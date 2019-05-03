2019 Pro Motocross TV Schedule: Watch on Cable and Streaming

It’s time to start racing outdoors! With the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship coming to a close, the racers will be moving from stadiums to natural terrain for the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series, also known as the AMA Nationals. Bringing it to the Nationals will be defending champion Eli Tomac, along with Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, Ken Roczen, and Blake Baggett.

Eli Tomac

There are 12 rounds in the Nationals, and that means there will be 24 points-scoring races in each class—250MX and 450MX—in the season. MavTV will be showing every first moto for each class live throughout the year.

However, the second moto gets bounced around quite a bit. It will usually be on NBCSN, though sometimes on NBC. You’ll be able to watch the first couple of rounds live on cable, but that comes to end at the Thunder Valley National. Most all of the subsequent rounds will have the second Moto coverage delayed.

Marvin Musquin

The solution is to purchase the Pro Motocross Pass streaming subscription package from NBC Sports Gold for $55. When it debuted, the streaming was iffy, but it has improved and was almost flawless last year. It’s just over a buck a moto, so that’s not bad. Plus, you can watch on-demand if streaming isn’t convenient.

As a bonus, the Pro Motocross Pass includes coverage of qualifying. If the coverage of qualifying is as good as it was for Supercross this year, it is worth $55 on its own.

Ken Roczen

On the downside, NBC Sports Gold claims no commercials. While you won’t see the commercials shown on NBCSN and NBC, in the past (including Supercross this year) you only got a static shot of the track—that’s instead of getting original content during commercials—not impressive. Also, you will still see various commercial messages embedded in the coverage, so the “no commercials” claim is misleading.

We have the TV schedule below, though NBC Sports Gold hasn’t announced the schedule for the qualifying. If that shows up, we will add it. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we will update on an as-needed basis. Still, always check with NBC Sports and MavTV to confirm the time of the race you want to watch.

Marvin Musquin

So, fire up your TV, tablet, computer or whatever device you use to consume video and settle in for the 48 races that make up the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series. There’s nothing like the AMA Nationals.

Photography by Ryne Swanberg, Don Williams, et al.

2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross TV Schedule Broadcast Source Pacific

Time
Round 1: May 18 – Hangtown National, Sacramento
250 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 1 p.m.
450 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 2 p.m.
250 Moto 2 NBCSN/NBC Sports Gold 3 p.m.
450 Moto 2 NBCSN/NBC Sports Gold 4 p.m.
Round 2: May 25 — Fox Raceway National, Pala
250 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 1 p.m.
450 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 2 p.m.
250 Moto 2 NBCSN/NBC Sports Gold 3 p.m.
450 Moto 2 NBCSN/NBC Sports Gold 4 p.m.
Round 3: June 1 — Thunder Valley National, Lakewood
250 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold Noon
450 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 1 p.m.
250 Moto 2 NBC Sports Gold 2 p.m.
450 Moto 2 NBC Sports Gold 3 p.m.
250 Moto 2 NBCSN 1 p.m. (June 2)
450 Moto 2 NBCSN 2 p.m.

(June 2)
Round 4: June 15 — High Point, Mt. Morris
250 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 10 a.m.
450 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 11 a.m.
250 Moto 2 NBC/NBC Sports Gold Noon
450 Moto 2 NBCSN/NBC Sports Gold 1 p.m.
Round 5: June 22 — Florida National, Jacksonville
250 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 10 a.m.
450 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 11 a.m.
250 Moto 2 NBCSN/NBC Sports Gold Noon
450 Moto 2 NBCSN/NBC Sports Gold 1 p.m.
Round 6: June 29 — Southwick National, Southwick
250 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 10 a.m.
450 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 11 a.m.
250 Moto 2 NBC Sports Gold Noon
450 Moto 2 NBC Sports Gold 1 p.m.
250 Moto 2 NBCSN 4:30 p.m.
450 Moto 2 NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
Round 7: July 6 — Redbud National, Buchanan
250 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 10 a.m.
450 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 11 a.m.
250 Moto 2 NBC/NBC Sports Gold Noon
450 Moto 2 NBC Sports Gold 1 p.m.
450 Moto 2 NBCSN 4 p.m.
Round 8: July 20 — Spring Creek National, Millville
250 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 11 a.m.
450 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold Noon
250 Moto 2 NBC Sports Gold 1 p.m.
450 Moto 2 NBC Sports Gold 2 p.m.
250 Moto 2 NBCSN 10 p.m.
450 Moto 2 NBCSN 11 p.m.
Round 9: July 27 — Washougal National, Washougal
250 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 1 p.m.
450 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 2 p.m.
250 Moto 2 NBC Sports Gold 3 p.m.
450 Moto 2 NBC Sports Gold 4 p.m.
250 Moto 2 NBCSN 7 p.m.
450 Moto 2 NBCSN 8 p.m.
Round 10: August 10 — Unadilla National, New Berlin
250 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 10 a.m.
450 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 11 a.m.
250 Moto 2 NBC Sports Gold Noon
450 Moto 2 NBC Sports Gold 1 p.m.
250 Moto 2 NBC 1 p.m.
450 Moto 2 NBCSN 3 p.m.
Round 11: August 17 — Budds Creek National, Mechanicsville
250 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 10 a.m.
450 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 11 a.m.
250 Moto 2 NBC Sports Gold Noon
450 Moto 2 NBC Sports Gold 1 p.m.
250 Moto 2 NBCSN 1 p.m.
450 Moto 2 NBCSN 2 p.m.
Round 12: August 24 — Ironman National, Crawfordsville
250 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 10 a.m.
450 Moto 1 MavTV/NBC Sports Gold 11 a.m.
250 Moto 2 NBC Sports Gold Noon
450 Moto 2 NBC Sports Gold 1 p.m.
250 Moto 2 NBCSN 8 p.m.
450 Moto 2 NBCSN 9 p.m.
Delayed broadcasts in italics
All times are Pacific Time

 

