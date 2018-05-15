iXS Tour Glove ST-Plus Details

Just ahead of summer, the Switzerland-based iXS has released the Tour Glove ST-Plus –  motorcycle touring gloves that are waterproof, windproof and breathable.

These three elements combine with comfort due to the construction of the glove and its newly developed solto-TEX PLUS membrane. The bonding of the individual layers prevents the waterproof membrane and inner lining from moving around.

A small detail with a practical effect: the index finger tip is fitted with a touchscreen-compatible material so that the navigation system or your mobile phone can also be operated when wearing gloves.

iXS Tour Glove ST-Plus details and price
iXS Tour Glove ST-Plus

The inner leather glove is reinforced with false edges made of Clarino. A shatter-proof TPU shaped piece covered in leather protects the knuckles. The fingers are also protected by reinforced leather. Finger stretch and cuffs that can be adjusted in width with a Velcro fastener ensure the necessary fit.

iXS Tour Glove ST-Plus Details & Price:

  • Glove made of goatskin leather and textile mix solto-TEX PLUS membrane for a better grip
  • Antiseptic inner lining
  • Palm made of leather with Clarino double layer
  • Ball of the hand and little finger with double layer of PU leather
  • Break-proof TPU moulding covered with leather over knuckle
  • Finger paddings
  • Index fingertip with touchscreen capable material
  • Rubber lip on the left index finger to wipe the helmet visor
  • Reflective print on the fingers and back of the hand
  • Wrist padding
  • Water barrier on the cuff end
  • Wrist stretch adjustable with Velcro
  • Width adjustable cuffs with Velcro closure
  • Safety: in accordance with the standard EN13594:2015
  • Shell textile: 64% polyester, 29% polyurethane, 7% elastane
  • Shell leather: goatskin
  • Palm: goatskin
  • Lining: 98% polyester, 2% silver
  • Lining cuff: 100% polyester
  • Knuckle protector: polyvinyl chloride solto-TEX® membrane 100% polyurethane
  • Contains non-textile parts of animal origin
  • Colors: black (003)
  • Sizes: S – 3XL
  • MSRP: € 99.95

For additional information, visit iXS motorcycle gear.

