Saturday, December 7, 2019
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 First Look: Italian Design, Made In China

2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 First Look: Italian Design, Made In China

Truly a modern classic, the all-new 2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 stretches the Leoncino line upward. Featuring a new 754cc DOHC parallel-twin motor in a steel trellis frame, the tank and seat unit work with the large oblong headlight to give the Leoncino a classic, yet contemporary feel.

2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 First Look - Chinese Made Motorcycle

The 2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 should be a strong performer as a friendly upright sport and urban motorcycle. The well-oversquare motor puts out 80 horsepower at 9000 rpm, and a healthy 49 ft/lbs of torque at 6500 rpm. The Marzocchi fork is a 50mm inverted design, with full adjustability. The shock offers rebound-damping adjustability, along with spring-preload. Metzeler Sportec M5 Interact tires do traction duty on the aluminum alloy rims.

2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 First Look - Price

Up-to-date technical features include an assist-and-slip clutch, TFT dash, LED lighting, and EFI with dual 43mm throttle bodies. Impressive styling touches include the Benelli logo in the tank (next to a Designed In Italy proclamation), bobbed fenders, the Benelli name embedded in the handgrips, and Benelli’s iconic lion on the front fender.

2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 First Look - MSRP

Send a message to SSR Motorsports, the American importer of Benelli motorcycles, to let them know you’re interested in the latest creation from Pesaro (by way of Wenling).

Show photograph courtesy of EICMA 2019

2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel twin
  • Displacement: 754cc
  • Bore x stroke: 88 x 62mm
  • Maximum power: 80 horsepower @ 9000 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 49 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 11.5:1
  • Fueling: EFI w/ twin 43mm throttle bodies
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Assist-and-slip
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Steel trellis
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 50mm Marzocchi inverted fork; 5.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.1 inches
  • Wheels: Aluminum alloy
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
  • Tires: Metzeler Sportec M5 Interact
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 320mm wave-style discs w/ Brembo monobloc 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 260mm wave-style disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57.5 inches
  • Seat height: 31.5 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.0 gallons w/ 3.2-quart reserve
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 40 mpg
  • Curb weight: 485 pounds
  • 2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 Price: MSRP $TBD

Previous article2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition First Look (12 Fast Facts)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition First Look (12 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
With less than a month to go before the opening of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, the 2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

James Bond Triumph: Tiger 900 and Scrambler 1200 in New Movie

Don Williams -
0
James Bond movies have a long history of motorcycles participating in the spy's cinematic adventures around the world. However, it did take Agent 007...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

Aprilia RS 250 SP: Road Racers For Young Riders

Don Williams -
0
Aprilia has been conspicuously absent from the middleweight and lightweight Grand Prix classes since the elimination of two-strokes. However, Aprilia has been active in...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Complete Book of Classic and Modern Triumph Motorcycles: Ian Falloon (Review)

Gary Ilminen -
0
Here's a new review from our Rider’s Library - The Complete Book of Classic and Modern Triumph Motorcycles by the iconic motorcycle historian Ian Falloon.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Yamaha MT-125 First Look: 11 Fast Facts (Urban Motorcycle)

Don Williams -
0
Just as we get the Yamaha MT-03 in the United States, an updated junior partner in the Yamaha Hyper Naked Masters of Torque line...
Read more
Community

Ducati to Host Carlin Dunne Fundraiser in NYC December 5

Staff -
0
This Thursday - the night before the start of the Progressive New York Motorcycle Show at the Javits Center - Ducati North America is hosting a charity fundraiser to support the Carlin Dunne Foundation.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 First Look: Italian Design, Made In China

Don Williams -
0
Truly a modern classic, the all-new 2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 stretches the Leoncino line upward. Featuring a new 754cc DOHC parallel-twin motor in a...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition First Look (12 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
With less than a month to go before the opening of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, the 2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

James Bond Triumph: Tiger 900 and Scrambler 1200 in New Movie

Don Williams -
0
James Bond movies have a long history of motorcycles participating in the spy's cinematic adventures around the world. However, it did take Agent 007...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

Aprilia RS 250 SP: Road Racers For Young Riders

Don Williams -
0
Aprilia has been conspicuously absent from the middleweight and lightweight Grand Prix classes since the elimination of two-strokes. However, Aprilia has been active in...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Lieback’s Lounge – Turkey, Bikes & the Status Quo

Ron Lieback -
0
The Rocket 3, LiveWire and RS660 are three 2020 models that I embrace - these rides go against the status quo of modern motorcycle design.
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Complete Book of Classic and Modern Triumph Motorcycles: Ian Falloon (Review)

Gary Ilminen -
0
Here's a new review from our Rider’s Library - The Complete Book of Classic and Modern Triumph Motorcycles by the iconic motorcycle historian Ian Falloon.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling