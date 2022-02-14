2022 BMW S 1000 R Review [15 Fast Facts with M Package]

The Bavarians are jumping back into the naked bike class fray in a big way this year, with the virtually all-new 2022 BMW S 1000 R. Following in the footsteps of the wholly redesigned fully faired S 1000 RR, the stark-naked single-R model shares much of its critical components with its superbike brethren, cleverly repurposing them for a street focus that never fails to remind you of its racetrack DNA.
We put the 2022 BMW S 1000 R through its paces in the congested freeways, suburban sprawl, and backcountry roads of Southern California to hit you with the Fast Facts.
- The 2022 BMW S 1000 R has an attractive base MSRP of $14,995. However, our test unit is equipped with the following packages that raise the as-tested price to $20,765, and some of those options undoubtedly impact performance. We’ll get into the nitty-gritty of the impacts several of these options have as we make our way through this review.
M Package: $2850
- M Endurance chain
- M GPS lap timer
- Akrapovič titanium muffler
- M seat
- M lightweight battery
- M forged wheels
Sport Package: $1350
- Ride Modes Pro
- Semi-active suspension
- Electronic engine braking control
- Traction control
- Up/down quickshifter
- Chin spoiler
Select Package: $825
- Keyless ride
- Cruise control
- Heated grips
- USB charging socket
Premium Package: $700
- Adaptive headlight
- Headlight Pro
- Tire pressure monitoring
- The 999cc engine delivers that classic inline-4 experience with much more midrange punch. BMW is frank about not joining the horsepower measuring contest that many super-naked motorcycles are partaking in these days, opting to make its 165 horsepower at 11,000 rpm and 84 ft-lbs of torque at 9250 rpm as tractable and user-friendly as possible. Bolt for bolt, this is nearly the same motor found in the RR, though it doesn’t utilize ShiftCam technology. I suppose it didn’t need it, as the engine spools up with gusto, providing plenty of healthy bottom and midrange slap, and has a devilish wheel-lofting top-end hit that comes in around 9500 rpm. Happily, engineers managed to stave off the egregious flat spot seen on the current RR in the United States.
- Updated gearbox ratios improve comfort and fuel economy. Thanks to short, precise throws between gears, the six-speed gearbox is one of the slickest in the business. Add in the optional up/down quickshifter, and it makes for quite the sublime sporting experience when wailing through the canyons. Oddly, it does require a little more pressure than usual to activate. Ratios in the latter half of the gearbox are longer, calming the revs at cruising speeds, making highway slogs more pleasant and efficient. More importantly, the longer gear ratios mask engine buzz that has been a trademark of the S 1000 R and XR, as it barely breaks the 4k rpm barrier at freeway speeds. There are still some vibrations when cranking above 8k, but at that point, you’re generally too focused for it to offend the senses.
- Switching between the preset Dynamic, Road, and Rain modes alters the S 1000 R’s character on the fly. Dynamic mode is the sportiest of the bunch, providing an athletic throttle response with rider aids in the lower spectrum for truly spirited riding. Road mode softens things to a gentile level, making the S 1000 R a stately machine, while Rain pulls in the reigns firmly and ensures that it’s always docile to match poor-traction conditions.
- The S 1000 R receives thoroughly modern rider aids from its RR brothers, and the optional Dynamic Pro mode allows precise adjustability. IMU-supported electronics include multi-level cornering ABS, lean-angle-sensitive traction control, wheelie control, engine braking management, Motor Slip Regulation (electronic slipper clutch assist), hill-hold control, and optional cruise control.
- While I do miss the RR’s ability to adjust TC on the fly, BMW seems to be taking a simplified approach to electronics for a motorcycle that will see most miles on the street. Dial in your desired settings with the Dynamic Pro menus and never touch them again. TC, ABS, and WC give you plenty of wiggle room for canyon fun in the base Dynamic mode and lower custom settings, but know when to step in. Of course, TC and WC can be disabled by diving into the Dynamic Pro menus, too.
- Select and Premium expand on electronic niceties. The Select package featuring a keyless ignition, cruise control, heated grips, and a USB charging port comes in handy for the average rider. However, I question why cruise control isn’t standard at this price point. Meanwhile, Premium package features such as a cornering-aware headlight and DRL will only appeal to those that ride their steeds after dark. If you’re a fair-weather rider, I’d recommend saving some coin and spending it on consumables.
- The massive 6.5-inch TFT dash is simple to navigate and read. BMW is flexing some of the largest instrument panels in the business. Fortunately, they’re all bright, easy to view, and offer all the information one could ever want. The Wunder Wheel allows easy exploration of menus on the fly and has been a fixture on BMW models for some time, keeping the UI consistent from model to model.
