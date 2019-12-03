2020 Triumph Tiger 900 First Look (Rally, GT): 21 Fast Facts

In November, Triumph teased its revamped mid-weight Tiger 900 with an unrevealing 18-second video.

The only official notes we knew until then was that the new 900 would replace the Tiger 800, and the 900 would be offered in three versions – base, GT and Rally.

The teasing is finally over. The official details of the 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 were released Tuesday during an unveiling in St. Louis that included over 100 journalists, distributors, and Triumph aficionados.

Following is a first look at Triumph’s new Adventure tourer that is set to take on the other ADV middleweights, including the KTM 790 Adventure and BMW F 850 GS.

1. Gone are the confusing naming conventions of the outgoing Tiger 800 XR and XC models (XR, XRx, XRt, XCx, XCa). The Tiger 900 is now available as:

Base Tiger 900

Rally (off-road focus)

GT (on-road focus)

Both the Rally and GT models are available in Pro versions that strengthen both models’ respective capabilities. To compare to the 800 models that were launched in 2010, the Rally replaces the XR, and the GT replaces the XC. In typical Tiger tradition, the on-road GT versions will be offered in a low version (LRT, aka Low Ride Height).

2. The Tiger 900 is updated with a higher-capacity, 12-valve inline three-cylinder engine that produces 10 percent more torque than the outgoing Tiger 800. Total numbers are now 64 ft/lbs of torque at 7250 rpm, with nine-percent more torque in the mid-range. The horsepower remains the same – 94 at 8750 rpm.

3. The 900’s engine now features a 1-3-2 firing order vs the 1-2-3 of the 800. Triumph says the revamped firing order replicates the stronger throttle character, sound and feel of an inline twin in the lower RPM while maintaining the stronger power mid-to-top-range power of an inline-three.

4. The Tiger 900 has a new twin radiator that helps optimize mass centralization, while increasing cooling performance as it reduces coolant volume. The repositioning of the radiator allowed Triumph engineers to move the engine 1.6 inches further forward and nearly an inch lower, which helps to optimize the center of gravity. Triumph says though the repositioned engine is lower, ground clearance is not affected.

5. Other updates to the 900’s engine are a new airbox that allows for easier access to the air filter, and a slip-and-assist clutch.

6. Due to a new steel trellis frame, the Tiger 900s are on average 11 pounds lighter than the Tiger 800s (claimed dry weights: base, 423 pounds; GT, 428 pounds; Rally, 432 pounds). The new frame features a bolt-on aluminum subframe, and removable bolt-on passenger pegs.

7. The base, GT and GT Pro Tiger 900s arrive with upgraded Marzocchi suspension with 7.1 inches of wheel travel up front, and 6.7 inches out back. The main difference between the base and GT versions is that the GTs get fully-adjustable suspension front and rear. The base Tiger 900 has only spring-preload adjustment on the shock. The GT Pro is also updated with electronically adjusted rear suspension; GT Pro offers nine levels of damping control, ranging from Comfort (softest) to Sport (firmest), and four preload set-ups. All settings are adjustable from the new full-color TFT dash (seven-inch on GT and Pro models; five-inch on the base model).

8. The Rally and Rally Pro are updated with fully adjustable Show suspension that offers 9.5 inches of wheel travel up front, and 9.1 inches in the rear. Electronic suspension is not offered on the Rally models.

9. New Brembo Stylema brakes are found on all Triumph 900 Tiger models. Twin 320mm discs squeezed by four-piston monoblock provide stopping power up front, and a single, 254mm disc slowed by a single-piston caliper completes braking duties. ABS is standard.

10. Due to a new IMU developed in conjunction with Continental, the GT, GT Pro, Rally and Rally Pro are updated with Cornering ABS and cornering traction control.

11. The GT Pro and Rally Pro are further updated with Triumph Shift Assist, which enables clutchless up and downshifts. The shift assist is available as an option for the other Tiger 900 models.

12. Up to six riding modes are available across the Tiger 900 lineup:

Rally Pro: Rain, Road, Sport, Off-Road, Rider-configurable, and Off-Road Pro

GT Pro: Rain, Road, Sport, Off-Road, and Rider-configurable

Rally and GT: Rain, Road, Sport, and Off-Road

Base Tiger 900: Rain and Road

13. The fuel tank grows from 5 to 5.3 gallons. At a claimed 55.4 mpg, the Tiger 900 should provide up to 290 miles of travel between gas fill-ups.

14. The ergonomics of all models were tweaked for added comfort, including:

Narrower seat

Handlebars that are 0.39 inches closer to the rider

More upright riding position

Seat adjustable by 0.79 inches

Single-hand adjustable windscreen

15. New, maintenance-free full LEDs are used within the headlight, taillight, and turn signals. The GT Pro and Rally Pro also feature LED auxiliary fog lights.

16. The GT, GT Pro, Rally, and Rally Pro get phone storage and USB charging.

17. The GT Pro and Rally Pro have the My Triumph connectivity system that integrates the rider’s smartphone with the TFT dash. This enables phone calls, GPS navigation, music operation, and GoPro control all from the bike’s joystick control on the left handlebar.

18. The GT Pro and Rally Pro come standard with heated seats (with separate passenger control) and tire pressure monitoring.

19. The color options are as follows:

Tiger 900 Rally & Rally Pro: Matte Khaki; Sapphire Black and Pure White; decals and styling inspired by the Tiger Tramontana rally bike

Tiger 900 GT & GT Pro: Korosi Red; Sapphire Black and Pure White; all featuring premium tank badges and new decals

Tiger 900: Pure White

20. The 2020 Triumph Tiger Rally and Rally Pro will be available in March 2020, and the GT and GT Pro in April 2020. Pricing (MSRP) starts at:

Base Tiger 900: $12,500

GT: $14,300

Rally: $15,000

21. In typical Triumph fashion, over 65 accessories are available for the 2020 Triumph Tiger 900s, including Givi Trekker panniers and top cases, engine protection and LED fog lights.

2020 Triumph Tiger 900 Specs

Engine

Type: Liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder

Displacement: 888cc

Bore x stroke: 78 x 61.9 mm

Compression Ratio: 11.27:1

Maximum power: 93.9 HP @ 8,750 rpm

Maximum Torque: 64 LB-FT (87 Nm) @ 7,250 rpm

Fueling: Multi-point sequential electronic fuel injection

Exhaust: Stainless steel 3-into-1 header system, side-mounted stainless steel silencer

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet, multi-plate

Final drive: Chain

Chassis

Frame: Tubular steel frame, bolt-on subframe

Swingarm: Twin-sided, cast aluminum alloy

Front Suspension: Base: Non-adjustable Marzocchi 45 mm inverted fork, non-adjustable; 7.1 inches of travel GT and GT Pro: Damping-adjustable Marzocchi 45 mm inverted fork; 7.1 inches of travel Rally and Rally Pro: Fully adjustable Showa 45 mm inverted fork; 9.5 inches of travel

Rear suspension Base: Spring-preload adjustable Marzocchi shock; 6.7 inches of travel GT: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Marzocchi shock; 6.7 inches of travel GT Pro: Spring-preload and electronically adjustable rebound-damping Marzocchi shock; 6.7 inches of travel Rally and Rally Pro: Spring-preload and electronically adjustable rebound-damping Showa shock; 9.1 inches of travel

Base, GT, and GT Pro Wheels: Type: Cast alloy Front wheel: 19 x 2.5 Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25 Front tire: 100/90 x 19 Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Rally and Rally Pro Wheels/Tires: Type: Spoked Tubeless Front wheel: 21 x 2.15 Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25 Front tire: 90/90 x 21 Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted Brembo Stylema 4-piston monoblock calipers

Rear brake: 254mm disc w/ Brembo 1-piston monoblock caliper

ABS: standard (Cornering ABS on GT, GT Pro, Rally, Rally Pro)

Dimensions and Capacities:

Wheelbase: Base, GT, and GT Pro: 61.3 inches Rally and Rally Pro: 61.1 inches

Rake: Base, GT, and GT Pro: 24.6 degrees Rally and Rally Pro: 24.4 degrees

Trail: Base, GT, and GT Pro: 5.25 inches (5.12 inches low model) Rally and Rally Pro: 5.74 inches

Seat height: Base, GT, and GT Pro, 31.9 – 32.7 inches GT Low Model: 29.9 – 30.7 inches Rally and Rally Pro, 33.5 – 43.3 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 5.3 gallons

Dry weight: Base: 423.3 pounds GT: 427.7 pounds (425.5 pouns, low model) GT Pro: 436.5 pounds Rally: 432.1 pounds Rally Pro: 443.1 pounds



2020 Triumph Tiger 900 Colors/Prices:

Tiger 900: Pure White/$12,500

Tiger 900 GT and GT Pro: Korosi Red; Sapphire Black and Pure White; all featuring premium tank badges and new decals/ $14,300

Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro: Matte Khaki; Sapphire Black and Pure White; decals and styling inspired by the Tiger Tramontana rally bike/ $15,000

2020 Triumph Tiger 900 Photo Gallery (white, Rally Pro; Red, GT Pro)