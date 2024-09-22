Defending SuperMotocross World Champion Jett Lawrence successfully defended his crown with a 1-1 performance in a three-way winner-take-all 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Final at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Hunter Lawrence was tied on points with his brother for the championship, losing the #1 spot on the tiebreaker. Eli Tomac was P3 for the race and P3 for the series after Chase Sexton suffered a night-ending injury on the first lap of Moto 1.
Jett hounded Eli Tomac from the start of Moto 1 until lap 12 of the 14-lap race when Jett rocketed past Tomac. Hunter ran in P3 the entire moto. Jett left nothing to chance in Moto 2, leading his brother from start to finish. Tomac, Plessinger, and Webb followed in order, holding their position from lap 1 until the finish.
Jett earned $1 million for retaining the SuperMotocross World Champion title, while his brother pocketed $500,000. Tomac took home $250,000 of the series purse, which totaled $10 million over the two classes. Sexton’s DNF and DNS dropped him from P2 to P7 in the final standings, behind Plessinger, Webb, and Roczen, in that order.
2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Final Results, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 1-1
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 3-2
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 2-3
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 4-4
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 6-5
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 5-7
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 8-6
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 12-13
- Harri Kullas, KTM, 11-12
- Shane McElrath, Kawasaki, 15-11
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 14-14
- Marshal Weltin, Yamaha, 12-16
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 10-18
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 7-21
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 18-13
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 23-9
- Phil Nicoletti, Yamaha, 22-10
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 13-19
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 16-20
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 20-17
- Cullin Park, Honda, 24-15
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 17-22
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 19-23
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 21-24
2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Series Final Standings
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 156 points; $1 million
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 156; $500k
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 129; $250k
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 116; $200k
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 109; $150k
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 103; $135k
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 89; $120k
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 81; $100k
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 75; $90k
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 75; $75k
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 51; $50k
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki/Kawasaki, 67; $35k
- Harri Kullas, KTM, 57; $34k
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 52; $33k
- Marshal Weltin, Yamaha, 52; $32k
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 51; $31k
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 48; $30k
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 42; $29k
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 36; $28k
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 34; $27k
- Phil Nicoletti, Yamaha, 25; $26k
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 21; $25k
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 13
- Cullin Park, Honda, 3