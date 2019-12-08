Sunday, December 8, 2019
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2020 Lambretta G325 Special First Look: Flagship Scooter

2020 Lambretta G325 Special First Look: Flagship Scooter

Although many American’s knowledge of Italian scooters begins and ends with Vespa, aficionados of the genre are well-versed in the Lambretta brand. After all, Jimmy in The Who’s Quadrophenia movie and double-album rode a Lambretta Li 150 Series 3, underscoring its popularity with a Mod culture figurehead. That particular movie scooter sold at a 2008 Bonhams auction for £36,000. Lambretta participated in the 125GP class in 2010 with the Lambretta Reparto Corse team that included Danny Kent, Isaac Viñales, Michael van der Mark, and the late Luis Salom.

Jump ahead to the present day, and we’re taking a look at the 2020 Lambretta G325 Special—the new flagship from the Milan-based, Swiss-owned manufacturer of Italian-made scooters.2020 Lambretta G325 Special First Look

The 2020 Lambretta G325 Special is technically only a concept scooter at this point, so no specs are available. Naturally, one would speculate that it will have a 325cc (or thereabouts) motor. We do know that it will not be powered by electricity, as Lambretta will be introducing an electric scooter at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo. Lambretta considered India to be an essential market.

However, we do know that the G325 Special has a steel monocoque frame with interchangeable side panels. A courtesy light shaped like the Lambretta logo fires up when the rider gets close to the scooter.

Lambretta has stated a goal of becoming the best-selling Italian scooter brand by 2028. Right, now, Lambretta has 610 dealers in 37 countries, 72 years after being founded in Milan by Ferdinando Innocenti. The current bread-and-butter of the Lambretta brand is its V-Special line, which has styling enhanced by Kiska, a design company that also works with KTM. The V-Special models come with 50, 125, and 200 class motors. Different countries will get exclusive models, such as the Special S series for Thailand, which will be designed to appeal to the tastes of local youths. Future Lambretta plans include hydrogen-powered scooters.

Previous article2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 First Look: Italian Design, Made In China
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 First Look: Italian Design, Made In China

Don Williams -
0
Truly a modern classic, the all-new 2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 stretches the Leoncino line upward. Featuring a new 754cc DOHC parallel-twin motor in a...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition First Look (12 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
With less than a month to go before the opening of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, the 2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

James Bond Triumph: Tiger 900 and Scrambler 1200 in New Movie

Don Williams -
0
James Bond movies have a long history of motorcycles participating in the spy's cinematic adventures around the world. However, it did take Agent 007...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

Aprilia RS 250 SP: Road Racers For Young Riders

Don Williams -
0
Aprilia has been conspicuously absent from the middleweight and lightweight Grand Prix classes since the elimination of two-strokes. However, Aprilia has been active in...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Complete Book of Classic and Modern Triumph Motorcycles: Ian Falloon (Review)

Gary Ilminen -
0
Here's a new review from our Rider’s Library - The Complete Book of Classic and Modern Triumph Motorcycles by the iconic motorcycle historian Ian Falloon.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Yamaha MT-125 First Look: 11 Fast Facts (Urban Motorcycle)

Don Williams -
0
Just as we get the Yamaha MT-03 in the United States, an updated junior partner in the Yamaha Hyper Naked Masters of Torque line...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Lambretta G325 Special First Look: Flagship Scooter

Don Williams -
0
Although many American’s knowledge of Italian scooters begins and ends with Vespa, aficionados of the genre are well-versed in the Lambretta brand. After all,...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 First Look: Italian Design, Made In China

Don Williams -
0
Truly a modern classic, the all-new 2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 stretches the Leoncino line upward. Featuring a new 754cc DOHC parallel-twin motor in a...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition First Look (12 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
With less than a month to go before the opening of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, the 2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

James Bond Triumph: Tiger 900 and Scrambler 1200 in New Movie

Don Williams -
0
James Bond movies have a long history of motorcycles participating in the spy's cinematic adventures around the world. However, it did take Agent 007...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

Aprilia RS 250 SP: Road Racers For Young Riders

Don Williams -
0
Aprilia has been conspicuously absent from the middleweight and lightweight Grand Prix classes since the elimination of two-strokes. However, Aprilia has been active in...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Lieback’s Lounge – Turkey, Bikes & the Status Quo

Ron Lieback -
0
The Rocket 3, LiveWire and RS660 are three 2020 models that I embrace - these rides go against the status quo of modern motorcycle design.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling