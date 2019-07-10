2020 MXGP Schedule, with MX2, EMX, and WMX

The 2020 MXGP schedule consists of 20 FIM world championship rounds around the globe, with races in Europe, Asia, and South America. At this time, the location of the opening round on February 23 has yet to be determined. Americans should not get their hopes up, as there’s a Supercross race in Arlington the day before. In 2019, the opening round was held at the Patagonia Race Track in Argentina.

Three MXGP rounds—The Netherlands, Spain, and Indonesia—have yet to name a specific track for their Grand Prix races. 2020 MXGP Calendar

Joining 450cc four-stroke MXGP motocross motorcycles at every round will be the MX2 class, which features 250cc four-strokes. European rounds have additional championship classes, with various mixes of EMX Open, EMX250, EMX125, EMX 2t, EMX65, and WMX classes.

Two weeks after the final round at Afyon Motor Sports Center in Turkey on September 13, the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations takes place at Moto Club Ernée in France.

2020 MXGP Schedule

Date Grand Prix Venue Additional Classes
February 23 TBA TBA
March 8 Patagonia – Argentina Neuquén
March 22 The Netherlands TBA EMX250, WMX
April 5 Trentino Pietramurata EMX250, EMX 2t
April 19 Spain TBA EMX125, WMX
April 26 Portugal Agueda EMX125, EMX250
May 10 Latvia Kegums EMX250, EMX Open
May 17 Russia Orlyonok EMX250, EMX Open
May 31 Germany Teutschenthal EMX250, EMX Open
June 7 France Saint Jean d’Angely EMX250, EMX Open
June 14 Italy Imola EMX250, EMX Open, WMX
June 28 Indonesia TBA
July 5 Asia Semarang
July 12 China Shanghai
July 26 Czech Republic Loket EMX65, EMX Open, WMX
August 2 Belgium Lommel EMX125, EMX250
August 16 Switzerland Frauenfeld-Gachnang EMX125, EMX 2t
August 23 Sweden Uddevalla EMX125, MX250
August 30 Finland Iitti EMX125, EMX250, WMX
September 13 Turkey Afyon EMX Open, WMX
September 27 Motocross of Nations Ernée

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR