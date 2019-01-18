2019 Dakar Rally Results, Motorcycles
When we previewed the 2019 Dakar Rally, we asked the question – can KTM claim its 18th-straight title?
Though the Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team had some serious rivalry from the Monster Energy Honda and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Rally teams throughout the “world’s toughest race,” when the the shortest Dakar on record with 10 stages ended, KTM claimed not only the win, but swept the podium.
Earning the victory at the 41st edition of Dakar was Toby Price.
This was his second Dakar Rally win, his first arriving in 2016. Joining the Australian on the podium were teammates Matthias Walkner, the 2018 Dakar Rally winner, and Sam Sunderland, the 2018 winner.
KTM says that Price pushed right from the start, knowing he couldn’t spare a single second on the well-traveled route. Just six miles into the stage, however, the Australian’s nearest – Husqvarna’s Pablo Quintanilla – allowing Price free to complete the special at a steadier pace.
Price, who rode just weeks after breaking right hand’s scaphoid (small bone in wrist) in a training accident, pushed on to ultimately claim the stage-10 win along with his second Dakar title. Overall Price finished 9:13 minutes ahead of Walkner, and 13:34 ahead of Sunderland.
“It feels amazing to stand here knowing I have won the Dakar, I don’t think it has really sunk in yet,” Toby Price says. “I thought at the beginning of the event I would be lucky to even make the rest day. My Red Bull KTM bike has been amazing, I want to say a big thank you to my mechanic for that.
“The whole crew here do an amazing job – without them I would be no one. The team put in so much work on the lead up to the event and when we get here it’s down to me out there on the track so it feels amazing to be able to reward them all with this result and keep KTM’s winning streak going.
“It was so tight going into the stage this morning, both Pablo and I knew we would have to push right from the start. Unfortunately for him, he went too hard off a dune but he really deserves a win too – everyone that starts this race deserves a win. The plan now is to go home and relax for a little while, I know I need to have my wrist seen to, so I’ll get that sorted and then it won’t be long before we start it all over again.”
Overall, 75 of 149 bikes finished, including
the top American finisher Andrew Short. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory pilot finished fifth overall, 44:10 minutes behind, and ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Pablo Quintanilla.
As for the other Americans, Monster Energy Honda’s Ricky Brabec was forced to retire while in the lead with two stages remaining – the same thing that happened to him in 2018. Brabec’s engine failed, forcing him to DNF.
Klymciw Racing KTM 450 Rally rider Garret Poucher finished 32nd, and BAS Dakar Team KTM 450 Rally rider Nathan Rafferty finished 50th.
Pit Beirer (KTM Motorsport Director) also commented: “For us it’s another special moment, especially going into the new season, as all racing worlds are looking at Dakar. It was a very, very tough race – listening to the riders so far it was the toughest they ever went through.
“It’s just such a long fight, and we always prepare, fight and hope with our riders. We struggled with their pain, but at the end of the day we could turn the race around another time and to win it with such a dominating result is just incredible. The 1-2-3 may look easy on paper, but if you follow the Dakar and how difficult it was to reach this result it’s just amazing what our people are doing; the bike preparation, logistics, trucks, physiotherapy and everything behind is all important.
“I really want to thank our fantastic team, it’s really the number one team in the world – how the guys prepare for the Dakar, how the engineers build the bike, how the riders do such a fantastic race. Toby has defied the odds; while it was looking like it may not be possible for him to start this year’s Dakar, winning together was something we could only have dreamed of. His fighting spirit to the final kilometer with the injury he has is remarkable.
“Matthias fought so hard for second, which is a great achievement especially as many riders struggle the year after winning the Dakar, and Sam’s race was not easy for his hard-fought third place – we are looking forward to hearing all of their stories. Luciano, who has so far been classed as our team junior, also had a fantastic race, as did Laia Sanz – who yet again put on an outstanding performance.
“We are so proud of our rally achievements in KTM; we are happy that we are at the finish line and we now look forward to our team returning home so we can celebrate this moment together.”
2019 Dakar Rally Overall Results
|os.
|N°
|Drive-Team
|Mark-Model
|Time
|1
|3
|
TOBY PRICE
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM
|33h 57′ 16”
|2
|1
|
MATTHIAS WALKNER
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM
|34h 06′ 29”
|3
|14
|
SAM SUNDERLAND
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM
|34h 10′ 50”
|4
|6
|
PABLO QUINTANILLA
|ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING
|34h 18′ 02”
|5
|29
|
ANDREW SHORT
|ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING
|34h 41′ 26”
|6
|18
|
XAVIER DE SOULTRAIT
|YAMALUBE YAMAHA OFFICIAL RALLY TEAM
|34h 51′ 16”
|7
|10
|
JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 2019
|35h 05′ 22”
|8
|77
|
LUCIANO BENAVIDES
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM
|35h 06′ 26”
|9
|7
|
ORIOL MENA
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|36h 05′ 57”
|10
|28
|
DANIEL NOSIGLIA JAGER
|MEC HRC
|36h 29′ 09”
|11
|17
|
LAIA SANZ
|KTM FACTORY RACING TEAM
|37h 21′ 26”
|12
|47
|
KEVIN BENAVIDES
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 2019
|37h 38′ 30”
|13
|114
|
ROSS BRANCH
|BAS DAKAR TEAM
|37h 47′ 27”
|14
|42
|
MAURIZIO GERINI
|SOLARYS RACING
|38h 25′ 57”
|15
|38
|
MILAN ENGEL
|MOTO RACING GROUP (MRG)
|39h 08′ 48”
|16
|43
|
ADAM TOMICZEK
|ORLEN TEAM
|39h 14′ 06”
|17
|27
|
JOAQUIM RODRIGUES
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|39h 18′ 35”
|18
|30
|
MARC SOLA TERRADELLAS
|FN SPEED TEAM
|39h 33′ 26”
|19
|108
|
KENNETH GILBERT
|BAS DAKAR TEAM
|40h 22′ 48”
|20
|110
|
SEBASTIAN BÜHLER
|BÜHLER RACING TEAM
|40h 51′ 26”
|21
|39
|
BENJAMIN MELOT
|NOMADE RACING
|40h 54′ 09”
|22
|24
|
ADRIEN METGE
|SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY
|42h 36′ 11”
|23
|37
|
LOIC MINAUDIER
|NOMADE RACING
|42h 46′ 36”
|24
|92
|
ARUNAS GELAZNINKAS
|ARUNAS GELAZNINKAS
|43h 04′ 39”
|25
|16
|
MICHAEL METGE
|SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY
|43h 56′ 26”
|26
|41
|
MOHAMMED BALOOSHI
|DUUST RALLY TEAM
|43h 57′ 37”
|27
|129
|
PAUL SPIERINGS
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|44h 23′ 01”
|28
|69
|
FLORENT VAYSSADE
|NOMADE RACING
|44h 47′ 15”
|29
|54
|
FAUSTO MOTA
|TESLA-TAMEGA RALLY TEAM
|45h 18′ 16”
|30
|60
|
EDWIN STRAVER
|EDWIN STRAVER
|45h 51′ 24”
|31
|51
|
ALBERTO SANTIAGO ONTIVEROS
|PUCHI ONTIVEROS
|45h 58′ 02”
|32
|71
|
GARRETT POUCHER
|KLYMCIW RACING
|46h 28′ 42”
|33
|64
|
OSCAR ROMERO MONTOYA
|TESLA-TAMEGA RALLY TEAM
|46h 53′ 19”
|34
|46
|
JAN BRABEC
|BIG SHOCK RACING
|48h 35′ 30”
|35
|44
|
PATRICIO CABRERA
|KAWASAKI CHILE CIDEF
|49h 07′ 52”
|36
|116
|
JOSE ISRAEL BORRELL GONZALEZ
|SOCOPUR RALLY TEAM
|49h 14′ 26”
|37
|48
|
ARAVIND PRABHAKAR
|SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY
|49h 48′ 43”
|38
|74
|
NICOLAS BRABECK-LETMATHE
|TEAM CASTEU
|49h 56′ 36”
|39
|31
|
FABRICIO FUENTES
|FABRICIO FUENTES
|50h 05′ 31”
|40
|45
|
ARNOLD BRUCY
|AL DESERT
|50h 09′ 47”
|41
|81
|
SEBASTIAN CAVALLERO
|SEBASTIAN CAVALLERO
|50h 57′ 21”
|42
|115
|
JUAN PUGA
|MED TEAM
|51h 27′ 20”
|43
|137
|
CESAR PARDO
|KTM PERU RALLY TEAM 2018
|51h 52′ 11”
|44
|53
|
CARLO VELLUTINO
|XRAIDS TEAM
|52h 10′ 42”
|45
|113
|
SEBASTIAN ALBERTO URQUIA
|X RAIDS PJM GENERAL DEHEZA
|52h 18′ 17”
|46
|89
|
ZHANG MIN
|KLICEN KTM R2R DAKAR RALLY TEAM
|52h 31′ 42”
|47
|59
|
PETR VLCEK
|KLYMCIW RACING
|53h 09′ 32”
|48
|55
|
MIRJAM POL
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|53h 54′ 32”
|49
|26
|
CARLOS GRACIDA GARZA
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|54h 05′ 55”
|50
|104
|
NATHAN RAFFERTY
|BAS DAKAR TEAM
|54h 44′ 26”
|51
|72
|
BEN YOUNG
|DUUST RALLY TEAM
|55h 57′ 26”
|52
|83
|
SJORS VAN HEERTUM
|SJORS VAN HERTUM
|56h 25′ 50”
|53
|136
|
PHILIPPE GENDRON
|NOMADE RACING
|57h 14′ 02”
|54
|95
|
MIRKO PAVAN
|NSM RACING TEAM
|57h 56′ 07”
|55
|128
|
JULIAN JOSE GARCIA MERINO
|MERINO TEAM
|59h 04′ 40”
|56
|93
|
HERWIN HOPMANS
|BAS DAKAR TEAM
|59h 32′ 04”
|57
|65
|
GUILLAUME CHOLLET
|DRAG’ON RALLY TEAM
|59h 42′ 40”
|58
|90
|
ZHAO HONGYI
|KLICEN KTM R2R DAKAR RALLY TEAM
|60h 35′ 30”
|59
|78
|
ANTOINE RIGAUDEAU
|TEAM DAKARAMOTO
|60h 37′ 49”
|60
|85
|
LANDRY MAILLET
|TEAM DAKARAMOTO
|60h 40′ 33”
|61
|127
|
JULIO LUIS GARCIA MERINO
|MERINO TEAM
|60h 56′ 06”
|62
|56
|
ANASTASIYA NIFONTOVA
|NIFONTOVA 13 TEAM
|62h 46′ 34”
|63
|67
|
MARCEL SNIJDERS
|SNIJDERS RALLY
|63h 49′ 48”
|64
|101
|
ALEJANDRO SILVA
|ALEJANDRO SILVA
|65h 44′ 00”
|65
|102
|
RACHID AL-LAL LAHADIL
|CIUDAD AUTÓNOMA DE MELILLA RACHID RALLY
|68h 15′ 02”
|66
|68
|
JAN VESELY
|IVAR CS TEAM
|70h 09′ 28”
|67
|121
|
JAMES ALISTAIR FERGUSON
|JAMES FERGUSON
|70h 20′ 00”
|68
|122
|
GUILLAUME MARTENS
|MACAD RALLY TEAM
|72h 18′ 37”
|69
|134
|
MIGUEL CAETANO
|KTM PORTUGAL
|72h 28′ 38”
|70
|57
|
GABRIELA NOVOTNA
|INDIGO RACING
|75h 02′ 10”
|71
|84
|
IGNACIO SANCHIS
|FN SPEED TEAM
|75h 44′ 09”
|72
|124
|
MARTIEN JIMMINK
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|78h 29′ 14”
|73
|117
|
GABRIELE MINELLI
|PEDREGA TEAM
|79h 02′ 06”
|74
|99
|
JAVIER VEGA PUERTA
|PONT GRUP YAMAHA
|85h 08′ 46”
|75
|139
|
JAVIER ALVAREZ FERNANDEZ
|TEAM TIERRASTUR
|104h 00′ 25”