- A superbike-derived chassis paves the way for a nimble, well-mannered handling experience. The 2022 BMW S 1000 R shines when cornering at high or low speed and displays far more agility than the prior generation ever had. The R is highly compliant and quick-footed through corners from initial tipping in, through the apex, and onto the exit. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the new “Flex Frame” from the RR models is three pounds lighter, and uses a steeper 24-degree rake with a marginally shorter trail. The wheelbase is about a half-inch longer, growing to 57.1 inches to add a dose of stability into the mix. The icing on the cake is the wider lock-to-lock steering, making low-speed maneuvers a snap.
- Brembo calipers bring the stopping power. Radially mounted four-piston calipers clamp onto 320mm discs in the front progressively and powerfully, providing all the stopping power one could want. A single-piston caliper works with a 220mm disc, great for low-speed riding or line correction in the rear.
- Credit where credit is due: A weight-loss regiment has had the most profound impact on the S 1000 R. Top marks are for the S 1000 R easy-going nature, and a lot of that has to do with the fact that it has shed an impressive 15 pounds, compared to the previous model. The 999cc engine has numerous lightweight bits to shed serious fat, while the new frame and underslung swingarm follow suit. Things are taken further with our M Package equipped motorcycle, which utilizes significantly lighter forged-aluminum M wheels (carbon is $2000 extra), a lithium-ion battery, and a titanium Akrapovič silencer for an additional weight savings of 11 pounds—that’s 26 pounds for those in Weight Watchers.
- Semi-active Marzocchi suspension offers two distinct damping modes. Tossing the S 1000 R into Road damping softens the whole beast, making it quite apt for casual riding, soaking up bumps and bruises without getting too loose when at a modest clip. If you have greater aspirations in the canyons, switching to Dynamic will transform the single-R into a taut naked machine, becoming more pointed for spirited riding. The downside is that it can be taxing on rough road surfaces. For my 180+ pounds, I found it quite capable.
- Beyond the two damping modes, spring-preload can be changed on the fly to accommodate passengers and luggage. Curiously, that’s where your range of suspension adjustment ends. The S 1000 R doesn’t go all-in with electronic adjustment, which has become the status quo among its peers with semi-active suspension, allowing riders to dial in specific damping and spring-preload settings at each end. The S 1000 RR accommodates that kind of suspension adjustment with the Race Pro modes, so this may reflect a simplified approach for a street-focused motorcycle.
- Ergonomics are improved across the board. A stand-out characteristic of the new Beemer is its comfort, which has also upped the ante in terms of aggression. This year, the 32.3-inch high saddle is scooted forward 0.6 inches to help load the front end and encourage greater feedback—delivering quite well in those respects, with due credit to the Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II rubber. Additionally, the wide, flat, multi-position handlebar provides all the leverage you’d ever need with rearsets that are just sporty enough, while not causing too much knee-bend. Better yet is the narrower frame, which has made the inline-4-powered feel less bulky between the knees.
- The 2022 BMW S 1000 R emphasizes real-world riding in a class that’s become obsessed with stratospheric performance. Things have come a long way since the S 1000 R first hit the streets in 2014. Save for a handful of incremental updates, the platform never went under the knife like its competition—until now. Many of its rivals are spending more time huffing racetrack paint, which has pushed their performance beyond what superbikes were spitting out not all that long ago. As much as I enjoy a 200-horsepower wake-up call, BMW’s more than modest power output isn’t playing that game, and when mated to an agile chassis, it creates a motorcycle that a wide swath of riders will find welcoming.
Photography by Don Williams
RIDING STYLE
- Helmet: Arai Corsair-X
- Jacket: Alpinestars GP Plus R V3
- Gloves: Alpinestars GP Pro R3
- Jeans: Alpinestars Crank
- Shoes: Alpinestars Faster 3
2021 BMW S 1000 R Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 999cc
- Bore x stroke: 80 x 49.7mm
- Maximum power: 165 horsepower @ 11,000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 84 ft-lbs @ 9250 rpm
- Top speed: Over 124 mph
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Fueling: 48mm throttle bodies
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist-and-slipper functions
- Final drive: 525 chain
FRAME
- Type: Aluminum composite bridge w/ load-bearing engine
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Marzocchi 45mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Marzocchi shock; 4.6 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum (M package: Forged aluminum)
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed Brembo calipers
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston floating Brembo caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad Integral ABS
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.0 inches
- Rake: 24.2 degrees
- Trail: 3.8 inches
- Seat height: 31.9, 32.7, or 33.5 inches (adjustable)
- Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons
- Estimate fuel consumption: 38 mpg
- Curb weight: 438 pounds (428 pounds w/ M package, as tested)
COLORS
- Racing Red
- M Package (only with M package)
- Style Sport: Hockenheim Silver Metallic (+$325)
2022 BMW S 1000 R Price: From $14,995 ($20,765, as tested)
2022 BMW S 1000 R Review Photo Gallery