Motorcycle 101: Harley Riding Course at College

Talk about a cool course. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has added a new elective to its second-semester college students just in time for summer – the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy.

The first academy begins May 2 and is offered through the Department of Kinesiology Sport & Recreation Office at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s College of Health Sciences.

Harley-Davidson says the course includes required reading and classroom lessons on:

Parts and functions of the motorcycle

Suggested riding behaviors to promote confidence

Riding practice

“Harley-Davidson is committed to building the next generation of riders and meeting them where they are – in this case on campus – is a natural extension of that strategy,” said Claudia Garber, Harley-Davidson Marketing Programs Manager.

“While many may consider college itself to be the ride of a lifetime, we’re looking forward to broadening horizons even further with a real-life skill and access to a mode of transportation that they may not have considered before.”

Students who complete the course will receive one general credit toward their degree and an MSF completion card, which in many states exempts them from the riding portion of the state motorcycle license test and may qualify riders for discounted motorcycle insurance. The course includes use of a training motorcycle, course materials, and insurance.

Interested students must have a valid automobile driver’s license or learner’s permit and the ability to ride a bicycle.

Harley-Davidson will use the learnings from this pilot with the goal of equipping dealers to offer Riding Academy as a course option at other colleges and universities.

For those a bit further off campus, H-D Riding Academy is offered at select Harley-Davidson dealers and provides expert guidance on basic motorcycle functions, rider safety skills and confidence boosting practice rides. Search for classes at www.h-d.com or visit H-D.com/explore.