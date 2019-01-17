2019 Dakar Rally Stage 9 Results & Video Recap

The penultimate stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally – the shortest on record with only 10 stages – had a surprise winner and kept a KTM 450 Rally in the overall lead.

Sherco TVS rider Michael Metge took victory in stage 9, which was a loop stage that took riders around and back to Pisco. The motorcyclists traveled 254 miles, with 195 of those timed.

Metge was able to navigate the tricky sand dunes after the Motocross-style start, and quickly catch the front group of riders. The Frenchman gave Sherco its first-ever Dakar victory.

Metge finished 2 minutes ahead of MEC Team Honda’s Daniel Nosiglia, and 3:28 ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Pablo Quintanilla.

Through consistent top finishes, including fifth during stage 9 Wednesday, Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team pilot Toby Price retains the overall lead.

It’s slim though; as the riders head into Thursday’s final stage, Price only has a 1:02-minute lead over Quintanilla as the Australian looks to secure KTM’s 18th-straight Dakar Rally title.

“I got through stage nine today where we had the mass-start,” Toby Price says. “There was no chance to make up any time or lose time really, I just had to stick with the group. Tomorrow is only a 100-kilometre stage, but I think it’s going to feel more like 300.

“The boys are really going to up their pace and all I can do is try my best once more and try to stay with them. If I can get through tomorrow and finish on the podium, I’ll be more than happy.”

The reigning Dakar Rally Champion Matthias Walkner (Red Bull KTM RallY Factory Team 450 Rally) is third overall, 6:35 minutes behind, and the American former Supercross rider Andrew Short (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing FC 450 Rally) is fourth – 40 minutes off the pace.

The final stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally brings the riders back to the host city of Lima, Peru. The stage is 223 miles with a short but extreme 70-mile timed special.

2019 Dakar Rally Stage 9 Results, Motorcycles

Pos. Rider Num Nation Team Time/Gap 1 METGE Michael 16 FRA Sherco TVS Rally Factory 03:46’38 2 NOSIGLIA Daniel 28 BOL Honda Argentina – MEC Team +02’00 3 QUINTANILLA Pablo 6 CHI Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing +03’28 4 WALKNER Matthias 1 AUT Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team +03’29 5 PRICE Toby 3 AUS Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team +03’29 6 CORNEJO José Ignacio 10 CHI Monster Energy Honda Team +03’30 7 SHORT Andrew 29 USA Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing +04’03 8 BENAVIDES Kevin 47 ARG Monster Energy Honda Team +03’03 9 BENAVIDES Luciano 77 ARG Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team +04’55 10 DE SOULTRAIT Xavier 18 FRA Yamalube Yamaha Official Rally Team +04’56

2019 Dakar Rally Overall Standings (after 9 of 10 stages)