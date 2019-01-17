2019 Dakar Rally Stage 9 Results & Video Recap

The penultimate stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally – the shortest on record with only 10 stages – had a surprise winner and kept a KTM 450 Rally in the overall lead.

Sherco TVS rider Michael Metge took victory in stage 9, which was a loop stage that took riders around and back to Pisco. The motorcyclists traveled 254 miles, with 195 of those timed.

2019 Dakar Rally Stage 9 Results, Motorcycles: Metge
Yamaha’s Michael Metge

Metge was able to navigate the tricky sand dunes after the Motocross-style start, and quickly catch the front group of riders. The Frenchman gave Sherco its first-ever Dakar victory.

Metge finished 2 minutes ahead of MEC Team Honda’s Daniel Nosiglia, and 3:28 ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Pablo Quintanilla.

Through consistent top finishes, including fifth during stage 9 Wednesday, Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team pilot Toby Price retains the overall lead.

It’s slim though; as the riders head into Thursday’s final stage, Price only has a 1:02-minute lead over Quintanilla as the Australian looks to secure KTM’s 18th-straight Dakar Rally title.

“I got through stage nine today where we had the mass-start,” Toby Price says. “There was no chance to make up any time or lose time really, I just had to stick with the group. Tomorrow is only a 100-kilometre stage, but I think it’s going to feel more like 300.

“The boys are really going to up their pace and all I can do is try my best once more and try to stay with them. If I can get through tomorrow and finish on the podium, I’ll be more than happy.”

2019 Dakar Rally Stage 9 Results, Motorcycles: KTM Toby Price
KTM’s Toby Price

The reigning Dakar Rally Champion Matthias Walkner (Red Bull KTM RallY Factory Team 450 Rally) is third overall, 6:35 minutes behind, and the American former Supercross rider Andrew Short (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing FC 450 Rally) is fourth – 40 minutes off the pace.

The final stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally brings the riders back to the host city of Lima, Peru. The stage is 223 miles with a short but extreme 70-mile timed special.

2019 Dakar Rally Stage 9 Results, Motorcycles

Pos. Rider Num Nation Team Time/Gap
1 METGE Michael 16 FRA Sherco TVS Rally Factory 03:46’38
2 NOSIGLIA Daniel 28 BOL Honda Argentina – MEC Team +02’00
3 QUINTANILLA Pablo 6 CHI Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing +03’28
4 WALKNER Matthias 1 AUT Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team +03’29
5 PRICE Toby 3 AUS Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team +03’29
6 CORNEJO José Ignacio 10 CHI Monster Energy Honda Team +03’30
7 SHORT Andrew 29 USA Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing +04’03
8 BENAVIDES Kevin 47 ARG Monster Energy Honda Team +03’03
9 BENAVIDES Luciano 77 ARG Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team +04’55
10 DE SOULTRAIT Xavier 18 FRA Yamalube Yamaha Official Rally Team +04’56

 

2019 Dakar Rally Overall Standings (after 9 of 10 stages)

Pos. Rider Num Nation Team Time/Gap
1 PRICE Toby 3 AUS Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team 32:42’15
2 QUINTANILLA Pablo 6 CHI Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing +01’02
3 WALKNER Matthias 1 AUT Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team +06’35
4 SHORT Andrew 29 USA Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing +40’01
5 DE SOULTRAIT Xavier 18 FRA Yamalube Yamaha Official Rally Team +47’44
6 CORNEJO José Ignacio 10 CHI Monster Energy Honda Team +01:05’45
7 BENAVIDES Luciano 77 ARG Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team +01:05’50
8 SUNDERLAND Sam 14 GBR Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team +01:10’15
9 MENA Oriol 7 SPA Hero Motorsports Team Rally +01:52’20
10 NOSIGLIA Daniel 28 BOL Honda Argentina – MEC Team +02:21’51

