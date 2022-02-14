Brabus 1300 R First Look [KTM-Based Luxury Sport Motorcycle; 34 Pics]

While not a household name in the motorcycle world, Brabus is well-known among the well-heeled who lust for luxury customized automobiles, aircraft, and yachts. Mercedes-Benz is a frequent subject of Brabus builds, including the Brabus Rocket 900. Limited to a run of ten examples, the Rocket 900 is based on the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ four-door coupe. Its V12 motor produces 888 horsepower and has a top speed of 206 mph. So, yeah, Brabus of Bottrop, Germany, knows a thing or two about ultra-high performance and indulgence. That brings us to the new Brabus 1300 R.

The luxury concern has collaborated with Austria’s KTM to enter the motorcycle market. The Brabus takes the new KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo and decks it out with technical and aesthetic upgrades, while leaving the 180 horsepower V-twin unaltered. When you start up the Brabus 1300 R, you are greeted with Brabus startup animation while the KTM software loads.

Brabus Monoblock Z nine-spoke forged aluminum wheels start things off, and they’re shod with Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 rubber. Steering is further enhanced by Brabus CNC-machined triple clamps. Further CNC-machining renders adjustable footpegs, fully adjustable hand levers, and caps for the oil tank and master cylinder reservoirs. Also on the handlebar are under-slung bar-end mirrors.

Although the motor is standard, a Brabus slip-on dual exhaust gets the exclusive Brabus branding, along with black paint. This matches the black frame and extensive carbon fiber bodywork.

You can’t miss the custom red seat, and on a cold ride, you’ll be happy to know that the saddle is heated, as are the grips. The pillion seat gets a Brabus cover.

Fans of the Brabus cars will recognize the style cues, including the “Black and Bold” theme. A Brabus insider modestly notes, “The all-new Brabus 1300 R is badass design, exclusive, high-end elegance, and confident performance…the ultimate combination of luxury, power, and tenacity.”

It should come as no surprise that only 77 Brabus 1300 R motorcycles will be produced—the number reflects the 1977 founding of Brabus in West Germany by Bodo Buschmann and Klaus Brackmann. If you’re not enamored with the dark Signature Black design scheme, there is a Magma Red version with a red fuel tank and other design deviations from all-black.

The Brabus 1300 R will be sold exclusively through the KTM website.

Brabus 1300 R Photo Gallery