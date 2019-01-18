2019 Dakar Rally Results, Motorcycles

When we previewed the 2019 Dakar Rally, we asked the question – can KTM claim its 18th-straight title?

Though the Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team had some serious rivalry from the Monster Energy Honda and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Rally teams throughout the “world’s toughest race,” when the the shortest Dakar on record with 10 stages ended, KTM claimed not only the win, but swept the podium.

2019 Dakar Rally Results: KTM Toby Price
KTM’s Toby Price

Earning the victory at the 41st edition of Dakar was Toby Price.

This was his second Dakar Rally win, his first arriving in 2016. Joining the Australian on the podium were teammates Matthias Walkner, the 2018 Dakar Rally winner, and Sam Sunderland, the 2018 winner.

KTM says that Price pushed right from the start, knowing he couldn’t spare a single second on the well-traveled route. Just six miles into the stage, however, the Australian’s nearest – Husqvarna’s Pablo Quintanilla – allowing Price free to complete the special at a steadier pace.

Price, who rode just weeks after breaking right hand’s scaphoid (small bone in wrist) in a training accident,  pushed on to ultimately claim the stage-10 win along with his second Dakar title. Overall Price finished 9:13 minutes ahead of Walkner, and 13:34 ahead of Sunderland.

“It feels amazing to stand here knowing I have won the Dakar, I don’t think it has really sunk in yet,” Toby Price says. “I thought at the beginning of the event I would be lucky to even make the rest day. My Red Bull KTM bike has been amazing, I want to say a big thank you to my mechanic for that.

“The whole crew here do an amazing job – without them I would be no one. The team put in so much work on the lead up to the event and when we get here it’s down to me out there on the track so it feels amazing to be able to reward them all with this result and keep KTM’s winning streak going.

“It was so tight going into the stage this morning, both Pablo and I knew we would have to push right from the start. Unfortunately for him, he went too hard off a dune but he really deserves a win too – everyone that starts this race deserves a win. The plan now is to go home and relax for a little while, I know I need to have my wrist seen to, so I’ll get that sorted and then it won’t be long before we start it all over again.”

2019 Dakar Rally Results: KTM PodiumOverall, 75 of 149 bikes finished, including

the top American finisher Andrew Short. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory pilot finished fifth overall, 44:10 minutes behind, and ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Pablo Quintanilla.

As for the other Americans, Monster Energy Honda’s Ricky Brabec was forced to retire while in the lead with two stages remaining – the same thing that happened to him in 2018. Brabec’s engine failed, forcing him to DNF.

Klymciw Racing KTM 450 Rally rider Garret Poucher finished 32nd, and BAS Dakar Team KTM 450 Rally rider Nathan Rafferty finished 50th.

Pit Beirer (KTM Motorsport Director) also commented: “For us it’s another special moment, especially going into the new season, as all racing worlds are looking at Dakar. It was a very, very tough race – listening to the riders so far it was the toughest they ever went through.

“It’s just such a long fight, and we always prepare, fight and hope with our riders. We struggled with their pain, but at the end of the day we could turn the race around another time and to win it with such a dominating result is just incredible. The 1-2-3 may look easy on paper, but if you follow the Dakar and how difficult it was to reach this result it’s just amazing what our people are doing; the bike preparation, logistics, trucks, physiotherapy and everything behind is all important.

“I really want to thank our fantastic team, it’s really the number one team in the world – how the guys prepare for the Dakar, how the engineers build the bike, how the riders do such a fantastic race. Toby has defied the odds; while it was looking like it may not be possible for him to start this year’s Dakar, winning together was something we could only have dreamed of. His fighting spirit to the final kilometer with the injury he has is remarkable.

“Matthias fought so hard for second, which is a great achievement especially as many riders struggle the year after winning the Dakar, and Sam’s race was not easy for his hard-fought third place – we are looking forward to hearing all of their stories. Luciano, who has so far been classed as our team junior, also had a fantastic race, as did Laia Sanz – who yet again put on an outstanding performance.

“We are so proud of our rally achievements in KTM; we are happy that we are at the finish line and we now look forward to our team returning home so we can celebrate this moment together.”

