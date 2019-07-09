Gogoro Introduces GoShare Electric Scooter Ridesharing

Gogoro will be introducing electric scooter ridesharing in a scheme that includes swappable batteries, a smartphone app, reservations, and facial recognition technology. The Gogoro Smartscooter will be deployed next month in Taoyuan, a special municipality in Taiwan that has been named the 2019 Intelligent Community of the Year by the Intelligent Community Forum.

Taoyuan is home to over two million people in northern Taiwan—the fifth-largest on the island—and has an urban area of 440 square miles.

The swappable battery technology in the Gogoro Smartscooter is designed to allow the user to travel longer distances, as well as reduce downtime for each scooter.

When someone wants to use a Smartscooter, the GoShare app is deployed on a mobile device. To make sure that a qualified rider is using the GoShare app, facial recognition is used. Before the first use, a rider has to provide a driver’s license and payment method to the GoShare app.

The GoShare app allows the rider to find out where the nearest available Smartscooters are, and how much battery power each scooter has. From there, a Smartscooter is reserved, and then unlocked when the rider arrives to take it for a spin.

“Cities around the world have proven consumer demand for mobility sharing,” Founder and CEO of Gogoro Horace Luke explains, “but few have established a business model or deployed a solution that demonstrates ongoing viability because of the operational inefficiencies in refueling and redeployment of shared vehicles. GoShare is the first end-to-end mobility sharing platform, and tightly integrates the Gogoro Network, Gogoro Smartscooter, and GoShare App into a powerful solution that eliminates many of the operational challenges to deliver an optimized platform that is easy for riders to use, more sustainable to operate and more viable for cities to meet their aggressive smart city goals and initiatives.”

“Air pollution and carbon reductions are critical issues in urban management. Building a sustainable smart city is one of the most important tasks for the evolution of Taoyuan as an international city,” said Wen-Tsan Cheng, Mayor of Taoyuan City. “With Gogoro, our city connects smart energy, smart industries, and smart transportation through electric vehicles, building a smart energy infrastructure that embracing big data analytics. We are confident this Gogoro partnership will continue producing remarkable reductions in air pollution caused by vehicle emissions and will accelerate the transformation of Taoyuan into a smart, livable city. We hope GoShare can pave a way to a more extensive, more convenient urban transportation system for our residents.”

Gogoro’s Luke and Director Hu-Ming Chen come from Taiwanese electronics manufacturer HTC. Luke was the Chief Innovation Officer at HTC while Chen served as HTC’s Chief Financial Officer. Panasonic is an investor in Gogoro, along with billionaire Dr. Samuel Yin, who is chairman of the Ruentex Group.

Gogoro offers a wide range of scooters—the Gogoro 1 Plus, four versions of the Gogoro 2, the Gogoro 3 Plus, and four models in the S Performance category. Gogoro claims that it is over 1200 battery swap stations in Taipei, which have facilitated over 100,000 battery exchanges. Gogoro scooters have collectively been ridden over a half-billion miles.