Wednesday, December 4, 2019
2020 Motorcycle Previews Husqvarna Norden 901 Going Into Production: ADV-Touring Motorcycle

Husqvarna Norden 901 Going Into Production: ADV-Touring Motorcycle

Just weeks after the debut of the Norden 901 concept at EICMA 2019, Husqvarna is announcing that the motorcycle is going into production. Although there’s no specific date given, it is likely going to be a 2021 Husqvarna Norden 901.

Husqvarna is positioning the Norden 901 as an adventure-touring motorcycle. In the wake of the Vitpilen and Svartpilen motorcycles—the first pure street Husqvarnas since the 1960s—the Norden will be the first Husqvarna designed for touring. Whether the bags will be standard or optional remains to be seen.Husqvarna Norden 901 - Touring MotorcycleDetails remain scarce about the specifications for the production version. We can tell you that it will have an 890cc parallel-twin motor, and Husky says tuning will be for “adventure usage.”

The fully adjustable suspension is naturally WP, as both WP and Husky are owned by KTM AG. The shock looks to be linkage-less, and cantilevered at a 45-degree angle. The middleweight ADV motorcycle will have a 21-inch/18-inch wheelset, so off-road performance is a priority. Tires are Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR. Husqvarna describes Norden 901 as having a “perfect balance between off-road performance and touring ability.”

Husqvarna Norden 901 - Adventure Motorcycle

The Norden 901 concept motorcycle, which is all we have to show you, certainly has a rally flavor to it. The fairing flows into the tank cover, with room for plenty of navigation instrumentation behind the windscreen. Protective bars are prominent in the engine and fairing area, along with extensive skidplate protection. Husqvarna says the Norden benefits from “advanced rider ergonomics and high performance based on years of rally experience.”

Still, Husqvarna is not positioning the motorcycle as a competition-style motorcycle. Instead, the company points to its versatility. “Delivering effortless rideability and high-end modern equipment,” according to Husqvarna, “the Norden 901 can be used on daily commutes, extended adventures and everything in between.”

We will be watching the development of details for what looks to be the 2021 Husqvarna Norden 901.

Husqvarna Norden 901 Photo Gallery

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

