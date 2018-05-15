iXS Tour Glove ST-Plus Details

Just ahead of summer, the Switzerland-based iXS has released the Tour Glove ST-Plus – motorcycle touring gloves that are waterproof, windproof and breathable.

These three elements combine with comfort due to the construction of the glove and its newly developed solto-TEX PLUS membrane. The bonding of the individual layers prevents the waterproof membrane and inner lining from moving around.

A small detail with a practical effect: the index finger tip is fitted with a touchscreen-compatible material so that the navigation system or your mobile phone can also be operated when wearing gloves.

The inner leather glove is reinforced with false edges made of Clarino. A shatter-proof TPU shaped piece covered in leather protects the knuckles. The fingers are also protected by reinforced leather. Finger stretch and cuffs that can be adjusted in width with a Velcro fastener ensure the necessary fit.

iXS Tour Glove ST-Plus Details & Price:

Glove made of goatskin leather and textile mix solto-TEX PLUS membrane for a better grip

Antiseptic inner lining

Palm made of leather with Clarino double layer

Ball of the hand and little finger with double layer of PU leather

Break-proof TPU moulding covered with leather over knuckle

Finger paddings

Index fingertip with touchscreen capable material

Rubber lip on the left index finger to wipe the helmet visor

Reflective print on the fingers and back of the hand

Wrist padding

Water barrier on the cuff end

Wrist stretch adjustable with Velcro

Width adjustable cuffs with Velcro closure

Safety: in accordance with the standard EN13594:2015

Shell textile: 64% polyester, 29% polyurethane, 7% elastane

Shell leather: goatskin

Palm: goatskin

Lining: 98% polyester, 2% silver

Lining cuff: 100% polyester

Knuckle protector: polyvinyl chloride solto-TEX® membrane 100% polyurethane

Contains non-textile parts of animal origin

Colors: black (003)

Sizes: S – 3XL

MSRP: € 99.95

For additional information, visit iXS motorcycle gear.