2019 Dakar Rally Overall Results

os. Exp. Drive-Team Mark-Model Time Variation Penality
1 3
TOBY PRICE
 RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM 33h 57′ 16” 00h 01′ 33”
2 1
MATTHIAS WALKNER
 RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM 34h 06′ 29” + 00h 09′ 13” 00h 03′ 00”
3 14
SAM SUNDERLAND
 RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM 34h 10′ 50” + 00h 13′ 34” 00h 02′ 00”
4 6
PABLO QUINTANILLA
 ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING 34h 18′ 02” + 00h 20′ 46”
5 29
ANDREW SHORT
 ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING 34h 41′ 26” + 00h 44′ 10”
6 18
XAVIER DE SOULTRAIT
 YAMALUBE YAMAHA OFFICIAL RALLY TEAM 34h 51′ 16” + 00h 54′ 00” 00h 01′ 00”
7 10
JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO
 MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 2019 35h 05′ 22” + 01h 08′ 06” 00h 15′ 00”
8 77
LUCIANO BENAVIDES
 RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM 35h 06′ 26” + 01h 09′ 10”
9 7
ORIOL MENA
 HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY 36h 05′ 57” + 02h 08′ 41”
10 28
DANIEL NOSIGLIA JAGER
 MEC HRC 36h 29′ 09” + 02h 31′ 53” 00h 02′ 00”
11 17
LAIA SANZ
 KTM FACTORY RACING TEAM 37h 21′ 26” + 03h 24′ 10” 00h 02′ 30”
12 47
KEVIN BENAVIDES
 MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 2019 37h 38′ 30” + 03h 41′ 14” 03h 15′ 00”
13 114
ROSS BRANCH
 BAS DAKAR TEAM 37h 47′ 27” + 03h 50′ 11” 00h 15′ 00”
14 42
MAURIZIO GERINI
 SOLARYS RACING 38h 25′ 57” + 04h 28′ 41” 00h 03′ 00”
15 38
MILAN ENGEL
 MOTO RACING GROUP (MRG) 39h 08′ 48” + 05h 11′ 32” 00h 04′ 00”
16 43
ADAM TOMICZEK
 ORLEN TEAM 39h 14′ 06” + 05h 16′ 50”
17 27
JOAQUIM RODRIGUES
 HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY 39h 18′ 35” + 05h 21′ 19” 00h 41′ 00”
18 30
MARC SOLA TERRADELLAS
 FN SPEED TEAM 39h 33′ 26” + 05h 36′ 10”
19 108
KENNETH GILBERT
 BAS DAKAR TEAM 40h 22′ 48” + 06h 25′ 32”
20 110
SEBASTIAN BÜHLER
 BÜHLER RACING TEAM 40h 51′ 26” + 06h 54′ 10” 01h 20′ 00”
21 39
BENJAMIN MELOT
 NOMADE RACING 40h 54′ 09” + 06h 56′ 53” 00h 15′ 00”
22 24
ADRIEN METGE
 SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY 42h 36′ 11” + 08h 38′ 55” 03h 15′ 00”
23 37
LOIC MINAUDIER
 NOMADE RACING 42h 46′ 36” + 08h 49′ 20”
24 92
ARUNAS GELAZNINKAS
 ARUNAS GELAZNINKAS 43h 04′ 39” + 09h 07′ 23” 00h 40′ 00”
25 16
MICHAEL METGE
 SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY 43h 56′ 26” + 09h 59′ 10” 03h 23′ 00”
26 41
MOHAMMED BALOOSHI
 DUUST RALLY TEAM 43h 57′ 37” + 10h 00′ 21”
27 129
PAUL SPIERINGS
 HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 44h 23′ 01” + 10h 25′ 45” 00h 22′ 00”
28 69
FLORENT VAYSSADE
 NOMADE RACING 44h 47′ 15” + 10h 49′ 59” 01h 05′ 00”
29 54
FAUSTO MOTA
 TESLA-TAMEGA RALLY TEAM 45h 18′ 16” + 11h 21′ 00”
30 60
EDWIN STRAVER
 EDWIN STRAVER 45h 51′ 24” + 11h 54′ 08”
31 51
ALBERTO SANTIAGO ONTIVEROS
 PUCHI ONTIVEROS 45h 58′ 02” + 12h 00′ 46” 00h 02′ 00”
32 71
GARRETT POUCHER
 KLYMCIW RACING 46h 28′ 42” + 12h 31′ 26” 00h 29′ 00”
33 64
OSCAR ROMERO MONTOYA
 TESLA-TAMEGA RALLY TEAM 46h 53′ 19” + 12h 56′ 03” 02h 00′ 00”
34 46
JAN BRABEC
 BIG SHOCK RACING 48h 35′ 30” + 14h 38′ 14” 09h 00′ 00”
35 44
PATRICIO CABRERA
 KAWASAKI CHILE CIDEF 49h 07′ 52” + 15h 10′ 36” 00h 40′ 00”
36 116
JOSE ISRAEL BORRELL GONZALEZ
