2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo First Look [10 Fast Facts]

The 2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo takes The Beast another step forward with higher-tech. We’ve always loved the SDR, so let’s see what KTM has done to keep the fire burning in our bellies stoked.
- Semi-active WP suspension makes its debut on the new 1290 Super Duke R Evo. The fully adjustable WP shock and fork keep track of the motorcycle to optimize the damping settings as you ride. WP provides three modes—Sport, Street, and Comfort.
- The WP shock’s spring-preload is also electronically adjustable. The spring can be compressed over a range of 20mm in 2mm increments via the TFT menu.
- Suspension Pro will be available as an option for the most serious Evo rider. Suspension Pro adds three additional modes—Track, Advanced, and Auto. Track mode offers the firmest damping for track days. Advanced mode prompts the rider to select a damping level from 1 to 8. Auto mode uses software to determine what kind of riding you’re doing and adjust the suspension accordingly.
- Suspension Pro has automatic spring-preload adjustments to one of three settings—High, Standard, and Low. High setting jacks up the rear to load the front tire, while Low drops the seat height and adds some rake. Standard splits the difference.
- The 2022 Evo gets a quicker-turn throttle. The twist from idle to wide-open is now 65 degrees—a reduction in rotation of seven degrees.
- A new Performance mode is optional. It’s a street-oriented version of Track mode. It allows the rider to personalize the throttle response, traction control, and wheelie control. Unlike the Track mode, which disables cruise control and the KTM My Ride functions, Performance mode keeps them active. Performance mode adds to the standard Sport, Street, and Rain modes.
- Track mode returns as an option. Launch control, traction control, and a track-specific ride mode are part of the system, and wheelie control is disabled.
- A Performance Pack is yet another option. It adds adjustable electronic engine braking, and a quickshifter.
- There’s a new Silver/Orange colorway, and we can’t wait to see it in person. Blue/Orange is also available.
- As much as we’d like to tell you what the 2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo and all of the options cost, we don’t have that information yet. The Evo will arrive at KTM dealers sometime in the winter, narrowing it down to between December 21 and March 20. Fortunately, we do have specs for you to pore over.
We have tested the KTM 1290 Super Duke R
2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 75-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 1301cc
- Bore x stroke: 108 x 71mm
- Maximum power: 177 horsepower
- Compression ratio: 13.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 56mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: Pankl 6-speed w/ optional quickshifter
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slip functions
- Final drive: 525 X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Chromoly steel trellis w/ cast-aluminum/composite subframe
- Handlebar: Tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active WP inverted 48mm fork; 4.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable semi-active WP shock; 5.5 inches
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 200/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ Brembo Stylema Monoblock calipers
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware Bosch 9.1MP 2.0
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.9 inches
- Rake: 25.2 degrees
- Seat height: 32.8 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 4.2 gallons
- Curb weight: 466 pounds
- Colors: Blue/Orange; Silver/Orange
2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo Price: $TBA MSRP