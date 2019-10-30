2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Dates: July 10-12 (Discount Tickets)

2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Dates & Discount Prices

Though the 2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is nine months away, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has announced the dates: July 10-12.

With the announcement of one of the USA’s finest classic motorcycle shows held at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, the AMA also announced that AMA members can purchase discounted tickets by visiting www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com/tickets.

AMA members save an additional $5 off the already discounted early bird pricing. AMA members can also call (614) 856-1900 to order their tickets.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days grows and improves year after year, and we expect the 2020 event to continue that tradition,” said AMA Chief Operations Officer Jeff Massey.

“This event brings motorcyclists of all ages and backgrounds together to celebrate the freedom of motorcycles, whether that involves racing, admiring classic motorcycles, or buying and selling parts and gear.”

A fundraiser for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days showcases classic motorcycles of all makes and styles and honors the riders who made them famous.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days has been a highlight of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course calendar for decades, and we’re thrilled to welcome this one-of-a-kind event back to our historic race facility and to North Central Ohio again in 2020,” said Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course President Craig Rust.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days has grown significantly over the years and reflects both the deep passion for motorcycling in America and our strong partnership with the AMA.”

Activities at the event include the AMA Vintage Grand Championship, which features road racing, motocross, hare scrambles, trials and flat-track racing. Also, North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet is packed with parts, bikes and memorabilia from all eras.

There are shows with examples of some of history’s most beloved motorcycles. Attendees are entertained by stunt shows, demo rides of current production bikes and live music, while seminars on numerous topics by noted motorcycling experts keep them informed.

Non-AMA members and those reserving RV spaces must purchase tickets through Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. These tickets will be available in December online at midohio.com or by calling (419) 884-4000.

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is a family-friendly event. Children 12 and under get in free with a ticketed adult. Free parking is also available on site. Follow ongoing news and updates for the event on social media using #AMAVMD.

Proceeds from AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days benefit the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. The mission of the Hall of Fame, located on the AMA campus in Pickerington, Ohio, is to tell the stories and preserve the history of motorcycling’s legends and heroes. For more information, call (614) 856-2222, or visit the Hall of Fame’s website at www.motorcyclemuseum.org.