2020 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule:

AMA and FIM Sanctioned

The 2020 Monster Energy Supercross schedule has been announced, and there are significant changes in the program for the 17-round series, which is an AMA National Championship and FIM World Championship series. Expected to be returning to the fray are 2019 Supercross Champion Cooper Webb (#2), runner-up Eli Tomac (#3), Marvin Musquin (#25), and Ken Roczen (#94).

The first big change is St. Louis as the second stop in the series. For years, the Monster Energy Supercross series has hugged the west coast in the opening round. St. Louis was absent from the Supercross schedule in 2019.



“Our goal is the continued growth of the sport and rotating markets every couple of years,” according to Todd Jendro, Vice President of Operations – Motorsports, Feld Entertainment, “expanding Supercross Futures events and moving the finale to a new location helps keep the series fresh and exciting for the fans, as well as for the race teams and athletes.”

Part of that “rotating markets” strategy means that Minneapolis, Houston, Nashville, and E. Rutherford will not host a 2020 Monster Energy Supercross round after doing so in 2019. Replacing those stops are St. Louis, Tampa, Foxborough, and Salt Lake City.

The other end of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross schedule is perhaps the biggest shocker—for the first time in decades, the final round will not be at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. Instead, Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City will host the last round, with the series racing in Las Vegas the previous week.

“Utah has a long history of hosting Supercross events and other major international sporting events, including the Olympic Winter Games,” Utah Sports Commission President and CEO Jeff Robbins said. “The season finale will be one of the biggest sporting events ever held in Utah, driving tremendous economic impact and media value to our great state. We are excited to welcome back the top riders in the world and their terrific fans to Utah.”

As in the previous season, the Easter break comes late in the year. However, for 2020, it comes between the 14th and 15th rounds, one week earlier than in 2019.

Photography by Rich Shepherd, et al

2020 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule