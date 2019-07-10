2020 MXGP Schedule, with MX2, EMX, and WMX

The 2020 MXGP schedule consists of 20 FIM world championship rounds around the globe, with races in Europe, Asia, and South America. At this time, the location of the opening round on February 23 has yet to be determined. Americans should not get their hopes up, as there’s a Supercross race in Arlington the day before. In 2019, the opening round was held at the Patagonia Race Track in Argentina.

Three MXGP rounds—The Netherlands, Spain, and Indonesia—have yet to name a specific track for their Grand Prix races.

Joining 450cc four-stroke MXGP motocross motorcycles at every round will be the MX2 class, which features 250cc four-strokes. European rounds have additional championship classes, with various mixes of EMX Open, EMX250, EMX125, EMX 2t, EMX65, and WMX classes.

Two weeks after the final round at Afyon Motor Sports Center in Turkey on September 13, the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations takes place at Moto Club Ernée in France.

2020 MXGP Schedule