2018 KTM SX Lineup First Look; Includes All-New 85 KX

2018 KTM SX Lineup

The Austrian-based KTM has released information on its 2018 SX lineup, which includes the all-new KTM 85 SX.

This junior model, which will be available in the 17/14 or 19/16 wheel-size versions, was redesigned for lighter weight, better handling, and more power throughout the rpm range.

“Once again our engineers in the KTM R&D department in Mattighofen, Austria have refined the very successful SX range,” says Joachim Sauer, Product Marketing Offroad. “The adult bikes showcase a sportier look just like the factory bikes with their orange frames, while we’ve also spent some time working on the Mini range for the developing juniors and stars of tomorrow.”

“In particular the incredibly successful KTM 85 SX has had a real overhaul with its new chassis, engine and suspension, which have been re-designed for improved rideability whatever the level of rider. As always these bikes are READY TO RACE right out of the crate and we look forward to releasing the SX model year 2018 range.”

The 2018 KTM 85 SX is highlighted by:

A new engine that is 1.5 lbs. lighter than the previous model.

Improved power and rideability throughout the complete RPM range.

Lighter chassis with a revised chro-moly steel frame as crafted by WP Performance Systems, as well as a lighter subframe.

WP AER 43 forks and a specifically-developed WP Xplor progressive damping system (PDS) shock absorber, which provides excellent sensitivity and outstanding bottoming resistance with full adjustability.

KTM says in the adult range, the KTM 125 SX and KTM 150 SX now feature new aluminum head stays, as well as a new CDI control unit for improved starting performance.

As with all of KTM serial equipment, the 4-stroke range, including the KTM 250 SX-F, KTM 350 SX-F and KTM 450 SX-F, raced by Supercross Champion Ryan Dungey, boasts high-quality, class-leading components from the all-important E-starter, to the WP suspension, traction control and map selection, and much more to compliment the super lightweight, yet powerful, championship-winning engines.

In addition, the complete model year 2018 SX range, including both 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines, features revised suspension settings in the WP AER 48 forks, along with a factory-looking orange frame and brand new graphics to finish the look.

The 2018 KTM SX models will arrive in North American dealerships in mid June. Additional information about the 2018 KTM SX lineup will be released soon.

2018 KTM 85 SX Photo Gallery