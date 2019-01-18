2019 Dakar Rally Results, Motorcycles

When we previewed the 2019 Dakar Rally, we asked the question – can KTM claim its 18th-straight title?

Though the Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team had some serious rivalry from the Monster Energy Honda and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Rally teams throughout the “world’s toughest race,” when the the shortest Dakar on record with 10 stages ended, KTM claimed not only the win, but swept the podium.

Earning the victory at the 41st edition of Dakar was Toby Price.

This was his second Dakar Rally win, his first arriving in 2016. Joining the Australian on the podium were teammates Matthias Walkner, the 2018 Dakar Rally winner, and Sam Sunderland, the 2018 winner.

KTM says that Price pushed right from the start, knowing he couldn’t spare a single second on the well-traveled route. Just six miles into the stage, however, the Australian’s nearest – Husqvarna’s Pablo Quintanilla – allowing Price free to complete the special at a steadier pace.

Price, who rode just weeks after breaking right hand’s scaphoid (small bone in wrist) in a training accident, pushed on to ultimately claim the stage-10 win along with his second Dakar title. Overall Price finished 9:13 minutes ahead of Walkner, and 13:34 ahead of Sunderland.

“It feels amazing to stand here knowing I have won the Dakar, I don’t think it has really sunk in yet,” Toby Price says. “I thought at the beginning of the event I would be lucky to even make the rest day. My Red Bull KTM bike has been amazing, I want to say a big thank you to my mechanic for that.

“The whole crew here do an amazing job – without them I would be no one. The team put in so much work on the lead up to the event and when we get here it’s down to me out there on the track so it feels amazing to be able to reward them all with this result and keep KTM’s winning streak going.

“It was so tight going into the stage this morning, both Pablo and I knew we would have to push right from the start. Unfortunately for him, he went too hard off a dune but he really deserves a win too – everyone that starts this race deserves a win. The plan now is to go home and relax for a little while, I know I need to have my wrist seen to, so I’ll get that sorted and then it won’t be long before we start it all over again.”

Overall, 75 of 149 bikes finished, including

the top American finisher Andrew Short. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory pilot finished fifth overall, 44:10 minutes behind, and ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Pablo Quintanilla.

As for the other Americans, Monster Energy Honda’s Ricky Brabec was forced to retire while in the lead with two stages remaining – the same thing that happened to him in 2018. Brabec’s engine failed, forcing him to DNF.

Klymciw Racing KTM 450 Rally rider Garret Poucher finished 32nd, and BAS Dakar Team KTM 450 Rally rider Nathan Rafferty finished 50th.

Pit Beirer (KTM Motorsport Director) also commented: “For us it’s another special moment, especially going into the new season, as all racing worlds are looking at Dakar. It was a very, very tough race – listening to the riders so far it was the toughest they ever went through.

“It’s just such a long fight, and we always prepare, fight and hope with our riders. We struggled with their pain, but at the end of the day we could turn the race around another time and to win it with such a dominating result is just incredible. The 1-2-3 may look easy on paper, but if you follow the Dakar and how difficult it was to reach this result it’s just amazing what our people are doing; the bike preparation, logistics, trucks, physiotherapy and everything behind is all important.

“I really want to thank our fantastic team, it’s really the number one team in the world – how the guys prepare for the Dakar, how the engineers build the bike, how the riders do such a fantastic race. Toby has defied the odds; while it was looking like it may not be possible for him to start this year’s Dakar, winning together was something we could only have dreamed of. His fighting spirit to the final kilometer with the injury he has is remarkable.

“Matthias fought so hard for second, which is a great achievement especially as many riders struggle the year after winning the Dakar, and Sam’s race was not easy for his hard-fought third place – we are looking forward to hearing all of their stories. Luciano, who has so far been classed as our team junior, also had a fantastic race, as did Laia Sanz – who yet again put on an outstanding performance.

“We are so proud of our rally achievements in KTM; we are happy that we are at the finish line and we now look forward to our team returning home so we can celebrate this moment together.”

2019 Dakar Rally Overall Results