Saturday, December 7, 2019
James Bond Triumph: Tiger 900 and Scrambler 1200 in New Movie

James Bond movies have a long history of motorcycles participating in the spy’s cinematic adventures around the world. However, it did take Agent 007 a while to get on two wheels—usually, his pursuers were on motorcycles.

Bond started out on the three-wheeled Honda US90 in 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever. Perhaps his most famous two-wheeled venture was on the BMW R 1200 C in Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997, which included wheelying the ungainly cruiser, and jumping it over a helicopter. That was just two years after Bond went for a high-speed off-road ride on a Cagiva W16 in 1995’s Goldeneye.

Since then, we’ve seen Bonda on a Honda Montesa Cota 4RT (Quantum of Solace, 2008), and on rooftops riding a street-legalized Honda CRF250R (Skyfall, 2012).

However, it’s most fitting for Bond to be riding a British motorcycle. In that spirit, we will be seeing the secret agent on the new Triumph Tiger 900 adventure-tourer and the Scrambler 1200 in the upcoming No Time To Die.

“Here at Triumph, we are delighted to partner with the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die,” said Triumph CEO Nick Bloor. “Triumph Motorcycles is fortunate to have a rich history of featuring in many incredible blockbuster films, so the big screen is no stranger to our brand. We know that our motorcycles are hugely capable, and we cannot wait to see them in action when the film airs, including the new, and eagerly anticipated, Tiger 900 model.”

It sounds like the Triumph Tiger 900 will be put through its paces in No Time To Die. “Triumph gave us early Tiger 900 prototypes before launch,” James Bond stunt coordinator Lee Morrison said, “so we could film in three key locations well before the bike’s official reveal. I have to say that we have literally thrown everything at them. Big craggy sharp rocks, deep boggy mud, high speeds, big jumps and huge climbs, and descents across a variety of conditions. The Tigers really have stood up to the task incredibly well, with no mechanical issues, and to me, this really proves their go-anywhere credentials.”

No Time To Die hits British theaters on April 2, 2020, with the American release flashing on screens on April 10. It is the 25th Bond movie—1967’s Casino Royale satire doesn’t count.

Location photo by Jasin Boland

 

Previous articleAprilia RS 250 SP: Road Racers For Young Riders
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

