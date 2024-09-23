2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP Review [13 Fast Facts from the Track + Road]

Question: What do you get when you throw performance parts at Yamaha’s rambunctious triple-cylinder naked sport bike? Answer: Well, friends, you get the rip-roaring 2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP. Hot on the heels of the standard MT-09 update earlier this year, which included tweaks to the riding position, chassis, and rider aids, the Tuning Fork brand is raising the middleweight bar with an illustrious SP-badged edition. Upping the SP ante are three key upgrades: Top-shelf KYB suspension, premium Brembo brakes, and racetrack-inspired electronics improvements.
Yamaha’s up-spec models hold a firm grasp on the sporting side of life, which is why brand representatives took us to one of motorcycling’s most cherished regions: The Great Smokey Mountains. Home to many epic roads throughout Tennessee and North Carolina, the main draw is the legendary Tail of The Dragon in Deals Gap—an 11-mile stretch of U.S. Route 129, and as of publishing this article, currently perfectly paved with 318 wickedly entertaining curves.
We didn’t stop there because, as luck would have it, we then high-tailed it clear across the country to Sonoma Raceway for the annual Yamaha R-World Track Day event, hosted by Z2 Track Days, where we sampled the SP at the track. Enough jibber jabber—let’s get to the Fast Facts.
- Priced at $12,299, the 2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP boasts a small list of improvements that generate significant gains for only $1700 more than the standard model. Yes, things have become more expensive, and that’s no joke. Have you seen the price of eggs lately? Yeesh. The MT-09 platform made its career on a compelling argument that champions performance and value. Examining the landscape, the aging Kawasaki Z900 SE is the only bike to undercut the SP’s price in this incredibly stiff class that includes the likes of the Ducati Monster SP, KTM 990 Duke, and Triumph Street Triple 765 RS. Trying to convert a base model to an SP wouldn’t be worth your effort or money—the suspension alone would be greater than the price delta between bikes, and that’s before factoring in the other goodies.
- The triple-cylinder engine is a versatile ripper, folks. Now and then, a manufacturer strikes gold, and the 890cc CP3 mill is forged with the sweet spot in mind. Performance figures aren’t cited Stateside, though we know that the MT-09 range puts down horsepower figures that crest into the low triple digits, which is pinch-perfect for naked bikes. Of course, peak numbers are one small part of the equation, as this smooth operator spins up post haste, delivering its exciting torque midrange and screaming top-end with that unmistakable, snotty MT attitude. Wicked fun, yes, but adaptable, too. It is just as comfortable plodding along in the city as being held wide-open at the racetrack, letting everyone hear the shrieking trio get down to business. It’s not just good; it’s damn good.
- Yep, there is a catch—it’s Yamaha’s turn to get bitten by the noise-emissions bug. That dreaded 2nd gear, 4-6.5k flat spot, is rearing its head in North American-bound bikes once again. The Blu Cru isn’t alone in this increasingly frequent occurrence, as Aprilia, BMW, and others also bear this burden. As frustrating as it is to see poorly implemented compliance requirements nibble at performance, tapping a gear up or down is a quick fix in tight and twisty sections, as was necessary when railin’ the Dragon’s Tail (I’m sorry, it needed to be said). The fix is simple, as we’ve observed on the base model—get an ECU flash and thumb your nose at the authorities, which feels entirely on-brand for any MT-09.
- Sporty shifting for a sporty bike. Because the base model and up-spec SP-badged variants share an engine, we’re seeing the same benefits carry over. As a quick reminder, additional drive dogs on gears 3-6 improve mechanical engagement and tighten up the whole affair. Positive shifts with no false neutrals are par for the course, made even easier with the third-generation bi-directional quickshifter sourced from the Tracer 9 GT+.
- Riding modes make switching it up easy. User interfaces have progressed quite a bit, and when coupled with the recent joystick-controlled switchgear, exploring the Yam’s lengthy menus is child’s play. Flipping from the preset Sport, Street, and Rain modes is done in a snap, which also happens to inform how lenient the IMU-assisted rider aids are. Watching over your shoulder, we’ve got adjustable TC, ABS, slide control, back slip regulation (electronic assist to the slipper clutch), and wheelie control. The MT platform worked out its snatchy throttle quirks a couple of updates ago, making even the sportiest settings quite agreeable when riding aggressively. Of course, two custom modes are offered to adjust settings as you see fit.
- Track riding modes come to the SP exclusively. Pushing the performance narrative is the Track (1-4) mode, which expands the rider aids in a few ways. To start, the slick five-inch TFT display is taken over by a massive lap timer, and your main electronic settings are ready to be adjusted below. Track mode also unlocks adjustable engine braking, with standard and light settings between them. Inline threes and fours don’t generate as much back torque as other configurations, making the standard setting my preferred state, regardless of being on the track or street. More importantly, we can disable rear ABS for the first time in MT history, giving riders far more control when riding aggressively.
- Well-designed aids deserve praise, so let’s toss the proverbial confetti. Engineers updated the rider aid package per the platform update earlier this year, adding to the list of platform refinements. The nannies are predictably conservative when cranked to their highest values but progressively taper when lowered, allowing quite a bit of leeway in the sportiest settings. TC and slide control perform nicely, ensuring solid drives without sapping any enthusiasm in slower turns and keeping things in check as you’re hard on the gas through Sonoma’s many fast sweepers. On that note, knocking down wheelie control to its minimum can still net a solid front-wheel loft, should you pick it up smoothly. And remember, all these features can be completely disabled.
