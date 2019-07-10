Ducati Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916 to Debut at Pebble Beach

If you have fond memories of the Ducati 916 and Carl Fogarty, you are likely going to love the limited-edition 2019 Ducati Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916. We’re only getting teaser shots so far, as the debut is on Friday night in Pebble Beach, so we will have to be a little patient. To sweeten the deal, four-time World Superbike Champion Fogarty—all won on a Ducati 916—will be on hand at the unveiling of this exclusive superbike.

There will be only 500 numbered Ducati Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916 examples produced, and they will likely go quickly, even though the price has yet to be announced. The MSPR of the 1994 Ducati 916 was $14,495—the equivalent of about $25,000 now. Expect to pay more for the 25° Anniversario 916.

In addition to the special graphics and paint, the Anniversario 916 will have “exclusive racing components,” according to a Ducati spokesman. The numbering of the Ducati Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916s will be engraved in the upper triple clamp.

To honor the debut of the Ducati Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team will have motorcycles at the World Superbike Round this weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with livery that pays homage to its graphics. Álvaro Bautista and Chaz Davies will be racing the two motorcycles. Currently, Bautista is in P2 in the WSBK Championship Series, 24 points behind reigning champion Jonathan Rea. Davies is in P8 and trailing Rea by 146 points.

The Ducati 916 was iconic due to its use of a chromoly trellis frame, underseat exhaust, linkage-assisted single-sided swingarm, inverted Showa forks, narrow ergonomics, and fantastic performance. Massimo Tamburini designed the Ducati 916 at the Cagiva Research Centre in San Marino. Its 916cc displacement was the result of increasing the stroke of the L-twin 888 by two millimeters to 66mm.

Photography by Giovanni De Sandre