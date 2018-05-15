2019 KTM 250 XC-W TPI, 300 XC-W TPI, and 150 XC-W | First Look Preview

KTM’s lineup of cross-country two-strokes gets a few updates or 2019 from the motor to the transmission to the suspension.

Let’s take a look at the changes to the three potent 2019 KTM XC-Ws — the 250 XC-W TPI, 300 XC-W TPI, and 150 XC-W.

1. The 2019 KTM 250 XC-W TPI and 300 XC-W TPI get suspension updates. The big news last year for these two-strokes was fuel injection. For 2019, the XC-W TPI line gets updated suspension. The WP shock gets a new main piston, while the fork and shock have revised, firmer settings.

2. Details are also updated for the fuel-injected two-strokes. There’s also a new grippier seat cover, more powerful lithium-ion battery, plus the all-important new graphics.

3. The racing 2019 KTM 150 XC-W gets a new cylinder this year. The 150’s new cylinder includes a new power valve designed to increase high rpm performance, as well as a machined exhaust port.

4. The bottom end of the 150 XC-W also gets attention. The latest iteration of the six-speed transmission has been updated for better shifting and increased reliability. Matching that, the DS clutch is new and narrower. Also, the kickstarter has been changed to improve reliability.

5. KTM Senior Product Manager Off-road Joachim Sauer has this to say: “The last two years have been incredibly exciting for our Enduro machine development here at KTM. A brand new groundbreaking generation for model year 2017 that had been re-designed from the ground up, followed by a world first for model year 2018 thanks to the serial-production fuel-injection two-stroke off-road competition models with the KTM 250 XC-W TPI and KTM 300 XC-W TPI.

“It’s been an incredibly fast-moving but fruitful few years in terms of development for this segment in which we remain the market leaders. Model year 2019 sees some key adjustments across all models, along with more in-depth refinements for our KTM 150 XC-W machines. As we step into a new era of enduro as a whole, we are looking forward to the latest KTM XC-W models reaching dealer floor.”

2019 KTM XC-W First Look| Photo Gallery