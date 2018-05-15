iXS Tour Glove ST-Plus Details
Just ahead of summer, the Switzerland-based iXS has released the Tour Glove ST-Plus – motorcycle touring gloves that are waterproof, windproof and breathable.
These three elements combine with comfort due to the construction of the glove and its newly developed solto-TEX PLUS membrane. The bonding of the individual layers prevents the waterproof membrane and inner lining from moving around.
A small detail with a practical effect: the index finger tip is fitted with a touchscreen-compatible material so that the navigation system or your mobile phone can also be operated when wearing gloves.
The inner leather glove is reinforced with false edges made of Clarino. A shatter-proof TPU shaped piece covered in leather protects the knuckles. The fingers are also protected by reinforced leather. Finger stretch and cuffs that can be adjusted in width with a Velcro fastener ensure the necessary fit.
iXS Tour Glove ST-Plus Details & Price:
- Glove made of goatskin leather and textile mix solto-TEX PLUS membrane for a better grip
- Antiseptic inner lining
- Palm made of leather with Clarino double layer
- Ball of the hand and little finger with double layer of PU leather
- Break-proof TPU moulding covered with leather over knuckle
- Finger paddings
- Index fingertip with touchscreen capable material
- Rubber lip on the left index finger to wipe the helmet visor
- Reflective print on the fingers and back of the hand
- Wrist padding
- Water barrier on the cuff end
- Wrist stretch adjustable with Velcro
- Width adjustable cuffs with Velcro closure
- Safety: in accordance with the standard EN13594:2015
- Shell textile: 64% polyester, 29% polyurethane, 7% elastane
- Shell leather: goatskin
- Palm: goatskin
- Lining: 98% polyester, 2% silver
- Lining cuff: 100% polyester
- Knuckle protector: polyvinyl chloride solto-TEX® membrane 100% polyurethane
- Contains non-textile parts of animal origin
- Colors: black (003)
- Sizes: S – 3XL
- MSRP: € 99.95
For additional information, visit iXS motorcycle gear.