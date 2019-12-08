2020 Lambretta G325 Special First Look: Flagship Scooter

Although many American’s knowledge of Italian scooters begins and ends with Vespa, aficionados of the genre are well-versed in the Lambretta brand. After all, Jimmy in The Who’s Quadrophenia movie and double-album rode a Lambretta Li 150 Series 3, underscoring its popularity with a Mod culture figurehead. That particular movie scooter sold at a 2008 Bonhams auction for £36,000. Lambretta participated in the 125GP class in 2010 with the Lambretta Reparto Corse team that included Danny Kent, Isaac Viñales, Michael van der Mark, and the late Luis Salom.

Jump ahead to the present day, and we’re taking a look at the 2020 Lambretta G325 Special—the new flagship from the Milan-based, Swiss-owned manufacturer of Italian-made scooters.

The 2020 Lambretta G325 Special is technically only a concept scooter at this point, so no specs are available. Naturally, one would speculate that it will have a 325cc (or thereabouts) motor. We do know that it will not be powered by electricity, as Lambretta will be introducing an electric scooter at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo. Lambretta considered India to be an essential market.

However, we do know that the G325 Special has a steel monocoque frame with interchangeable side panels. A courtesy light shaped like the Lambretta logo fires up when the rider gets close to the scooter.

Lambretta has stated a goal of becoming the best-selling Italian scooter brand by 2028. Right, now, Lambretta has 610 dealers in 37 countries, 72 years after being founded in Milan by Ferdinando Innocenti. The current bread-and-butter of the Lambretta brand is its V-Special line, which has styling enhanced by Kiska, a design company that also works with KTM. The V-Special models come with 50, 125, and 200 class motors. Different countries will get exclusive models, such as the Special S series for Thailand, which will be designed to appeal to the tastes of local youths. Future Lambretta plans include hydrogen-powered scooters.