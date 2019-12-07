2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 First Look: Italian Design, Made In China

Truly a modern classic, the all-new 2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 stretches the Leoncino line upward. Featuring a new 754cc DOHC parallel-twin motor in a steel trellis frame, the tank and seat unit work with the large oblong headlight to give the Leoncino a classic, yet contemporary feel.

The 2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 should be a strong performer as a friendly upright sport and urban motorcycle. The well-oversquare motor puts out 80 horsepower at 9000 rpm, and a healthy 49 ft/lbs of torque at 6500 rpm. The Marzocchi fork is a 50mm inverted design, with full adjustability. The shock offers rebound-damping adjustability, along with spring-preload. Metzeler Sportec M5 Interact tires do traction duty on the aluminum alloy rims.

Up-to-date technical features include an assist-and-slip clutch, TFT dash, LED lighting, and EFI with dual 43mm throttle bodies. Impressive styling touches include the Benelli logo in the tank (next to a Designed In Italy proclamation), bobbed fenders, the Benelli name embedded in the handgrips, and Benelli’s iconic lion on the front fender.

Send a message to SSR Motorsports, the American importer of Benelli motorcycles, to let them know you’re interested in the latest creation from Pesaro (by way of Wenling).

Show photograph courtesy of EICMA 2019

2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 754cc

Bore x stroke: 88 x 62mm

Maximum power: 80 horsepower @ 9000 rpm

Maximum torque: 49 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Fueling: EFI w/ twin 43mm throttle bodies

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Assist-and-slip

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 50mm Marzocchi inverted fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.1 inches

Wheels: Aluminum alloy

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

Tires: Metzeler Sportec M5 Interact

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm wave-style discs w/ Brembo monobloc 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 260mm wave-style disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES