2019 Las Vegas Supercross Results:

Webb Wins Championship; Tomac Wins Race

Everyone did what was expected at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas for the final round of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. Tomac needed to win to have a shot at the title, and he won. However, Cooper Webb only needed to finish in the top 20, and Webb ended the night on the podium behind Marvin Musquin. That was enough to give Webb the Supercross championship by 18 points over Tomac.

It was a boring Main Event, with few passes and a spread-out field. Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) pulled a holeshot and checked out. Tomac didn’t bother to slow down the pace so he could let the field bunch up and engage with series leader Webb. Instead, Tomac managed a lead in the 10-second range for most of the race, ending the night over 12 seconds ahead of runner-up Musquin.

For Cooper Webb supporters, it was just a matter of holding their breaths. Webb (Red Bull KTM) sat in P3 the entire race, behind teammate Musquin. The top three never changed position and didn’t battle with each other. Webb simply had to finish in the top 20, though that wasn’t guaranteed until there were just two laps to go. Webb allowed Ken Roczen to get within shouting distance a few times during the race, including on the final lap. Still, Webb was not pressured during the race and was able to ride his own pace in comfort. Webb wins the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship with seven wins and 13 podiums—more than any other rider.

The only battle anywhere near the front was between Ken Roczen and Zach Osborne early in the Main Event. Osborne (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) got a good start and was running up front in P4. Roczen (Team Honda HRC) started in P7, moved up to behind Osborne by the second lap. Roczen was clearly faster in the two whoops sections than Osborne, and was able to make the pass stick on lap 6 (of 22) coming out of the second whoops section. Roczen eventually finished more than 11 seconds ahead of Osborne. In the last five races of the season, Roczen did not podium and finished P4 in the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series standings, 60 points behind Webb.

Tyler Bowers finished in P8, his best result of the year. Bowers (Triggr Racing/Blud Lubricants/Kawasaki) started in P8 and finished in P8—it was that kind of night of racing. Bowers did have some skirmishes with Justin Hill (JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing) and Justin Bogle (Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM, but eventually finished five seconds clear of Hill when the checkers flew.

After trying all year to make the Main Event, Tevin Tapia final made it happen. Tapia (Trust Implants/Monarch Heavy Haul/Yamaha) had to go through the LCQ to get to the Main, and finished in P20, making Tapia the 48th rider to qualify for a 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Main Event.

2019 Las Vegas Supercross Results, Sam Boyd Stadium

Eli Tomac (Kawasaki) Marvin Musquin (KTM) Cooper Webb (KTM) Ken Roczen (Honda) Zach Osborne (Husqvarna) Cole Seely (Honda) Blake Baggett (KTM) Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki) Justin Hill (Suzuki) Justin Bogle (KTM) Justin Brayton (Honda) Ben Lamay (Honda) Kyle Chisholm (Suzuki) Ryan Breece (Yamaha) Alex Ray (Suzuki) Henry Miller (KTM) Carlen Gardner (Honda) Adam Enticknap (Suzuki) Charles Lefrancois (Suzuki) Tevin Tapia (Yamaha) Austin Politelli (Honda) Scott Champion (Yamaha)



2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Final Standings