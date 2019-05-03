2019 Pro Motocross TV Schedule: Watch on Cable and Streaming

It’s time to start racing outdoors! With the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship coming to a close, the racers will be moving from stadiums to natural terrain for the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series, also known as the AMA Nationals. Bringing it to the Nationals will be defending champion Eli Tomac, along with Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, Ken Roczen, and Blake Baggett.

There are 12 rounds in the Nationals, and that means there will be 24 points-scoring races in each class—250MX and 450MX—in the season. MavTV will be showing every first moto for each class live throughout the year.

However, the second moto gets bounced around quite a bit. It will usually be on NBCSN, though sometimes on NBC. You’ll be able to watch the first couple of rounds live on cable, but that comes to end at the Thunder Valley National. Most all of the subsequent rounds will have the second Moto coverage delayed.

The solution is to purchase the Pro Motocross Pass streaming subscription package from NBC Sports Gold for $55. When it debuted, the streaming was iffy, but it has improved and was almost flawless last year. It’s just over a buck a moto, so that’s not bad. Plus, you can watch on-demand if streaming isn’t convenient.

As a bonus, the Pro Motocross Pass includes coverage of qualifying. If the coverage of qualifying is as good as it was for Supercross this year, it is worth $55 on its own.

On the downside, NBC Sports Gold claims no commercials. While you won’t see the commercials shown on NBCSN and NBC, in the past (including Supercross this year) you only got a static shot of the track—that’s instead of getting original content during commercials—not impressive. Also, you will still see various commercial messages embedded in the coverage, so the “no commercials” claim is misleading.

We have the TV schedule below, though NBC Sports Gold hasn’t announced the schedule for the qualifying. If that shows up, we will add it. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we will update on an as-needed basis. Still, always check with NBC Sports and MavTV to confirm the time of the race you want to watch.

So, fire up your TV, tablet, computer or whatever device you use to consume video and settle in for the 48 races that make up the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series. There’s nothing like the AMA Nationals.

Photography by Ryne Swanberg, Don Williams, et al.