Toni Bou News

Last week, a recovering Toni Bou finished an un-Bou like fifth overall during the penultimate 2018 X-Trial round in Paris.

Due to a cancellation of a previous round, and the new FIM rules that allow a rider to discard their worst round, Bou was able to clinch the 2018 X-Trial Championship – his 12th straight indoor title. He has achieved all titles aboard Repsol Honda Montesa machinery.

To further recover from injuries sustained (three broken vertebrae) during an X-Trial event during February in Le Mans that was not part of the FIM X-Trial Championship, Bou will sit out this week’s final round in Budpest.

“It’s a shame I can’t compete in Budapest, but doctors have told me it’s better not to take more risks,” Toni Bou says. “It is the most sensible and logical option that I have, since I overdid things by participating in Paris. I have all the parts of the spinal column very loaded up and it is a very sensitive area where many nerves pass through.

“The hours after the X-Trial in Paris were pretty bad really, and I think it is best not to take part in this and concentrate on recovery. With the title in the bag, I can now think in a more coherent way and the decision we’ve made is the smartest one, if I want to come back stronger in the next event.”

Next up for Bou is the eight-round FIM Trial Championship (outdoor), which begins in May 20 in Spain. Bou has 11 outdoor Trial titles; combined with his X-Trial (indoor) titles, Bou has a record 23 FIM titles in the trial’s series.