- The KYB/Öhlins suspension combo gets upgrades. Where the uptick in price looks like a bargain is when our gaze lands on the fully adjustable gilded 41mm KYB fork, complete with low-friction DLC-coated stanchions. Looking to the rear, the fully adjustable Öhlins shock boasts a handy remote preload adjuster to make life much easier. Changes this year include upping the spring rates and beefing up the valving, which might make it seem harder-edged than the prior-gen SP. Thankfully, the opposite is true. With the recent chassis-flex and rider triangle updates (a little more weight is over the front end), the suspension gobbles up whatever crosses its path and arguably improves the feedback. Steady-on in any environment, it’s sportier yet more comfortable, and it doesn’t take much finesse to get a pace-pushing set up on the street or track.
- We alluded to it, but we’ll come out and say it—this thing can hustle. Creating parity between a chassis and engine is a challenge for any manufacturer, yet the aluminum die-cast Deltabox frame and SP-exclusive brushed-aluminum swingarm do in spades. Tight geometry, like its short wheelbase, imbues it with a snotty, nimble personality. The 2024 Yamaha MT-09 is constantly egging you on to cut underneath your buddies at the track, and you’ll have the confidence at each end to do it. It’s lively and engaging, and eager to loft the nose when twisting the grip, which makes it a great steering damper candidate—as is tradition for the MT-09. Those are good qualities to have in your back pocket when lapping at the track, yet those properties hold on the street.
- A comfortable, all-day rider triangle bolsters this machine’s standing in the proverbial “one bike garage” argument. During the recent aesthetic overhaul, Yamaha engineers nudged the rider triangle in a slightly more athletic direction, dropping the handlebar slightly and netting a closer front-end connection. That doesn’t change here, with the 32.5-inch seat height and thin-waisted steed being quite agreeable for my 5-foot-10 frame. Being canted forward also improves aerodynamics, as our bodies aren’t acting as sails quite as much these days; the XSR 900 follows a similar logic. The only minor complaint is that the passenger footpegs seem to enjoy knocking on my heels; luckily, you can pull them off. On the plus side, the SP enjoys a key fob, adding another premium touch.
- Brembo brings the braking firepower. Replacing the SP’s longstanding Advics calipers are Brembo Stylema calipers commonly employed on high-performance motorcycles. They’re hooked up to the same master cylinder and clamp onto the same 298mm discs as before, yet the difference is clear as day. It simply comes down to better heat dissipation. The Stylemas are said to be 13 percent lighter, as they have larger pad openings to circulate air over the pads. Following that up is the piston size, which uses four 30mm pistons instead of two 30.2mm pistons and two 27mm pistons on the Advics. Overall, the feel at the adjustable lever is what we’ve always hoped for on the street or track. Once you start dropping the anchor at the track, the difference truly stands out, as the standard bike will experience notable fade, whereas the Brembos don’t flinch.
- Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23 rubber is standard. The ’Stones are a solid choice for do-it-all sporting rubber, with their multi-compound front and rear tires providing excellent grip on the road. Now, if you’re going to hit a track day, you won’t be let down either, as the S23s hold their own as you count off the laps. There is rubber with an extra sniff of edge grip. However, one quality that we noticed while swapping various riders and skill levels is the gradual drop-off. Even as we fired out numerous sessions all day, the Bridgestones managed to hold their profiles until the bitter end.
- Sport, class, and comfort: The 2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP fires on all three cylinders. The new model year brought a handful of smart changes to Yamaha’s beloved naked sportbike range that haven’t just gelled with the up-spec SP trim but shined in all environments. Budget-conscious buyers will be enticed by the standard model’s lower MSRP of $10,599, and they will enjoy a great bike with plenty to love. However, at a mere $1700 above that, the SP’s improved suspension, brakes, and electronics created an incredibly potent machine that improved everyday comfort and performance. That’s a difficult fact to ignore from any perspective or skill level. Commuter, weekend canyon accomplice, and track day ripper are a tough collection of roles for one motorcycle to fill. If that’s what you’re looking for, then the SP will be on your shortlist.
Street Photography by David Schelske
Track photography by Dito Milan/Got Blue Milk
RIDING STYLE
Street
- Helmet: Arai Corsair-X
- Jacket: Alpinestars GP Plus V4
- Gloves: Alpinestars GP Pro R4
- Jeans: Alpinestars Copper V3
- Shoes: Alpinestars Superfaster
Track
- Helmet: Alpinestars Supertech R10
- Suit: Alpinestars Missile V2 Ward
- Airbag: Alpinestars Tech-Air 7X
- Gloves: Alpinestars GP Pro R4
- Boots: Alpinestars Supertech R
2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-3
- Displacement: 890cc
- Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 62.1mm
- Compression ratio: 11.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Controlled-fill die-cast aluminum w/ subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted KYB 41mm DLC-coated inverted fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Cantilevered, linkage-assisted, fully adjustable Öhlins shock; 4.6 inches
Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 298mm discs w/ 4-piston Brembo Stylema calipers w/ Brembo radial master cylinder
- Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard (adjustable)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 56.3 inches
- Rake: 24.7 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 32.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 48 mpg
- Curb weight: 428 pounds
- Color: Liquid Metal/Raven
2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP Price: $12,299 MSRP