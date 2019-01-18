Tour Master Advanced Motorcycle Jacket Review

It isn’t very often in sunny Southern California that you get to purposely go out and ride in the rain when handed a jacket to review.

I guess I am just lucky. It was 50 degrees and raining when I woke up this morning, ready to test the new Tour Master Advanced jacket. According to the wind chill charts on the web, freeway speeds will give the feel of about 38-degrees Fahrenheit

To test the warmth of this three-season jacket, I wore only a long-sleeved T-shirt underneath. I made sure the Tour Master Advanced jacket’s thermal liner was zipped in, and all the vents were closed.

I put my phone in the handy hook-and-loop closure pouch inside the jacket on the right, and I used the belt adjusters on the wrists and waist to snug myself in. All that was left to do was get out there in the rain and see how it goes.

I use a shorty shield on my touring motorcycle, so I had plenty of wind on my arms and chest. The collar was not noticeable at all, and no cold air made it below the two-inch strip of microfiber. There were no air leaks anywhere, including at the wrists, which also have a comfortable microfiber interface with your skin.

I was riding in the equivalent of 38-degree weather, and I could have done that all day. I was on the cool side of comfortable cruising down the freeway, and a true base layer or two would have really upped the warm feeling, but it wasn’t necessary. The Tour Master Advanced Jacket all by itself was keeping me comfortable.

When I got off the freeway and was riding at 35mph, it was warming up inside the jacket. I feel that if I had put on my usual cold weather base layers, this jacket would keep me comfortable in the low 30-degree range. My hands would have frozen off, but my torso would have been comfortable.

While riding with large rain gauntlet gloved, I tried to use the two chest vent zippers and the two pocket zippers. The zipper pulls made them easy to find, easy to open and close. The pockets are large, and the chest vents that double as pockets that are even larger.

I didn’t try to open the shoulder vents because I was wearing gauntlets and they are sealed with hook-and-loop. Summer gloves would allow you to have enough touch sensation to pull apart the Velcro and find the zipper pull.

With chest vents and shoulder vents, I believe the airflow will be pretty good when a cold morning turns into a sunny spring day. Zip out the thermal lining that reaches all the way down the sleeves, slip it into the convenient kangaroo pouch in the lower back, and keep on riding.

The CE armor in the elbows and shoulders is unnoticeable. The back also isn’t bothersome, due to its articulated design—unfortunately, it does not meet CE certification standards. The action back rear panel also helps keep your back comfortable during movement.

When I got home and took the jacket off, there was not a drop of water on my T-shirt. The waterproof, breathable Rainguard water barrier treatment on the Carbolex 600 denier out shell is absolutely effective at keeping rain out, and not allowing the jacket to get loaded down with water.

The Tour Master Advanced jacket is a comfortable feature rich motorcycle jacket, at a surprisingly low price—$200 MSRP. It’s a bit warm for the summer—especially in Southern California—but when it is cool to cold outside, I will be reaching for this jacket for warmth, protection, and all-day comfort.

The Tour Master Advanced jacket kept me warm and dry, and I like that in a motorcycle jacket designed to keep me warm and dry.

Tour Master Advanced Jacket Fast Facts

Sizes: XS-5XL, plus M-3XL Tall sizes

Colors: Black; Black/Grey; Black/Hi-Viz (not all sizes available in all colors)

Tour Master Advanced Jacket Price: $200 MSRP

Tour Master Advanced Jacket Review | Photo Gallery