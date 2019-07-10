2020 MXGP Schedule, with MX2, EMX, and WMX
The 2020 MXGP schedule consists of 20 FIM world championship rounds around the globe, with races in Europe, Asia, and South America. At this time, the location of the opening round on February 23 has yet to be determined. Americans should not get their hopes up, as there’s a Supercross race in Arlington the day before. In 2019, the opening round was held at the Patagonia Race Track in Argentina.
Three MXGP rounds—The Netherlands, Spain, and Indonesia—have yet to name a specific track for their Grand Prix races.
Joining 450cc four-stroke MXGP motocross motorcycles at every round will be the MX2 class, which features 250cc four-strokes. European rounds have additional championship classes, with various mixes of EMX Open, EMX250, EMX125, EMX 2t, EMX65, and WMX classes.
Two weeks after the final round at Afyon Motor Sports Center in Turkey on September 13, the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations takes place at Moto Club Ernée in France.
2020 MXGP Schedule
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Venue
|Additional Classes
|February 23
|TBA
|TBA
|March 8
|Patagonia – Argentina
|Neuquén
|March 22
|The Netherlands
|TBA
|EMX250, WMX
|April 5
|Trentino
|Pietramurata
|EMX250, EMX 2t
|April 19
|Spain
|TBA
|EMX125, WMX
|April 26
|Portugal
|Agueda
|EMX125, EMX250
|May 10
|Latvia
|Kegums
|EMX250, EMX Open
|May 17
|Russia
|Orlyonok
|EMX250, EMX Open
|May 31
|Germany
|Teutschenthal
|EMX250, EMX Open
|June 7
|France
|Saint Jean d’Angely
|EMX250, EMX Open
|June 14
|Italy
|Imola
|EMX250, EMX Open, WMX
|June 28
|Indonesia
|TBA
|July 5
|Asia
|Semarang
|July 12
|China
|Shanghai
|July 26
|Czech Republic
|Loket
|EMX65, EMX Open, WMX
|August 2
|Belgium
|Lommel
|EMX125, EMX250
|August 16
|Switzerland
|Frauenfeld-Gachnang
|EMX125, EMX 2t
|August 23
|Sweden
|Uddevalla
|EMX125, MX250
|August 30
|Finland
|Iitti
|EMX125, EMX250, WMX
|September 13
|Turkey
|Afyon
|EMX Open, WMX
|September 27
|Motocross of Nations
|Ernée