2017 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Includes Music, Craft Beer & Bike Show

2017 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Entertainment

Fans of country music, rockabilly and high energy party rock are in for a treat at the 2017 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, scheduled for July 7-9 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

The Old Bike Barn is sponsoring the Old Bike Barn Crossroads, which includes live music, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show, club displays, a craft beer garden, vendors and more.

Performers during the three-day event include Beau Braswell, Death by Rodeo, Sneaky Pete and the Players and others.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show, presented by Old Bike Barn is scheduled for July 8.

“We welcome the Old Bike Barn back to AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days as a sponsor,” said AMA Chief Operations Officer Jeff Massey. “The bike show is a crowd favorite, because it attracts nearly 100 top-quality motorcycles. And I know everyone attending the event this year is going to be rocking out to the great music we have scheduled.”

Old Bike Barn is a mail-order parts and accessories business based in Columbus, Ohio. The company, started in 2001, offers a selection of custom and maintenance parts for vintage American and Japanese street bikes, café racers, choppers, bobbers and V-twins.

“Old Bike Barn has been attending AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days for more than a decade, initially just sharing the event with others through social media,” said Bear Haughton, founder and chief technology officer. “In 2016, we celebrated our company’s 15th anniversary at the event and helped out with the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show. This year, we are back with an all new format ‘Old Bike Barn Cross Roads,’ a concept we hope will bring new energy to the infield events.”

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days–an annual fundraiser for the nonprofit AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame–features vintage motorcycle racing, bike shows, seminars, demo rides, live music, the American Motor Drome Wall of Death, a swap meet with nearly 1,000 independent vendors and much more.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.midohio.com or at the gate. A weekend pass is $60, a single-day admission for Friday or Saturday is $40 and a single-day admission for Sunday is $35. Kids 12 and under get in free.

A $10 early bird discount is available through May 1 at the Mid-Ohio website.

AMA members get a $15 ticket discount through June 5, which is an additional $5 off the early bird discount. To take advantage of the member discount, visit www.americanmotorcyclist.com/Events/AMA-Vintage-Motorcycle-Days-Tickets.

Stay in the know. Check often at www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com and Facebook for new information. And look for #AMAVMD on Twitter and Instagram.