 SOCOPUR RALLY TEAM 49h 14′ 26” + 15h 17′ 10”
37 48
ARAVIND PRABHAKAR
 SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY 49h 48′ 43” + 15h 51′ 27” 00h 51′ 00”
38 74
NICOLAS BRABECK-LETMATHE
 TEAM CASTEU 49h 56′ 36” + 15h 59′ 20”
39 31
FABRICIO FUENTES
 FABRICIO FUENTES 50h 05′ 31” + 16h 08′ 15” 00h 08′ 00”
40 45
ARNOLD BRUCY
 AL DESERT 50h 09′ 47” + 16h 12′ 31” 04h 20′ 00”
41 81
SEBASTIAN CAVALLERO
 SEBASTIAN CAVALLERO 50h 57′ 21” + 17h 00′ 05”
42 115
JUAN PUGA
 MED TEAM 51h 27′ 20” + 17h 30′ 04” 01h 07′ 00”
43 137
CESAR PARDO
 KTM PERU RALLY TEAM 2018 51h 52′ 11” + 17h 54′ 55” 08h 06′ 00”
44 53
CARLO VELLUTINO
 XRAIDS TEAM 52h 10′ 42” + 18h 13′ 26” 01h 10′ 00”
45 113
SEBASTIAN ALBERTO URQUIA
 X RAIDS PJM GENERAL DEHEZA 52h 18′ 17” + 18h 21′ 01”
46 89
ZHANG MIN
 KLICEN KTM R2R DAKAR RALLY TEAM 52h 31′ 42” + 18h 34′ 26” 00h 06′ 00”
47 59
PETR VLCEK
 KLYMCIW RACING 53h 09′ 32” + 19h 12′ 16” 00h 46′ 00”
48 55
MIRJAM POL
 HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 53h 54′ 32” + 19h 57′ 16” 00h 21′ 28”
49 26
CARLOS GRACIDA GARZA
 HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 54h 05′ 55” + 20h 08′ 39” 01h 00′ 00”
50 104
NATHAN RAFFERTY
 BAS DAKAR TEAM 54h 44′ 26” + 20h 47′ 10” 00h 06′ 00”
51 72
BEN YOUNG
 DUUST RALLY TEAM 55h 57′ 26” + 22h 00′ 10” 00h 06′ 00”
52 83
SJORS VAN HEERTUM
 SJORS VAN HERTUM 56h 25′ 50” + 22h 28′ 34” 01h 01′ 00”
53 136
PHILIPPE GENDRON
 NOMADE RACING 57h 14′ 02” + 23h 16′ 46” 01h 38′ 00”
54 95
MIRKO PAVAN
 NSM RACING TEAM 57h 56′ 07” + 23h 58′ 51” 04h 22′ 00”
55 128
JULIAN JOSE GARCIA MERINO
 MERINO TEAM 59h 04′ 40” + 25h 07′ 24” 00h 09′ 00”
56 93
HERWIN HOPMANS
 BAS DAKAR TEAM 59h 32′ 04” + 25h 34′ 48” 05h 46′ 00”
57 65
GUILLAUME CHOLLET
 DRAG’ON RALLY TEAM 59h 42′ 40” + 25h 45′ 24” 02h 40′ 00”
58 90
ZHAO HONGYI
 KLICEN KTM R2R DAKAR RALLY TEAM 60h 35′ 30” + 26h 38′ 14” 04h 00′ 00”
59 78
ANTOINE RIGAUDEAU
 TEAM DAKARAMOTO 60h 37′ 49” + 26h 40′ 33” 03h 41′ 30”
60 85
LANDRY MAILLET
 TEAM DAKARAMOTO 60h 40′ 33” + 26h 43′ 17” 03h 40′ 00”
61 127
JULIO LUIS GARCIA MERINO
 MERINO TEAM 60h 56′ 06” + 26h 58′ 50” 02h 04′ 00”
62 56
ANASTASIYA NIFONTOVA
 NIFONTOVA 13 TEAM 62h 46′ 34” + 28h 49′ 18” 01h 40′ 00”
63 67
MARCEL SNIJDERS
 SNIJDERS RALLY 63h 49′ 48” + 29h 52′ 32”
64 101
ALEJANDRO SILVA
 ALEJANDRO SILVA 65h 44′ 00” + 31h 46′ 44” 08h 28′ 00”
65 102
RACHID AL-LAL LAHADIL
 CIUDAD AUTÓNOMA DE MELILLA RACHID RALLY 68h 15′ 02” + 34h 17′ 46” 04h 42′ 00”
66 68
JAN VESELY
 IVAR CS TEAM 70h 09′ 28” + 36h 12′ 12” 06h 10′ 24”
67 121
JAMES ALISTAIR FERGUSON
 JAMES FERGUSON 70h 20′ 00” + 36h 22′ 44” 02h 40′ 00”
68 122
GUILLAUME MARTENS
 MACAD RALLY TEAM 72h 18′ 37” + 38h 21′ 21” 08h 40′ 00”
69 134
MIGUEL CAETANO
 KTM PORTUGAL 72h 28′ 38” + 38h 31′ 22” 04h 08′ 30”
70 57
GABRIELA NOVOTNA
 INDIGO RACING 75h 02′ 10” + 41h 04′ 54” 08h 02′ 00”
71 84
IGNACIO SANCHIS
 FN SPEED TEAM 75h 44′ 09” + 41h 46′ 53” 07h 20′ 00”
72 124
MARTIEN JIMMINK
 HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 78h 29′ 14” + 44h 31′ 58” 17h 05′ 00”
73 117
GABRIELE MINELLI
 PEDREGA TEAM 79h 02′ 06” + 45h 04′ 50” 11h 40′ 00”
74 99
JAVIER VEGA PUERTA
 PONT GRUP YAMAHA 85h 08′ 46” + 51h 11′ 30” 13h 10′ 00”
75 139
JAVIER ALVAREZ FERNANDEZ
 TEAM TIERRASTUR 104h 00′ 25” + 70h 03′ 09” 18h 55′ 00”

