Aether Apparel Introduces Its First Motorcycle Boot

A maker of high-end motorcycle riding gear, Aether Apparel (pronounced “ether”) is now in the boot business with its new Moto Boot. Focusing on urban motorcyclists, the Moto Boot focuses on style and quality, while still delivering technical protection.

“We set out to create a boot ideal for the daily commute on the bike, but that was also comfortable enough to wear throughout the day,” Jonah Smith, co-founder of Aether Apparel, said. “By blending traditional technicality and innovative design, we have reimagined a motorcycle boot silhouette that we have not seen elsewhere, and we are really proud of that.”

Made in Portugal of vegetable-tanned Italian leather, the Aether Moto Boot is held together with blue heavy-duty waxed-nylon thread applied with Blake stitching. The Vibram all-terrain commando sole has low-profile lugs and a heel pad. The support shaft is flexible with a focus on shifting and walking.

On top, a leather toe protector prevents premature wear to the Moto Boot from shifting. Ankle protection comes from internal D3O pads.

“We have seen such a positive response to our core collection of moto gear, so we are thrilled to bring Aether’s unique combination of motorcycle protection and design to the world of footwear,” Palmer West, co-founder of Aether Apparel, said. “As with all our gear and clothing, the Moto Boot includes high-quality protection with a minimalistic aesthetic. Riders will find a boot that looks at home in the city, but can withstand the rugged terrain of the road.”

Standard lacing is used to secure the Moto Boot on the rider’s feet. Speed hooks at the top of the boot and a finger-pull aids in putting on the boots. Aether includes a spare set of laces with the Moto Boot.

The Aether Moto Boot sells for $595 and is available in two colors—Jet Black and Tan.

Based on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Aether has stores in Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, and Aspen.

Aether Moto Boot Fast Facts

Sizes: 7.5 – 13 (US)

Colors: Tan; Jet Black

Aether Moto Boot Price: $595/pair MSRP