raises funds for the nonprofit AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. In addition to vintage motorcycle racing, activities include bike shows, seminars, demo rides, live music, the American Motor Drome Wall of Death, a swap meet with nearly 1,000 independent vendors and much more.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com (click on “Tickets”) or at the gate. A weekend pass is $60, a single-day admission for Friday or Saturday is $40 and a single-day admission for Sunday is $35. Kids 12 and under get in free.

AMA members get a $15 discount through June 5.

Stay in the know. Check often at www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com and www.facebook.com/AMAVintageMotorcycleDays for new information. And look for #AMAVMD on Twitter and Instagram.