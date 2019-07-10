Dainese Torque D1 Out Air Motorcycle Boots Review

The Dainese Torque D1 Out Air motorcycle boots are designed with racing in mind, yet are fully capable of street work. As a result, they are highly protective, yet remain comfortable. The Out portion of the name refers to the boots being designed to be worn with racing leathers or riding pants tucked inside, while the Air portion refers to ventilation to make the boots comfortable on summer motorcycle rides.

The rear zipper is the only closing system on the Dainese Torque D1 Out Air boot. Coupled with the rear-entry into the boot, makes it very easy to put on and take off. There is nothing to fiddle with, yet the boot feels nice and secure when on. Velcro adjusters at the top of the boot allow the top opening some leeway for those of us with bigger calves—a nice feature on an ‘out’ style boot.

Redesigned flexible ankle hinges and flexible bellow joints down the front of the boot increase torsion control and yet still allow plenty of movement, so although safety is improved, I always found plenty of feel at the foot levers. Helped by the reinforced shift pad that now has an integrated flex zone, gear changes are always positive with no missed shifts or undue pressure on the lever and quickshift switch. The flexibility and feel of the Torque D1 boots are also valuable when gently finessing the rear brake while mitigating wheelies.

A microfiber inner boot ensures a good quality fit. With the rear tongue, the Torque D1 boots are easy to put on and take off. Although they’re slightly angled forward better feel when riding, the Torque D1 boots are still comfortable enough when walking. I never had to hobble into my lunch stop midway through my ride.

The perforated D-Stone fabric and microfiber uppers are flexible and robust. The thermoplastic protective guards have non-adjustable vents that give excellent ventilation. Although I tend towards hot feet, the Torque D1 Air manages the Southern California summer well—I am never troubled or particularly sweaty. I haven’t tried the non-perforated version of these boots, but if coolness is near the top of your priority list, then I can safely say the Air version of these boots gets the job done well.

The rubber sole has TPU inserts and provides a secure grip on the footpegs, and when flatfooted at a stop. The nylon heel features TPU inserts, protective nylon inner shell, and a reinforced nylon toe give the boot strength and help it maintain its integrity and ability to protect your feet as needed.

The magnesium sliders are replaceable, and a small setscrew wrench is supplied for removal and installation.

I had a bizarre incident on the street when closely following a friend I was trying to video. A combination of unfortunate factors caused him to cut back across my line with me then rear-ending/sideswiping him. Our motorcycles locked together, and we just managed to stay upright. We were, however, forced across the road on to a convenient run-off area.

The only damage was to my left Dainese D1 Out Air boot where it hit the rear of the Ducati Multistrada hard. The Multistrada’s passenger footpeg mount cut through the Dainese D-Stone fabric almost to my ankle. Amazingly, my foot was neither broken nor even very bruised; a testament to the integrity and astonishing toughness of these Dainese boots.

Overall, the Dainese Torque D-1 Out Air boots (also available as In boots, and unventilated) are beautifully evolved pieces of technical protective gear that are comfortable to wear, extremely simple to put on and take off, and also fully protective.

Dainese Torque D1 Out Air Boots Fast Facts

Sizes: 39-47 (Euro)

Color: Black/Anthracite; Black/White/Lava-Red

Dainese Torque D1 Out Air Boots Price: From $300/pair MSRP

