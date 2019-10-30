Thursday, October 31, 2019
Community Classic and Custom Motorcycles 2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Dates: July 10-12 (Discount Tickets)

2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Dates: July 10-12 (Discount Tickets)

2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Dates & Discount Prices

Though the 2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is nine months away, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has announced the dates: July 10-12.

With the announcement of one of the USA’s finest classic motorcycle shows held at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, the AMA also announced that AMA members can purchase discounted tickets by visiting www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com/tickets.

2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Dates: July 10-12 (Discount Tickets)AMA members save an additional $5 off the already discounted early bird pricing. AMA members can also call (614) 856-1900 to order their tickets.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days grows and improves year after year, and we expect the 2020 event to continue that tradition,” said AMA Chief Operations Officer Jeff Massey.

“This event brings motorcyclists of all ages and backgrounds together to celebrate the freedom of motorcycles, whether that involves racing, admiring classic motorcycles, or buying and selling parts and gear.”

A fundraiser for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days showcases classic motorcycles of all makes and styles and honors the riders who made them famous.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days has been a highlight of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course calendar for decades, and we’re thrilled to welcome this one-of-a-kind event back to our historic race facility and to North Central Ohio again in 2020,” said Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course President Craig Rust.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days has grown significantly over the years and reflects both the deep passion for motorcycling in America and our strong partnership with the AMA.”

Activities at the event include the AMA Vintage Grand Championship, which features road racing, motocross, hare scrambles, trials and flat-track racing. Also, North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet is packed with parts, bikes and memorabilia from all eras.

There are shows with examples of some of history’s most beloved motorcycles. Attendees are entertained by stunt shows, demo rides of current production bikes and live music, while seminars on numerous topics by noted motorcycling experts keep them informed.

Non-AMA members and those reserving RV spaces must purchase tickets through Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. These tickets will be available in December online at midohio.com or by calling (419) 884-4000.

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is a family-friendly event. Children 12 and under get in free with a ticketed adult. Free parking is also available on site. Follow ongoing news and updates for the event on social media using #AMAVMD.

Proceeds from AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days benefit the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. The mission of the Hall of Fame, located on the AMA campus in Pickerington, Ohio, is to tell the stories and preserve the history of motorcycling’s legends and heroes. For more information, call (614) 856-2222, or visit the Hall of Fame’s website at www.motorcyclemuseum.org.

Previous article2020 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Review (24 Fast Facts)
Next articleLieback’s Lounge: Ghost Eyes, Wet Leaves, and Night Riding Romance
Staff
Staff

Related Posts

Commentary

Lieback’s Lounge: Ghost Eyes, Wet Leaves, and Night Riding Romance

Ron Lieback -
0
Lieback’s Lounge: November 2019 Many East Coast riders have already put their motorcycles to sleep. The main attributes of such a horrific act are the...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Review (24 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Review: 21st Century Bagger After years in the wilderness, Indian Motorcycle re-established its bona fides for period authenticity with the...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Motorcycles & Motorcycling in the USSR from 1939: Rider’s Library Review

Gary Ilminen -
0
Motorcycles & Motorcycling in the USSR from 1939 Book Review From the end of World War II until the collapse of the Soviet Union in...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Test: Straight Outta Moto2

Nic de Sena -
0
The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS seems like a minor update on paper. In terms of bullet points, it is. However, what Triumph has done here is refine one of the most potent packages on the market,
Read more
MotoGP

2019 Phillip Island MotoGP Results: Marquez Takes Win #11 in Australia

Ron Lieback -
0
2019 Phillip Island MotoGP Results When Marc Marquez clinched his eighth title in Thailand across all classes, four rounds remained. The Repsol Honda RC213V pilot could...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2019 Kawasaki W800 Cafe Review (10 Fast Facts)

Arthur Coldwells -
0
2019 Kawasaki W800 Cafe Review: The Right Amount of Retro Flash Kawasaki’s heritage-inspired range of models adds the W800 Cafe for 2019. The name reflects the...
Read more
Commentary

Editor’s Letter November 2019: Wrong Turn

Don Williams -
0
Editor's Letter: November 2019 If you have read my columns for any length of time, you might have noticed that I don’t have a lot...
Read more
Kawasaki

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic and Classic LT Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic and Classic LT Kawasaki gets double duty out of the Vulcan 900 Classic, offering a standard cruiser version, plus a...
Read more
Commentary

Lieback’s Lounge: Ghost Eyes, Wet Leaves, and Night Riding Romance

Ron Lieback -
0
Lieback’s Lounge: November 2019 Many East Coast riders have already put their motorcycles to sleep. The main attributes of such a horrific act are the...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Dates: July 10-12 (Discount Tickets)

Staff -
0
Though the 2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is nine months away, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has announced the dates: July 10-12.
Read more
Reviews

2020 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Review (24 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Review: 21st Century Bagger After years in the wilderness, Indian Motorcycle re-established its bona fides for period authenticity with the...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Motorcycles & Motorcycling in the USSR from 1939: Rider’s Library Review

Gary Ilminen -
0
Motorcycles & Motorcycling in the USSR from 1939 Book Review From the end of World War II until the collapse of the Soviet Union in...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling