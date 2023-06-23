2023 BMW M 1000 R Review [19 Fast Facts: Track and Street Test]

Have you seen the Yamaha Sport Heritage range of classically styled, performance motorcycles? I’ve been riding the gorgeous-looking Yamaha XSR900 and loving its incredible do-it-all performance.

Our featured motorcycle this week is one of the lesser known ADV bikes—the Aprilia 660 Tuareg. This good looking middleweight machine seems as though it is often overlooked, so Nic de Sena took a Tuareg 660 to the recent Alpinestars Rally in Big Bear, California. He rode it hard across a variety of trails for two days, and tells us why he thinks this bike might deserve a place in your garage.

Our Snippet this week comes to you from Bhroman. You can check out his YouTube channel at Bhroman Braapsody. He lives in North Carolina and his moto passion takes him on a yearly cross-country trip in some manic time. This year he’s doing it on his Indian motorcycle and raising money again for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, also known as Ride for Kids. Last year he raised $12,000, and of course his goal this year is more.

In our second segment, Teejay Adams chats with Ed Stiley of MotoMachines.com. Ed’s Dad approached him about starting a moto-business when Ed was still in college, and kinda on a whim, he said yes. Turns out his Dad knew what he was doing, and Ed is also pretty switched on himself. Motomachines.com has thousands of motorcycle product SKUs and caters to over 700 models of motorcycles, so Ed knows what he’s talking about when it comes to aftermarket parts!

So from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling—we hope you enjoy this episode!

